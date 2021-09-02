Josie Larson tallied 12 assists, six digs, three blocks and 21-for-23 serving with four aces as Potlatch swept Logos in a Whitepine League Division I volleyball match Wednesday night.
The scores were 25-20, 25-20, 25-19.
Jordan Reynolds added five kills, five digs, two blocks and two aces for the Loggers (2-0, 2-0), and Dani Howard contributed five kills.
Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor liked how his team kept its composure in the face of Logos’ characteristically spirited fans.
It was the season opener for Logos, which got strong setting and serving from Lily Leidenfrost and additional clutch serves from Lucy Spencer. The Knights mounted notable rallies in the first and third sets.
JV — Logos def. Potlatch 2-1.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Tiegs, Johnson win
DEARY — Grace Tiegs of Nezperce and Noah Johnson of Troy claimed titles in a cross country meet in the Moose Creek area.
Tiegs won the girls’ race in 22 minutes, 46 seconds, and Johnson was first among the boys in 20:25.
Deary coach Ryan Minden said the Mustangs’ Emily Scott, who placed fourth among girls, “is performing exceptionally well after some setbacks last year.”
GIRLS
Team winner — Troy 15.
Top placers — 1. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 22:46. 2. Kassidy Chamberlin, Troy, 24:05. 3. Halee Bohman, Troy, 24:18. 4. Emily Scott, Dea, 25:36. 5. Lauren Carr, Tim, 26:34.
BOYS
Team scores — Troy 15.
Top placers — 1. Noah Johnson, Troy, 20:25. 2. Emmett Long, CV-Kam, 21:54. 3. Tristn Currall, Nez, 22:07. 4. Micah Smith, Pot, 22:19. 5. Harrison Hill, Tim, 22:21.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
WSU freshmen lead way
COLFAX — A pair of freshmen led the way for Washington State at its season-opening XC Open at Colfax Golf Club.
Brian Barsaiya won the men’s 6K race in 17 minutes, 31.7 seconds. Neema Kimtai took the women’s 4K race in 13:35.5.
The team will host the Cougar Classic at 5 p.m. Sept. 10 at the same site.
MEN’S RESULTS
1. Brian Barsaiya, WSU, 17:31.7; 2. Amir Ado, WSU, 17:43.0; 3. Zachary Stallings, WSU, 17:51.5; 4. Matthew Watkins, WSU, 17:55.1; 5. Leif Swanson, WSU, 18:15.9; 6. Landon Boomsma, WSU, 18:53.6; 7. Ethan Martin, WSU, 18:57.6; 8. Jacob Easton, WSU, 19:00.6; 9. Evan Gonzalez, WSU, 19:04.2; 11. Cooper Cortinas, WSU, 19:39.9; 13. Amrit Banga, WSU, 19:45.3; 15. Nate Pendleton, WSU, 20:41.5.
WOMEN’S RESULTS
1. Neema Kimtai, WSU, 13:35.5; 2. Caroline Jerotich, WSU, 13:35.8; 3. Alaina Stone Boggs, WSU, 13:43.4; 4. Pia Richards, WSU, 14:08.9; 5. Zorana Grujic, WSU, 14:26.3; 6. Samantha Boyle, WSU, 14:36.5; 7. Pietra Da Silva, WSU, 14:44.0; 8. Erin Mullins, WSU, 14:56.8; 9. Maya Nichols, WSU, 15:02.3; 10. Madison Lee, WSU, 15:50.1.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
WSU names Verberne as assistant
The Washington State women’s tennis program announced the addition of Fons Verberne as assistant coach.
Verberne spent the past two seasons as the assistant at Delaware. While there, Verberne played a large role in the on-court development of the Blue Hen athletes, mentored players academically, athletically and personally, assisted with practice plans and recruiting efforts, as well as scheduling and budget development.
Verberne also has been an assistant at Missouri, was a volunteer assistant at Saint Leo and has served as the full-time hitting partner of pro Salome Devidze.
“This is a dream come true for me to be able to coach at such a high level at Washington State and in the Pac-12,” Verberne said in a news release. “I truly believe WSU can do big things in the years to come.”
WOMEN’S GOLF
WSU announces fall schedule
The Washington State women’s golf team announced it would play in four tournaments this fall.
The Cougars will be on the road for all four events, starting with the Badger Invitational from Sept. 19-21 in Madison, Wis. WSU then plays in three West Coast events, culminating with the Pac-12 Conference preview Nov. 1-3 at Nanea Golf Club in Kona, Hawaii.
FALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 19-21 — Badger Invitational; Madison, Wis.; 27-29 — Golfweek Conference Challenge; Wolcott, Colo.; Oct. 15-17 — Stanford Intercollegiate; Stanford, Calif.; Nov. 1-3 — Pac-12 preview; Kona, Hawaii