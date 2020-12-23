POTLATCH — Double-digit point contributions from three Potlatch individuals, along with a defensive showing that held visiting Highland to single digits in each quarter, led to a runaway 52-17 nonleague girls’ basketball victory Tuesday.
Josie Larson scored a game-high 14 points and had four assists, while Emma Chambers and Tayva McKinney had 11 points and three assists apiece for the Loggers (2-8).
“They were sharing the ball with each other and getting good shots,” Potlatch coach Brandon McIntosh said. “Defensively, we worked on a few different things, and we were able to put them into the game — getting that speed and energy up, and we were able to turn that into several turnovers. ... I’m ecstatic for what they’re doing and how they’re playing. I’m looking forward to more games like this for them, as well as for others on our team.”
For Highland (1-5), Hannah Miller scored a team-high five points.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-5)
Taiylor Crea 1 0-0 2, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Payton Crow 1 1-2 3, Emily Dau 1 0-1 2, Katie Goeckner 2 0-0 4, Hannah Miller 2 1-4 5, Kalei Smith 0 0-1 0, S. Stamper 0 0-0 0, H. Smith 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 3-10 17.
POTLATCH (2-8)
Josie Larson 7 0-2 14, Emma Chambers 3 4-5 11, Taylor Carpenter 0 1-2 1, Tayva McKinney 4 2-4 11, Adriana Arciga 2 0-0 5, Jaylee Fry 1 1-2 4, Bailyn Anderson 1 0-3 2, Becca Butterfield 1 2-2 4, Jordan Reynolds 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-20 52.
Highland 4 7 2 4—17
Potlatch 11 11 13 17—52
3-point goals — Arciga, Fry, Chambers, McKinney.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Five Bears go unbeaten at St. Maries
ST. MARIES — Five Moscow wrestlers went undefeated in their weight classes as the Bears and Lumberjacks wrestled in a nonleague “mix-and-match” format with no official overall team scores or box score.
Moscow’s Jack Bales (132 pounds) and Logan Kearny (220) each went 3-0, while Xavier Brown (106), Skyla Zimmerman (106) and Eli Lyon (138) went 2-0.
“I thought our kids wrestled well tonight,” Moscow coach Pat Amos said. “It’s always a blessing just to be able to get on the mat at this time, but I think our kids wrestled well. We’re a pretty young team; we’re progressing, getting better, seeing some improvement on the mats, which is our goal. I thought it was a good night for us.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Lucas, Draguicevich named second-team Pac-12
Washington State junior right tackle Abe Lucas and senior punter Oscar Draguicevich III earned second-team honors as the All-Pac-12 teams were released by the conference
A total of 11 Cougars were selected to the teams, which were picked by the conference’s coaches.
Lucas is a three-time second-team pick who started all four games for WSU, which finished third in the Pac-12 in passing offense.
Draguicevich finished the regular season second in the conference and third in the country with a 46.7-yard average. It’s the highest average in WSU single-season history. He is the first Cougar punter to earn a first- or second-team nod since Jeff Banks was a second-team selection in 1997.
Nine other WSU players were honorable mention selections, including receivers Renard Bell and Travell Harris, center Brian Greene, defensive backs Daniel Isom and Jaylen Watson, edge Brennan Jackson, kicker Blake Mazza, left tackle Liam Ryan and linebacker Jahad Woods.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
WSU’s Manzardo named preseason All-American
TUCSON, Ariz. — Washington State junior first baseman Kyle Manzardo was named Tuesday a third-team preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball.
Manzardo, who was named a third-team All-American in 2020 by the same organization, finished a shorted 2020 season with a .435 batting average with seven doubles, three home runs, 14 RBI, a .500 on-base percentage and a Pac-12 best 27 hits. The Coeur d’Alene native tied for the league lead in doubles, was second in batting average and was fourth in slugging (.694) and runs scored (21).
Manzardo recorded a hit in all 16 games Washington State played, finished the season with five consecutive multiple-hit games, and will take a 17-game hitting streak into the 2021 season, tied for the sixth-longest hitting streak in the program history.