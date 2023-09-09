KAMIAH — The Logos Knights of Moscow mustered a 40-14 victory over defending champion Kamiah in a battle of Whitepine League Division I high school football unbeatens on Friday.

The host Kubs (1-1, 1-1) scored on the opening drive of the game, but the Knights (3-0, 2-0) leveled the contest at 6 by the end of the first quarter. Logos asserted a 20-14 halftime lead and held Kamiah scoreless after intermission while doubling its own tally en route to victory.

Quarterback Jack Driskill registered 413 total yards of offense for the Knights, passing for three touchdowns and rushing for two more. Dominic Porras received for two — one on a “beautiful throw” for 60 yards, according to coach Nick Holloway — and Henry Sundlie caught for one, while Ben Carlson closed out scoring for the day on the ground in the fourth quarter.

