POTLATCH — Kendrick’s Ty Koepp sat down 13 Loggers as the visiting Tigers bested their Whitepine League rivals 12-4 in baseball action on Tuesday.

The teams were originally scheduled for a twinbill, but lightning delayed the second game. It will be picked up at 4 p.m. today in Juliaetta.

Tucker Ashmead led at the dish for Kendrick (12-6, 8-4), going 4-for-4. Waylan Marshall notched two hits for Potlatch (8-7, 5-6), including a double.