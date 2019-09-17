Jordan Reynolds rang up six kills and five blocks to lead Potlatch to a five-set win over Logos in a nonleague prep volleyball match Monday night.
The scores were 25-22, 17-235, 25-16, 22-25, 15-12.
Olivia Wise logged five kills and three aces for the Loggers (3-1), Brenna Larson served 16-for-16 with three aces, Josie Larson added 12 assists and Charlee Beckner had 11 digs.
“We outlasted them,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said.
For Logos, Lucia Wilson tallied seven kills and six blocks, Lily Leidenfrost came up with 30 assists, Marilea Canul and Sophie Spencer had 22 digs each and Sarah Rosendahl forged eight kills.
Colton wins in four
PALOUSE — Josie Schultheis notched 15 kills and four aces as Colton outdid Garfield-Palouse in a 1B league match.
The scores were 25-16, 25-12, 20-25, 25-12.
Rylee Vining racked up 30 assists and four aces for the Wildcats, and Megan Kay added 23 digs.
For the Vikings, Denni Fealy collected 13 assists, Kenzi Pederson had 21 digs and four aces, Maci Brantner furnished five blocks and Lexi Brantner had six kills.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UI’s Newlee hires assistant
The Idaho women’s basketball program has hired former Washington State player Jordan Kelly as an assistant coach.
“She was a phenomenal player at WSU and Wyoming and I know she will do an exceptional job working with our guards,” UI coach Jon Newlee said. “Her energy and enthusiasm will be an added plus for our program.”
Kelley will focus primarily on the development of the guards and wings. Off the court, she will oversee the Fastbreak Club, social media accounts and community service efforts.
Kelley spent the last three years as a coach and director with a youth and high school club program in Denver.
Her playing career included two years at Washington State and two with Wyoming. She was named the Mountain West Newcomer of the Year in 2015 and graduated in 2016 with a degree in kinesiology and health promotions.
Kelley is originally from Gillette, Wyo.