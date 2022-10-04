DEARY — Kenadie Kirk had 15 aces for the Deary High volleyball team in a 25-13, 25-18, 25-14 Class 1A Division II league win Monday versus the Timberline Spartans.

Senior Emily Mottern added 30 digs for Deary (8-3, 6-2).

Timberline falls to 5-7 overall and 3-5 in league.

Tags

Recommended for you