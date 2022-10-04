DEARY — Kenadie Kirk had 15 aces for the Deary High volleyball team in a 25-13, 25-18, 25-14 Class 1A Division II league win Monday versus the Timberline Spartans.
Senior Emily Mottern added 30 digs for Deary (8-3, 6-2).
Timberline falls to 5-7 overall and 3-5 in league.
KENDRICK — The Tigers defeated the Pirates in a nonleague contest 25-20, 28-26, 25-22.
Freshman Hali Anderson had 11 kills. Morgan Silflow added eight kills.
Ruby Stewart led Kendrick (9-1) with 23 assists.
“First set, we came back down 16-8 (and the) girls really picked up their energy,” Kendrick coach Molly Olson said. “They are starting to get a little more consistent.”
Prairie fell to 4-8 on the season.
C-team — Kendrick won 2-0
Christian Center tops Pullman Christian
HAYDEN, Idaho — Pullman Christian dropped a Mountain Christian League match 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 to Christian Center (Hayden).
Annie Goetz had seven kills, five blocks and two aces for Pullman Christian (5-4, 5-4).
Gabi Mack added six digs and three aces.
A tie for Pullman Christian
HAYDEN, Idaho — Pullman Christian and Christian Center tied 4-4 in a Mountain Christian League contest.
Brothers Judah and Liam Fitzgerald scored two goals each for Pullman Christian.
UI’s McCoy earns national honor
Idaho’s Gevani McCoy was named the Stats Perform FedEx Ground National FCS Freshman of the Week.
The Vandal quarterback was 22-of-27 passing for 298 yards with four touchdowns in a 55-35 win Saturday versus Northern Colorado at the Kibbie Dome.
Over the last two weeks, McCoy has gone 40-of-47 for 482 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions.
GUNBARREL, Colo. — Peter Jung sits in a top-ten position as play was suspended in the second round of the Mark Simpson Invitational at the Boulder Country Club because of inclement weather. The Cougars are seventh in the 16-team field.
Jung shot a 1-under 69 in his first round and is currently even through nine holes.
Pono Yanagi, Preston Bebich and Sam Renner each sit at 2-over as they all await to start their back-9s tomorrow.
Washington State sits at 5-over as a team, one shot behind Utah Valley for sixth and 12 shots behind co-leaders Wyoming and Rice.
The second round will resume at 6:30 a.m. Pacific today with the third round to start shortly after.
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Jenna Bruggeman of Idaho sat in the top-30 after the opening two rounds of the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invite at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club.
Bruggeman shot a 3-over 75 in the opening round and followed it with a 1-over in round 2.
Idaho is tied with Cal State Fullerton for 14th in the 20-team field. The Vandals are 18 strokes behind leading Gonzaga.
The final round will be played today.