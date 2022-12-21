POTLATCH — The Potlatch boys basketball team won all four quarters but really put Tuesday’s nonleague game against Garfield-Palouse out of reach with a dominating fourth quarter in a 65-24 victory.
The Loggers (5-0) outscored the Vikings 25-2 in the final eight minutes.
Everett Lovell led Potlatch with 20 points, hitting six from beyond the arc, while Chase Lovell hit five 3s and finished with 19.
Jaxon Vowels also reached double figures with 10 points.
“Just a nice game before Christmas,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
Bryce Pfaff scored 11 points to lead the Vikings (0-8).
Bryce Pfaff 4 1-2 11, Lane Collier 1 0-0 2, Brendan Snekvik 0 0-0 0, Kieran Snekvik 3 1-2 9, Landon Orr 1 0-2 2, Nick Meeuwsen 0 0-0 0, Colton Pfaff 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 2-6 24.
Chase Lovell 7 0-0 19, Jack Clark 4 4-4 12, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 7 0-0 20, Jaxon Vowels 4 0-0 10, Sam Barnes 2 0-0 4, Logan Amos 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 4-4 65.
3-point goals — Pfaff 2, K. Snekvik 2, E. Lovell 6, C. Lovell 5, Vowels 2.
JV — Potlatch 50, Garfield-Palouse 24.
Potlatch 45, Garfield-Palouse 14
POTLATCH — The Loggers pitched a shutout in the third quarter en route to a nonleague win against the Vikings.
“Defensively, we worked great as a team,” Potlatch coach Mandy Reynolds said. “Offensively, we struggled a little, but came around.”
Jordan Reynolds finished with 19 points to lead Potlatch (7-3). Tayva McKinney and Jaylee Fry added 12 points each.
Elena Flansburg and Morgan Lentz scored five points each for Garfield-Palouse (2-4).
Elena Flansburg 2 0-0 5, Morgan Lentz 2 1-5 5, Kennedy Cook 2 0-0 4, Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0, Hailey Beckner 1 0-0 2, Kara Blomgren 0 0-0 0, HettyLee Laughary 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 1-5 16.
Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 6 0-4 12, Jaylee Fry 6 0-0 12, Bailyn Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 9 1-4 19, Kathryn Burnett 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 1-8 45.
3-point goals — Flansburg.
Several events postponed because of weather
A number of basketball games and wrestling matches were postponed for Tuesday and today because of inclement weather and bad road conditions.
Games included a Touchet at Colton doubleheader, a Pullman at Ridgeline doubleheader and Deary at Orofino and Genesee at Lapwai girls.
The Central Idaho League wrestling duals involving Grangeville, Potlatch and Clearwater Valley, originally scheduled for 3 p.m. today, was canceled because of inclement weather.
SAN FRANCISCO — The Washington State baseball team will play on the Pac-12 Network 12 times this coming season, it was announced.
All 12 games will be at home and all will be against conference foes. The entire home series against UCLA (March 31-April 2), Arizona (April 14-17), Washington (May 5-7) and Stanford (May 18-20) will be aired.
The Cougars open the season Feb. 17-19 playing against UC Riverside at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz., the spring training home of the Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres.