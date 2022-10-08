GENESEE — Quarterbacks Jack Driskill of the Logos Knights and Angus Jordan of the Genesee Bulldogs did their best “anything you can do, I can do better” impression in a Class 1A Division 1 Whitepine League offensive slugfest that ended in a 74-66 Logos football victory Friday.

The game saw 1,090 yards of total offense.

Driskill was 15-of-24 for 233 yards with seven touchdowns through the air. He also had 33 rushes for 227 yards and another score on the ground for Logos (3-4, 2-3).

Tags

Recommended for you