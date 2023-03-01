CORVALLIS, Ore. — Former Colfax standout and current Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball player John Lustig was named the Cascade Conference’s freshman of the year, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Sophomore guard Davian Brown also was named to the first team.

Lustig, who also was an honorable mention selection, averaged 12.8 points and 4.1 rebounds, and led the Warriors in free-throw percentage (85.1%). He made 15 starts and played in all 29 games.

