Ameera Wilson recorded a triple-double of 11 points, 13 rebounds and 10 steals to help Moscow’s Logos Knights roll past the Highland Huskies of Craigmont 50-19 in a nonleague girls basketball game.
Sydney Miller nearly matched Highland single-handedly as she put up 18, including the only two 3-pointers for Logos (2-6).
The Huskies (1-7) came into the game shorthanded, according to Logos coach Patrick Lopez, and injury issues made it even more difficult for them throughout the game. Hannah Miller led Highland with 10 points.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-7)
Emily Dau 2 0-0 5, Katie Goeckner 0 0-0 0, Hannah Miller 2 6-8 10, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0, Emalissa Knowlton 0 0-2 0, Shaylee Stamper 1 2-6 4. Totals 5 8-16 19.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (2-6)
Cora Johnson 1 0-0 2, Ameera Wilson 5 1-4 11, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 2 2-4 6, Eve Rench 1 0-0 2, Sara Casebolt 1 1-2 3, Sydney Miller 7 2-3 18, KatieBeth Monjure 0 0-0 0, Tabitha Miller 0 0-2 0, Jubilee Joiner 0 0-0 0, Signe Holloway 4 0-0 8. Totals 21 6-15 50.
Highland 4 4 6 5—19
Logos 6 12 16 16—50
3-point goals — Dau, S. Miller 2.
JV — Logos 13, Highland 3
Deary 39, Potlatch 24
POTLATCH — The Mustangs enjoyed a 16-point, nine-rebound showing from Kenadie Kirk and held the Loggers to single digit outputs in all four quarters en route to a nonleague victory.
“I thought the girls did a great job coming out with energy,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said. “Good team defense.”
Deary (5-3) also got seven points and eight steals from Araya Wood. Jordan Reynolds led Potlatch (5-4) with eight points.
DEARY (5-3)
Kaylee Wood 3 0-0 6, Kenadie Kirk 6 3-6 16, Emiley Scott 1 0-1 2, Araya Wood 3 1-1 7, Karmen Griffin 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 1 3-6 5, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 8-16 39.
POTLATCH (5-4)
Emma Chambers 1 2-2 4, Tayva McKinney 2 0-0 4, Jaylee Fry 3 1-2 7, Bailyn Anderson 0 1-2 1, Becca Butterfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 4 0-2 8, Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zims 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-8 24.
Deary 9 11 10 9—39
Potlatch 9 6 3 6—24
3-point goals — Kirk.
Post Falls 41, Moscow 34
The Bear girls held a narrow lead through the first quarter, but Post Falls stepped up to overtake them in Inland Empire League play.
“We started to turn it over a little bit more in the second quarter when we got a little bit tired,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said. “They played really good pressure defense.”
Hardick said Peyton Watson had a “really good all-around game” for Moscow (3-10, 0-6) on offense and defense. Watson and Angela Lassen each scored eight points for the Bears. Lexi Heath and Capri Sims scored eight apiece to lead Post Falls (13-2, 3-0).
POST FALLS (13-2, 3-0)
Kinlee McLean 1 0-0 2, Trinidie Nichols 3 0-0 6, Lexi Heath 3 0-0 8, Ashley Grant 0 2-2 2, Brooklyn Brennan 2 2-2 7, Capri Sims 4 0-1 8, Katie Berg 0 0-0 0, Letti Asper 1 0-0 2, Americus Crane 2 0-0 5, Kaysha Walton 0 0-0 0, Hanna Christensen 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 5-7 41.
MOSCOW (3-10, 0-6)
McKenna Knott 2 0-0 4, Angela Lassen 4 0-0 8, Grace Nauman 0 0-0 0, Peyton Watson 3 2-2 8, Kennedy Thompson 1 0-0 3, Lola Johns 0 0-0 0, Megan Heyns 1 1-2 4, Maya Anderson 3 1-2 7. Totals 14 4-6 34.
Post Falls 5 15 14 5—41
Moscow 7 9 6 12—34
3-point goals — Heath 2, Brennan, Crane, Heyns, Thompson.
JV — Moscow def. Post Falls.
Orofino 46, Genesee 33
OROFINO — After a tight start, the Maniacs pulled away late in a nonleague victory against Genesee.
Grace Beardin totaled 12 points, three rebounds and four steals for Orofino (8-8). Jaelyn Miller provided eight points and 11 rebounds, Miley Zenner had eight points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal, and Peyton Merry had five points, nine boards, six steals and four assists for the Maniacs.
Isabelle Monk of Genesee (3-8) led all scorers with 15 points.
GENESEE (3-8)
Monica Seubert 1 0-0 2, Riley Leseman 2 0-0 4, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 6 0-0 15, Rory Mayer 4 0-0 9, Kristen Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 0 0-0 0, Malia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Kendra Meyer 1 0-0 3, Maxine English 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 0-0 33.
OROFINO (8-8)
Grace Beardin 6 0-0 12, Riley Schwartz 4 0-1 8, Miley Zenner 4 0-0 8, Peyton Merry 2 0-2 5, Jaelyn Miller 3 2-3 8, Livia Johnson 1 2-2 4, Rilee Diffin 0 1-3 1. Totals 20 5-11 46.
Genesee 6 11 8 8—33
Orofino 7 13 10 16—46
3-point goals — Monk 3, Mayer, Meyer, Merry,
Prairie 52, Kendrick 46
COTTONWOOD — After trailing at intermission, the Pirates from Cottonwood “picked up their defensive intensity,” according to coach Lori Mader, and topped Kendrick in nonleague play.
Tara Schlader finished with 15 points and six steals for Prairie (7-2), while Delanie Lockett added 11 points and five assists.
Erin Morgan of Kendrick (9-3) led all scorers at 15 points, and teammate Rose Stewart had 12.
KENDRICK (9-3)
Rose Stewart 4 4-4 12, Harley Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 0 0-1 0, Natalie Kimbley 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 4 0-0 10, Morgan Silflow 1 0-0 2, Erin Morgan 9 0-2 18, Ruby Stewart 1 0-0 2, Hailey Taylor 1 0-0 2, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0, Sydney Cowley 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 4-7 46.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (7-2)
Lexi Schumacher 0 0-0 0, Kristin Wemhoff 3 2-4 8, Olivia Klapprich 0 0-0 0, Delanie Lockett 3 4-7 11, Ali Rehder 0 3-4 3, Josie Remacle 2 2-6 6, Tara Schlader 7 1-2 15, Molly Johnson 0 0-0 0, Isabella Walsh 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 4 0-0 9, Gracie Farr 0 0-0 0, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 19 12-23 52.
Kendrick 15 11 10 10—46
Prairie 14 10 16 12—52
3-point goals — Tweit 2, Lockett, Forsmann.
JV — Prairie 37, Kendrick 34
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kendrick 47, Potlatch 33
KENDRICK — Jagger Hewett returned from injury to play in his first game of the season and put up 16 points for the Tigers in a nonleague win versus the Loggers.
“Hewett shows his leadership and makes everyone better around him,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “Glad to have him back.”
Ty Koepp added 15 points and eight rebounds and hit two 3-pointers for Kendrick (4-3). The Tiger defense played strong in the final three quarters, holding Potlatch to single digits in each.
Jaxon Vowels led the Loggers (4-4) with 11 points, and Tyler Howard added 10.
POTLATCH (4-4)
Dominic Brown 0 0-1 0, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Vowels 5 1-1 11, Tyler Howard 4 2-5 10, Patrick McManus 0 4-4 4, Sam Barnes 1 0-0 2, Logan Whitney 1 0-0 2, Logan Amos 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 7-11 33.
KENDRICK (4-3)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 0-0 3, Jagger Hewett 7 0-1 16, Preston Boyer 1 0-0 3, Wyatt Cook 2 0-0 4, Mason Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 6 1-1 15, Dallas Morgan 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 1-2 47.
Potlatch 13 8 8 4—33
Kendrick 15 17 9 6—47
3-point goals — Hewett 2, Koepp 2, Clemenhagen, Boyer.
JV — Kendrick 41, Potlatch 30
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
WSU’s game postponed
Washington State Pac-12 game at Arizona State, originally scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Sun Devils’ program.
There is no make-up date available as of press time. The Cougars next play at 5 p.m. Friday at No. 4 Arizona.