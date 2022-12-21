POTLATCH — The Potlatch boys basketball team won all four quarters but really put Tuesday’s nonleague game against Garfield-Palouse out of reach with a dominating fourth quarter in a 65-24 victory.

The Loggers (5-0) outscored the Vikings 25-2 in the final eight minutes.

Everett Lovell led Potlatch with 20 points, hitting six from beyond the arc, while Chase Lovell hit five 3s and finished with 19.

