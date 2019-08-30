After dropping the second and third sets and losing a player to injury, the Lewiston High volleyball team rallied to defeat Moscow 25-17, 22-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-9 on Thursday in a nonleague match that served as both teams’ season opener.
Jennah Carpenter and Julia Dickeson collected 13 kills apiece and Maddy Hinkley added 12 for the Bengals.
Lewiston coach Mandi Hare said her players appeared to gather new resolve after teammate Halley Wells went down with an elbow injury in the third set. Tests later indicated the injury wasn’t serious.
Morgan Moran tallied 30 digs and five aces for the Bengals, and Caitlin Richardson made eight blocks. Gabby Johnson contributed eight kills.
Morgan Claus and Izzy Burns led Moscow with eight kills apiece, Peyton Claus added 25 assists and Ellie Randall tacked on nine digs.
“I felt like it was a good season opener for both teams,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “It was a pretty packed gym and both teams battled hard.”
Genesee sweeps Lapwai
LAPWAI — Molly Hanson registered eight kills and four blocks as Genesee opened its season with a Whitepine League sweep of Lapwai.
The scores were 25-16, 25-10, 25-16.
Regan Zenner tallied 15 digs for the Bulldogs, Carly Allen provided 27 assists and Clara Osborne had four aces.
Genesee coach Pete Crowley said his team played well for a season opener and the Wildcats were “scrappy as always.”
BASKETBALL
Idaho men finalize roster
The Idaho men’s basketball has finalized its 2019-20 roster, adding Michael Hanshaw and Isaac Berglund.
Hanshaw, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward, spent last year with the Basketball Training Institute Selects, an AAU program in Southern California. Before that, he averaged 11.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game as a senior at Westlake (Calif.) High in the same area.
Berglund, 6-2 and 185, averaged 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as a senior at Deer Park (Wash.) High.
Also on Thursday, the Vandals assembled in a meeting room, and standout point guard Trevon Allen gave a speech, concluding with the announcement that 6-4 junior guard Chance Garvin has been put on scholarship.
FOOTBALL
Williams sees action for Detroit
CLEVELAND — Former Washington State running back James Williams caught one pass and carried the ball four times Thursday night in the Detroit Lions’ 20-16 loss to Cleveland in an NFL exhibition game.
Williams rushed for minus-1 yard and gained 5 yards on his reception.
He had signed a free-agent contract with the Lions the previous day, and this was his first appearance in an NFL contest.
NFL teams must trim their rosters to 53 players by Saturday.