POTLATCH — The host Loggers tallied five runs in the first two innings and sailed to a Whitepine League win against the Bulldogs in the season opener for the two teams.
Allison Akins had three hits, including a double, two runs scored and two RBI for Potlatch, which outhit Genesee 12-3. Tayva McKinney went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI. Jaylee Fry also had two hits, a run scored and an RBI.
“We were awful jittery and a bit nervous,” Potlatch coach Dean Butterfield said. “We seen a lot of good stuff, but there’s stuff we need to work,”
Harlei Donner had a double and drove in the two Bulldogs runs.
Rebecca Butterfield allowed three hits and walked three, striking out 16, in going the distance in the circle.
Genesee..100 001 0—2 2 3
Potlatch ..320 040 1—10 12 2
Rebecca Butterfield and Emma Chambers; Kendra Meyer and Harlei Donner.
Potlatch hits — Allison Akins 3 (2B), Tayva McKinney 2, Jaylee Fry 2, Emma Chambers, Josie Larson, Rebecca Butterfield, Brooklyn Mitchell, Kylie Heitstuman.
Genesee hits — Harlei Donner (2B), Shelby Hanson.
Asotin 8, Pullman 3
ASOTIN — McKenzie Adler-Nowoj’s two-run, two-out home run in the bottom of the fourth gave the host Panthers the lead for good in a nonleague win against the Greyhounds.
Adler-Nowoj’s shot broke a 2-2 tie and put Asotin (4-0) in front 4-2. The Panthers then tallied four more runs in the fifth and cruised from there.
“McKenzie got us going with her shot,” Asotin coach Willie Wingfield said. “It took us the time to go through their lineup and get on with the pitching, and after that we started scoring some runs every inning, so that was key.”
Lily Denham also had two hits and two RBI for the Panthers, including a double.
Elise McDougle and Keleigh Myers each had two hits for Pullman.
Caylie Brown went the distance in the circle, allowing eight hits and three runs, two earned. She struck out nine.
Pullman 002 000 1—3 8 1
Asotin 002 240 x—8 7 3
Sophie Armstrong, Kinsey Rees (4) and Keligh Myers; Caylie Browne and Cady Browne. L—Armstrong.
Pullman hits — Elise McDougle 2, Keligh Myers 2, Ava Petrino (3B), Sue Hailey Reyes (3B), Francis Lindberg; Sophie Armstrong.
Asotin hits — McKenzie Adler-Nowoj 2 (HR), Lily Denham 2 (2B), Caylie Brown, Abby Hall, Cady Browne.
JV — Asotin 21, Pullman 10
Post Falls 10-12, Moscow 0-2
POST FALLS — Facing a larger-division foe in Post Falls, the Bears started their softball season with back-to-back defeats.
“It was our first games of the season, so it was awesome to get out on the field,” said Moscow coach Katie Habryle, who was coaching her first competition with the Bears. “We have a really young team this year, so for them to get out on the field on the first time and figure out how we all work and fit our puzzle pieces together was great, although the score didn’t reflect that. I think it was a great start for us.”
Habryle had special praise for the batting and defense of Bella Ristine, along with the pitching and batting of Amanda Pouchnik.
Complete information was not available.
Freeman 2, Colfax 1
Freeman of Rockland, Wash. was able to edge out Colfax in a low scoring affair.
The game saw three runs total with all of them coming in the third inning. The third ended with a 2-1 lead by Freeman that would go on to be the final of the game. The Scotties were led at the plate by Dixie Sefton’s two hits. Abbie Amend got the hit for Freeman.
Colfax wasn’t able to get anything going at the plate, getting their lone run despite recording no hits in the game. Jorja Koerner pitched six no-run innings for the Bulldogs, with her only blemish being the two-run third inning that won the game for the Scotties.
Freeman 002 000 0—2 5 2
Colfax 001 000 0—1 0 6
Abbie Amend and Jenny Sharp; Jorja Koerner and Harper Booth.
W— Abbie Amend; L— Jorja Koerner
Freeman hits — Dixie Sefton 2, Jenna Sharp, Jenny Sharp, Chloe Adams.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Colton 8, Potlatch 7
POTLATCH — Colton was able to hold off Potlatch to avoid a five-run collapse.
Colton (2-2) began the game with a 4-0 run in the first two innings before Potlatch responded with seven runs in the third, fourth and fifth to tie the game at seven apiece.
A scoreless sixth inning and a one-run seventh by Colton gave them the win.
Colton was led at the plate by Wyatt Jordan, who had two of the Wildcats’ four hits. Grant Wolf came in to close for Colton and got the win.
Potlatch had two hits for the game, by Waylan Marshall and Zach Younger. Tucker Anderson and Jack Clark both pulled double duty for the Loggers as catchers and pitchers.
Colton 312 010 1—8 4 5
Potlatch 004 120 0—7 2 3
Angus Jordan, Kaiden Rogerson (4), Grant Wolf (5) and Dan Bell; Jack Clark, Tucker Anderson (4) and Tucker Anderson, Waylan Marshall (4), Jack Clark (5).
W— Grant Wolf; L— Tucker Anderson
Colton hits — Wyatt Jordan 2, Dan Bell, Kaiden Rogerson
Potlatch hits — Waylan Marshall, Zach Younger.
Moscow-Post Falls postponed
The scheduled Inland Empire League doubleheader between Moscow and Post Falls was postponed. No make-up date was available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK
Three win three individual events at Kamiah meet
KAMIAH — Brady Cox was a part of three victories as host Kamiah took the boys team title in the Kamiah Track meet at the Bob Squires Sports Complex.
The Kubs won with 147.5 points, beating second-place Prairie, which had 106.5 points.
Cox won the 110 hurdles (16.03 seconds) and 300 hurdles (43.13), then was a part of the winning 1,600 relay, along with Lukas Krogh, William Millage and Kaden de Groot, in 3:58.75.
In the girls competition, Highland’s Kadence Beck and Clearwater Valley’s Eva Lundgren each won three events, but it was Lewiston which came away with the team title.
The Bengals had four victories in the event and won with 128 points, just getting past the host Kubs with 110 points.
Beck won the 100 (12.72), the 200 (26.43) and the 400 (58.56). Lundgren took the 800 (2:39.87), the 1,600 (5:56.38) and the 3,200 (12:30.41.)
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Kamiah 147.5; 2. Prairie 106.5; 3. Potlatch 68; 4. Grangeville 61.5; 5. Timberline 58.5; T6. Genesee 61; T6. Clearwater Valley 61; 8. Lewiston 40; 9. Mullan 23; 10. Nezperce 7.
100 — 1. Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 11.35; 2. Micah Nelson, Tim, 11.50; 3. Jude Nelson, Tim, 11.56.
200 — 1. Zach Rambo, Pra, 23.71; 2. Micah Nelson, 23.78; 3. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 24.19.
400 — 1. Nolan Bartosz, Gen, 56.53; 2. Noah Geis, Pra, 58.69; 3. Jonas Lange, CV, 58.94.
800 — 1. Jack Engledow, Kam, 2:20.37; 2. Wyatt Anderberg, CV, 2:22.74; 3. Matthew Wemhoff, Pra, 2:23.19.
1,600 — 1. Tyler Zechman, Gra, 5:15.15; 2. Ryan Detwiler, Gra, 5:15.16; 3. Jack Engledow, Kam, 5:20.59.
3,200 — 1. Ryan Detwiler, Gra, 11:32.69; 2. Wyatt Anderberg, CV, 11:43.00; 3. Blaise Kern, Lew, 11:59.19.
110 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kam, 16.03; 2. Lukas Krogh, Kam, 18.59; 3. Alex Kirkham, Gen, 19.00.
300 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kam, 43.13; 2. Alex Kirkham, Gen, 47.19; 3. David Kludt, Kam, 48.29.
400 relay — 1. Timberline (Rylan West, Jude Nelson, Jason Mohl, Micah Nelson) 46.53; 2. Prairie 46.63; 3. Potlatch 48.03.
800 relay — 1. Potlatch (Tyler Howard, Stuart Larson, Tyson Tucker, Wyatt Johnson) 1:40.47; 2. Genesee 1:44.62; 3. Clearwater Valley 1:45.09.
1,600 relay — 1. Kamiah (Brady Cox, Lukas Krogh, William Millage, Kaden de Groot) 3:58.75; 2. Grangeville 4:23.63.
Shuttle medley — 1. Kamiah (Kendrick Wheeler, Colton Sams, Jack Engledow, Emmett Long) 4:07.25; 2. Grangeville 4:17.78; 3. Clearwater Valley 4:43.72.
Shot put — 1. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 40-10; 2. Logan Amos, Pot, 40-7; 3. Porter Whipple, Kam, 40-2.
Discus — 1. Shane Hanson, Pra, 128-0; 2. Logan Amos, Pot, 119-9; 3. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 117-4.
High jump — 1. William Millage, Kam, 5-8; 2. Jason Mohl, Tim, 5-6; 3. Kaden de Groot, Kam, 5-4.
Pole vault — 1. Jack Wilkins, Kam, 12-0; 2. Kaden de Groot, Kam, 10-6; 3. Lukas Krogh, Kam, 9-0.
Long jump — 1. Wyatt Johnson, Pra, 18-2; 2. Zach Rambo, Pra, 18-0; T3. Gabe Bybee, Gra, 16-11; T3. Wyatt Wilcox, Kam, 16-11.
Triple jump — 1. Grayden Johnson, Lew, 34-3; 2. Logan Petit, Mul, 31-4 1/2; 3. John Meetling Perry, Lew, 28-3.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 128; 2. Kamiah 110; 3. Prairie 74; 4. Genesee 58.5; 5. Clearwater Valley 56; 6. Nezperce 46; 7. Potlatch 44; 8. Grangeville 33; 9. Highland 30; 10. Timberline 18.5; 11. Mullan 11.
100 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 12.72; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 13.19; 3. Zayda Loewen, Kam, 13.47.
200 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 26.43; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 27.75; 3. Laney Landmark, Kam, 27.87.
400 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 58.56; 2. Kristim Wemhoff, Pra, 1:02.16; 3. Susie Bytheway, Kam, 1:08.93.
800 — 1. Eva Lundgren, CV, 2:39.87; 2. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 2:40.75; 3. Kelsee Hunt, Kam, 2:48.72.
1,600 — 1. Eva Lundgren, CV, 5:56.38; 2. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 5:58.19; 3. Kelsee Hunt, Kam, 6:38.78.
3,200 — 1. Eva Lundgren, CV, 12:30.41; 2. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 12:42.34; 3. Brittany Farmer, 15:54.25.
100 hurdles — 1. Laney Landmark, Kam, 17.25; 2. Jessica Holmes, Gen, 20.47; 3. Carlie Harrell, Tim, 20.88.
300 hurdles — 1. Addy Paynter, Lew, 55.31; 2. Julia Franklin, Lew, 58.81; 3. Rory Mayer, Gen, 58.82.
400 relay — 1. Lewiston (Alexandria Anderson, Giada Talbott, Naomi Kessler, Skye VanTrease) 56.66; 2. Genesee 58.00; 3. Prairie 58.63.
800 relay — 1. Prairie (Alli Geis, Aubree Rehder, Julia Rehder, Kristin Wemhoff) 1:54.16; 2. Kamiah 1:54.59; 3. Lewiston 1:58.97.
1,600 relay — 1. Kamiah (Zayda Loewen, Susie Bytheway, Logan Landmark, Laney Landmark) 4:39.06; 2. Grangeville 5:23.69.
Shuttle medley — 1. Nezperce (Katharine Duuck, Aubree Lux, Jillian Lux, Grace Tiegs) 2:07.62; 2. Prairie 2:10.69; 3. Kamiah 2:11.09.
Shot put — 1. Madilyn Stuivenga, Kam, 28-6; 2. Josephine Johnson, Pot, 28-4; 3. Leah Frazier, Mul, 27-8.
Discus — 1. Eve Riddle, Lew, 83-3; 2. Eliana Edwards, Gra, 82-6; 3. Jessica Holmes, Gen 81-8 1/2.
High jump — 1. Selway Shown, CV, 4-4; 2. Annabelle Loewen, Gen, 4-4; 3. Hannah Huffman, Lew, 4-2.
Pole vault — 1. Logan Landmark, Kam, 8-0; 2. Madilyn Stuivenga, Kam, 7-0.
Long jump — 1. Julia Rehder, Pra, 13-9; 2. Skye VanTrease, Lew, 13-1 1/2; 3. Olivia Klapprich, Pra, 12-11.
Triple jump — 1. Eva Steele, Lew, 30-9 1/2; 2. Zayda Loewen, Kam, 30-7 1/4; 3. Julia Rehder, Pra, 27-9 1/4.
COLLEGE TRACK
Idaho gets transfer
The University of Idaho track and field coaching staff has announced it has signed Hannah Russell out of the transfer portal.
Russell, previously at Xavier, is a four-time school record holder from the school in Cincinnati, Ohio, claiming marks in the 800 (indoor), the 3,200 relay (indoor and outdoor) and the 6,000 relay (outdoor). She set the school’s indoor record in the 800 in a time of 2:10.46 at the Music City Challenge, then finished fifth two weeks later at the Big East indoor championships.
“She brings experience on track and will contribute in the classroom as well,” Idaho director of track and field and cross country Tim Cawley said in a news release. “She will fit in great with the team.”
De Mello earns conference honor
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State freshman Micaela De Mello was named the Pac-12 Conference women’s track athlete of the week, it was announced.
She broke the school’s 100-meter hurdles record at the Baldy Castillo Invitational with a time 13.08 seconds. The previous mark was 13.25 seconds set by Diana Pickler in Sacramento in 2017. The time is the fastest in the NCAA this season and the fourth-fastest in the world this year.
De Mello is the first WSU athlete to earn the honor in the sport since May 1, 2018, when Alissa Brooks-Johnson earned the distinction.
The Cougars will next participate in the Buc Scoring Invitational at Whitworth on Friday and Saturday.