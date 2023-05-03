POTLATCH — Kendrick’s Ty Koepp sat down 13 Loggers as the visiting Tigers bested their Whitepine League rivals 12-4 in baseball action on Tuesday.
The teams were originally scheduled for a twinbill, but lightning delayed the second game. It will be picked up at 4 p.m. today in Juliaetta.
Tucker Ashmead led at the dish for Kendrick (12-6, 8-4), going 4-for-4. Waylan Marshall notched two hits for Potlatch (8-7, 5-6), including a double.
Kendrick 020 133 3—12 16 1
Potlatch 200 011 0— 4 8 0
Ty Koepp and Wyatt Fitzmorris. Jack Clark, Tucker Anderson (5) and Levi Lusby.
Kendrick hits — Tucker Ashmead 4, Koepp 2 (3B), Fitzmorris 2 (2B), Xavier Carpenter 2, Dale Fletcher 2, Jarrett Harris, Isaac Rigney, Troy Patterson, Mason Kimberling.
Potlatch hits — Waylan Marshall 2 (2B), Avery Palmer (2B), Josh Biltonen (2B), Sam Barnes (2B), Carson Yearout, Jaxon Vowels, Chet Simons.
Genesee 10, Lapwai 0
GENESEE — Bulldogs pitcher Teak Wareham sat down nine Wildcat batters as Genesee edged out its Whitepine League rival.
Kole Scharnhorst led at the dish with three hits for Genesee (2-12, 2-11).
Dillon White had the lone hit for Lapwai (2-10, 2-10).
Lapwai 000 00—0 1 7
Genesee 240 31—10 9 0
Teak Wareham and N/A. Brooklyn Williamson, Vincent Villa.
Lapwai hit — Dillon White.
Genesee hits — Kole Scharnhorst 3, Reggie Granlund 2, Vince Crowley, Joe Frye, Conrad Seubert, Wareham.
Sandpoint 2-8, Moscow 0-5
SANDPOINT — Moscow fell in both games of a doubleheader to 4A Inland Empire League foe Sandpoint.
Levi Anderson notched two hits during the nightcap for the Bears (5-15, 2-10).
Cody Newhart led at the plate for the Bulldogs (10-11, 7-9) with three hits throughout the twinbill.
GAME 1
Moscow 000 000 0—0 5 0
Sandpoint 200 000 x—2 7 0
Levi Anderson, Keaton Clark (6) and Tyson Izzo. Jesee Turner, Austin Dillon (6) and Gavin Day.
Moscow hits — Jamison Green (2B), Anderson, Izzo, Connor Isakson, JP Breese.
Sandpoint hits — Drew Lehman 2 (2B), Day 2 (2B), Cody Newhart, Kody MacDonald, Kody Barlow.
GAME 2
Moscow 000 203 0—5 6 0
Sandpoint 201 131 x—8 10 1
Green, Tommy Holt (6) and Izzo. Alex Leverich, Jordan Tyler (3), Dallen Williams (4), Jack Zimmerman (4), Newhart (6) and Day.
Moscow hits — Anderson 2, Izzo, Isakson, Jack Driskill, Mike Kiblen.
Sandpoint hits — Dillon 2 (2B), Zach Leverich 2 (2B), Newhart 2, MacDonald (2B), Zimmerman, Finn Mellander, Tyler, Nolan Leavitt.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Potlatch 18, Genesee 8
POTLATCH — The Loggers combined for 23 hits as they downed Whitepine League foe Genesee in five innings.
Both Josie Larson and Tayva McKinney went 4-for-4 at the plate for Potlatch (10-3, 10-1). McKinney added a triple and a home run.
Brinley and Harlei Donner led at the dish for the Bulldogs (8-7, 5-5) with two hits apiece.
Genesee 001 61—8 11 2
Potlatch 446 31—18 23 1
Kendra Meyer and Maxine English. Josie Larson, Brianna Winther (5) and Tayva McKinney.
Genesee hits — Brinley Lowe 2 (2B), Harlei Donner 2 (2B), Riley Stout 2, Audrey Barber (3B), Meyer, Makayla Herman, Shelby Hanson, Rylie Baysinger.
Potlatch hits — Larson 4 (2 2B), McKinney 4 (3B, HR), Brooklyn Mitchell 3 (3B), Kaylen Hadaller 3, Dareese Brown 2 (2B), Jaylee Fry 2 (2B), Delaney Beckner, Kylie Heitstuman.
Colton 13, Dayton/Waitsburg 3
COLTON — The Wildcats earned a mercy rule victory over nonleague opponent Dayton/Waitsburg.
Kiya Soza went 4-for-4 at the plate for Colton (12-3) and closed the game in the circle. She sat down four Wolves (5-7) to close the game.
Dayton 000 03—3 3 2
Colton 250 24—13 12 3
Madison Gallardo, Kameryn Tupling (2) and Peyton Struckmeier. Sidni Whitcomb, Kiya Soza (3) and Rachel Becker.
Dayton/Waitsburg hits — Marrissa Tupling, Kameryn Tupling, Aylssa Segraves.
Colton hits — Soza 4 (HR), Claire Moehrle 2 (2B), Whitcomb, Becker, Katie Schultheis, Meredith Bell, Kaydee Heitstuman, Emily Jackson, Rori Weber.
Moscow 14-11, Sandpoint 1-1
MOSCOW — The Bears notched a 4A Inland Empire League sweep of Sandpoint.
Bella Ristine led at the plate for Moscow (16-6, 6-0) with four singles.
Peyton Cessna had three hits for the Bulldogs (0-22, 0-6) throughout the twinbill.
GAME 1
Sandpoint 100 00—1 7 9
Moscow 067 1x—14 4 0
Hayden Koberstein, Mayle Ducken (1) and Ashlyn Darling. Kelly Stodick and Megan Highfill.
Sandpoint hits — Cadence Skibitsky 2, Peyton Cessna, Ducken, Kaylee McCown, Elizabeth Dysart, Sara Bryson.
Moscow hits — Bella Ristine 2, Amanda Pouchnik, Megan Poler.
GAME 2
Sandpoint 000 10—1 2 3
Moscow 232 13—11 8 2
Darling and Dysart. Allison Dorigo and Highfill.
Sandpoint hits — Cessna, Dysart.
Moscow hits — Highfill 2 (2B), Stodick 2 (2B), Ristine 2, Hannah Robertson, Kaci Kiblen.
Shadle Park 10, Pullman 0
SPOKANE — Pullman allowed 2A Greater Spokane League foe Shadle Park to take an early 10-0 advantage en route to a mercy rule defeat.
The Highlanders scored three runs in the bottom the first and added seven more runs in the second.
The Greyhounds failed to get on the board in five innings. Complete information was not available at press time.
Pullman 000 00— 0
Shadle Park 370 0x—10
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Pullman girls 7, Rogers 0
PULLMAN — Sophomore Rhoda Wang led a clean sweep of 6-0, 6-0 victories in singles play as Pullman blanked 2A Greater Spokane League opponent Rogers to remain undefeated in team dual play so far this season.
The Greyhounds (9-0, 7-0) enjoyed an additional 6-0, 6-0 performance from Kei Bromley and Lotti Wolf at No. 2 doubles, and conceded no more than two games in any set played on the day, dropping just five in total.
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Jaelin Featherstone 6-0, 6-0; Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Rae Hayford 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez, Pul, def. Layla Horn; 6-0,6-0, Lydia Nelson, Pul, def. Daniella Perez 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Leila Brown/Lynlinn Qiao, Pul def. JoeAnna Avilla/Weiying Su 6-1, 6-2, Kei Bromley/Lotti Wolf, Pul, def. Hannah Tillet/Payton Remmington 6-0, 6-0, Jasmine Thapa/Rachel Lam, Pul, def. Jillian Appolonie/Thada Pa 6-2, 6-0.
Pullman boys 7, Rogers 0
SPOKANE — Unbeaten Pullman withstood the heat and a spirited challenge in the top two doubles matches by host Rogers to post a 2A Greater Spokane League dual sweep.
The Hounds (9-0, 7-0) dominated singles competition, dropping a total of four games across four matches. The Pirates had massed their strength in doubles, and it showed as Pullman’s duo of Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay and Jesse Tang endured a grueling 7-5, 7-5 battle in the No. 2 spot.
The Greyhounds enjoyed 6-0, 6-0 shutouts from No. 2 and 3 singles players Reed Newell and Benjamin Lee, as well as the No. 3 doubles pairing of Daniel Schertenleib and Charles Liu — the latter of whom was making his varsity debut.
Singles — Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Eli Borders 6-1, 6-2; Reed Newell, Pul, def. Jack Curry 6-0, 6-0; Benjamin Lee, Pul, def. Alex Christiansen 6-0, 6-0; Caleb Snider, Pul, def. Tucker Holmes 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Kolby Uhlenkott/Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Aidan Bui/Kai Harker 6-3, 6-2; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Jesse Tang, Pul, def. Mason Kirby/Noah McNeely 7-5, 7-5; Daniel Schertenleib/Charles Liu, Pul, def. Quan Haong/Jahan Terrells 6-0, 6-0.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman 3, Shadle Park 0
PULLMAN — After struggling to convert in the first half, the Greyhounds scored three goals early in the second to dismantle 2A Greater Spokane rival Shadle Park on senior night at Pullman.
Evan French finished the game with a goal in the 53rd minute and an assist for the Hounds (14-1, 10-0).
The Greyhounds had a 13-3 advantage in shots on goal over the Highlanders (5-4, 5-3).
Shadle Park 0 0—0
Pullman 0 3—3
Pullman — Lukas Wexler (Evan French), 45th.
Pullman — French, 53rd.
Pullman — Kia Hirose (Marcello Romaro), 66th.
Shots — Shadle Park 3, Pullman 13.
Saves — Shadle Park: Ticicci 7; Pullman: Aaron Oatley 2.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Pirates, Vikings prevail at 1B meet
POMEROY — Sidney Bales earned gold for every event he competed in and his Pomeroy Pirates took home the team crown from the 1B League championships at their home track.
Garfield-Palouse won the girls title with 167 team points.
Bales took first in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter relay along with the pole vault. Teammate Braedon Fruh leaped a personal-best 17 feet and seven inches to win the long jump, and the Pomeroy lineup of Trevin Walton, Tyler Slaybaugh, Fruh and Bales combined to win the 400 relay.
Kennedy Cook of Gar-Pal won the 200 meters with a time of 25.98 seconds, and fellow Vikings Samantha Pfaff (400), Courage Hightree (800) and Lola Edwards (1600) added to the team’s laurels. The team further distinguished itself with relay wins in the 400 (Noemie Appel, Zoe Laughary, Pfaff, Cook) and 1,600 (Laynie Southern, Charlotte Marshall, Cook, Hightree).
BOYS
1. Pomeroy 126; 2. Garfield-Palouse 97.5; 3. Oakesdale, 94; T4. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 82; T4. Tekoa-Rosalia 82; 6. DeSales 66; 7. Prescott.
100 — 1. Sidney Bales, Pomeroy, 11.65; 2. Alex McHargue, Oakesdale, 12.21; 3. Jackson Perry, Oakesdale, 12.22.
200 — 1. Sidney Bales, Pomeroy, 24.30; 2. Jackson perry, Oakesdale, 24.65; 3. Jaime Escalante, Prescott, 25.35.
400 — 1. Brian Place, Tekoa-Rosalia, 55.91; 2. Trevin Walton, Pomeroy, 56.43; 3. Pedro Molina, St.John-Endicott, 56.57.
800 — 1. Kieran Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 2:10.97; 2. Brendan Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 2:13.10; 3. Levi Bingham, DeSales, 2:14.04.
1,600 — 1. Erik Lazcano, Tekoa-Rosalia, 4:57.57; 2. Jaxon Eads, Oakesdale, 5:23.34; 3. Carter Green, DeSales, 5:30.43.
3,200 — 1. Brendan Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 10:22.83; 2. Kieran Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 11:03.84; 3. Jaxon Eads, Oakesdale, 11:36.00.
110 hurdles — 1. Rory Maloney, St. John-Endicott, 17.00; 2. William Hubert, St.John-Endicott, 20.00; 3. Salvador Ayala, Prescott, 21.45.
300 hurdles — 1. Rory Maloney, St. John-Endicott, 44.94; 2. Jason Guest, DeSales, 47.06; 3. Alex McHargue, Oakesdale, 48.25.
400 relay — 1. Pomeroy (Trevin Walton, Tyler Slaybaugh, Braedon Fruh, Sidney Bales), 47.04; 2. DeSales, 49.53; 3. Tekoa-Rosalia, 50.38.
1,600 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Kieran Snekvik, Liam Cook, Brendan Snekvik, Nicholas Meeuwsen), 4:05.34; 2. DeSales, 4:07.10; 3. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse, 4:39.99.
Shot put — 1. Shawn Bober, Oakesdale, 38-06; 2. Riley Gehring, Tekoa Rosalia, 37-08; 3. Gabe Morgan, Tekoa-Rosalia, 37-05.
Discus — 1. Charlie Henning, Oakesdale, 93-11; 2. Liam Cook, Garfield-Palouse, 90-00; 3. David Tejero, Pomeroy, 85-07.
Javelin — 1. Jackson Perry, Oakesdale, 150-06; 2. Riley Gehring, Tekoa-Rosalia, 125-08; 3. Gabe Morgan, Tekoa-Rosalia, 113-02.
High jump — 1. Riley Gehring, Tekoa-Rosalia, 5-08; 2. Liam Cook, Garfield-Palouse, 4-10; 3. William Hubert, St. John-Endicott, 4-08.
Pole vault — 1. Sidney Bales, Pomeroy, 13-00; 2. Levi Bowen, Pomeroy, 11-00; 3. Tyler Bagby, Pomeroy, 10-06.
Long jump — 1. Braedon Fruh, Pomeroy, 17-07; 2. Jason Guest, DeSales, 17-02; 3. Tyler Bagby, Pomeroy, 17-01.
Triple jump — 1. Rory Maloney, St. John-Endicott, 38-10; 2. Trevin Walton, Pomeroy, 37-06; 3. Jason Guest, DeSales, 36-03.
GIRLS
1. Garfield-Palouse 167; 2. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 146.5; 3. Oakesdale 128.5; 4. DeSales 74; 5. Pomeroy 49; T6. Tekoa-Rosalia 15; T6. Prescott 15; 8. Yakama Nation Tribal 3.
100 — 1. Gianna Anderson, Oakesdale, 13.84; 2. Jenna Rawls, Oakesdale, 13.91; 3. Katie Boyer, Pomeroy, 14.18.
200 — 1. Kennedy Cook, Garfield-Palouse, 25.98; 2. Jenna Rawls, Oakesdale, 28.23; 3. Gianna Anderson, Oakesdale, 28.25.
400 — 1. Samantha Pfaff, Garfield-Palouse, 1:06.47; 2. Courage Hightree, Garfield-Palouse, 1:07.80; 3. Charlotte Marshall, Garfield-Palouse, 1:07.90.
800 — 1. Courage Hightree, Garfield-Palouse, 2:44.92; 2. Lucy Hockett, Oakesdale, 2:45.85; 3. Lola Edwards, Garfield-Palouse, 2:47.72.
1,600 — 1. Lola Edwards, Garfield-Palouse, 6:02.75; 2. Lucy Hockett, Oakesdale, 6:12.04; 3. Grace Perry, Oakesdale, 6:14.12.
3,200 — 1. Kiera Maloney, St. John-Endicott, 18:13.01; 2. Halee Berg, St. John-Endicott, 21:08.45.
100 hurdles — 1. Julia Guske, St. John-Endicott, 23.46; 2. Ruby Sandoval, St. John-Endicott, 25.11.
300 hurdles — 1. Anniston Jimenez, DeSales, 51.48; 2. Bradyn Henley, Oakesdale, 51.98; 3. Heidi Scott, DeSales, 54.37.
400 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Noemie Appel, Zoe Laughary, Samantha Pfaff, Kennedy Cook), 54.96; 2. Pomeroy, 57.05.
800 relay — 1. DeSales (Helen Hellberg-Wilson, Heidi Scott, Regina WIlson, Anniston Jimenez), 1:57.59; 2. Garfield-Palouse 2:02.83; 3. Prescott 2:12.71.
1,600 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Laynie Southern, Charlotte Marshall, Kennedy Cook, Courage Hightree), 4:31.02; 2. DeSales, 4:36.85; 3. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse, 5:59.22.
Shot put — 1. Morgan Thomas, DeSales, 37-01; 2. Ava Hemphill, Garfield-Palouse, 35-03; 3. Chloe Waddell, St. John-Endicott, 33-10.
Discus — 1. Morgan Thomas, DeSales, 139-07; 2. Ava Hemphill, Garfield-Palouse, 105-02; 3. Zoe Laughary, Garfield-Palouse, 90-10.
Javelin — 1. Gianna Anderson, Oakesdale, 103-09; 2. Brieyn Henley, Oakesdale, 87-05; 3. Ava Hemphill, Garfield-Palouse, 86-06.
High jump — 1. Samantha Pfaff, Garfield-Palouse, 4-10; 2. Bradyn Henley, Oakesdale, 4-08; 3. Emery Molina, St. John-Endicott, 4-08.
Pole vault — 1. Katie Boyer, Pomeroy, 9-00; 2. Carmen Fruh, Pomeroy, 8-00; 3. Emery Molina, St. John-Endicott, 6-06.
Long jump — 1. Jessie Reed, Oakesdale, 16-07; 2. Regina Nelson, DeSales, 15-04; 3. Gianna Anderson, Oakesdale, 14-06.
Triple jump — 1. Bradyn Henley, Oakesdale, 33-07; 2. Helen Hellberg, DeSales, 29-06; 3. Julia Guske, St. John-Endicott, 29-01.
Bronze for Bulldogs at league meet
COLFAX — Host Colfax took third in team scoring from a 10-team field on both the boys and girls sides in a Northeast 2B League meet.
The Bulldog boys effort was bolstered greatly by Zachary Cooper, who won the pole vault with a mark of 11 feet, 6 inches while taking second in the 200 meters, third in the 100 and third in the 110 hurdles. Drew Vantine posted another event victory for Colfax with a 129-3 in the discus, while teammates Alex Binks (shot put, second), Riley Williams (javelin, third) and Matthew Morgan (pole vault, third) also medaled.
Kamea Kauhi led a boys eighth-place team showing for Asotin with a winning high jump of 6-2.
In girls competition, Dory Doty of Colfax topped the discuss with a 99-5 1/2 showing, edging out Hannah Appleford of Asotin, who threw 96-1 1/2. The Bulldogs’ Charlotte McCulloh was runner-up in the 100 with a time of 13.74 seconds.
Pirates stave off challengers
COTTONWOOD — Host Prairie dominated a Whitepine League meet rescheduled from April 18 in both girls and boys competition with winning team scores of 259 and 199, respectively.
The Prairie girls enjoyed victories from Julia Rehder in the 100- and 200-meter dashes as well as the long jump. Other Pirate event winners included Sydney Shears (400), Kristin Wemhoff (800), Callie Remacle (1600), Sage Elven (discus), high jump (Callie Remacle), and Sierra Oliver (pole vault). The 400 relay team of Harley Brannan, Meghan Fowler, Hailey Hanson and Sarah Lustig and the 800 relay of Lexi Schumacher, Breanne Schwartz, Lacy Schwartz and Tara Schlader rounded out Prairie’s event wins on the girls side.
In second were the Genesee girls, who enjoyed a 300 hurdles victory by Chloe Grieser in a time of 55.84.
The Pirates’ boys sprint trio of Trenton Lorentz, Noah Geis and Ben Secrest locked down the top three spots in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, while their throwers Shane Hanson and Lee Forsmann made a 1-2 showing in the discus. Kendrick took second in boys team competition with the benefit of a pair of relay victories by the foursome of Lane and Tanner Clemenhagen plus Jagger and Sawyer Hewett, along with a 1-2-3 in the shot put from Triston Jones, Carson Hogan and Tommy Stamper and a 1-2 from Tanner Clemenagen and Cade Silflow in the triple jump.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Greyhounds finish sixth at IEL tourney
SPOKANE — The Pullman boys golf team finished sixth at the Inland Empire tournament at the Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane.
Parker Lee led the Greyhounds with a score of 79, good enough for seventh place. Rawley Larkin was second on the team with a score of 83.
Team scores — 1. Kamiakin 314; 2. Lewis and Clark #1 318; 3. Richland 319; 4. Pasco 325; 5. Gonzaga Prep 331; 6. Pullman 332; 7. Lewis and Clark #2 334; 8. Wenatchee 336; 9. Chiawana 342; T10. Mead 351; T10. Mt. Spokane 351; 12. Ferris 377; 13. Ridgeline 381; 14. Central Valley 389; 15. Davis 398.
Medalist — Eli Harrel, Kamiakin, 74.
Pullman results — Parker Lee, 79; Rawley Larkin, 83; Trae Fredrickson 84; Karson Wieser, 86; Elliott Lee 92.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State 9, Gonzaga 6
PULLMAN — Washington State scored five runs in the seventh and four in the eighth to clinch the season series with a win over Gonzaga at Bailey-Brayton Field.
WSU improved to 26-17 overall with its sixth straight midweek win, marking its best record through 43 games since the 2010 team also went 26-17. Five Cougars collected two games as leadoff hitter Jonah Advincula singled twice, scored twice, drove in a run and stole two bases to push his season total to 20, the most by a Cougar since Mike Wetmore stole 32 in 1996.
Jacob McKeon added two hits and two RBI, Sam Brown extended his hitting streak to 11 games, and Cam Magee collected two hits and scored twice. Elijah Hainline had a pair of hits, drove in two and scored twice and Jake Harvey also recorded two hits including the go-ahead bunt single that saw Hainline come around to score in the eighth inning.
Gonzaga dropped to 17-25 overall despite taking a 3-0 lead into the seventh inning.
Seven Cougars pitchers worked as reliever Caden Kaelber picked up the win after recording the final out in the eighth and worked a scoreless ninth.
Gonzaga 020 001 030—6 12 4
WSU 000 000 054—9 12 0
Jones, Wilford (4), Cottrell (5), Brotherton (7), Grillo (8), Liss (8), Kaelber (8) and Morrow. Francis, Mueller (6), Mullan (7), Graham (8) and Samperi.