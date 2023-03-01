CORVALLIS, Ore. — Former Colfax standout and current Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball player John Lustig was named the Cascade Conference’s freshman of the year, the conference office announced Tuesday.
Sophomore guard Davian Brown also was named to the first team.
Lustig, who also was an honorable mention selection, averaged 12.8 points and 4.1 rebounds, and led the Warriors in free-throw percentage (85.1%). He made 15 starts and played in all 29 games.
Brown paced LCSC this season at 14.8 points per game, hitting 68 3-pointers and making 40% from distance. He converted 45.4% of his shots and was second on the team with 51 assists and 21 steals. Brown scored the 1,000th point of his career during the final weekend of the regular season.
“They are very deserving and each had some special performances in big moments,” Warriors coach Austin Johnson said in a news release.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho’s Bea wins player honor
Idaho senior Beyonce Bea was named the Big Sky Conference’s player of the week for the fifth time this season, the conference announced.
She averaged 32 points and 10 rebounds as the Vandals finished the regular season with victories in two of three games. Bea tied a career-high with 40 points Monday in Idaho’s 85-82 loss at Montana. She’s had 11 double-doubles this season, tied for the most in the Big Sky and leads the conference in six statistical categories. Bea also ranks in the top 10 in five categories nationally.
Additionally, Bea ranks in the top 10 in Idaho history in points (sixth, 1,922), field goals made (fourth, 734), rebounds (fifth, 880), blocks (sixth, 119) and games started (second, 113).
She also has recorded 26 double-doubles in her career at Idaho,
Idaho (13-16) next plays at 1:30 p.m. Pacific on Monday in the quarterfinal-round of the Big Sky tournament against Sacramento State at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.