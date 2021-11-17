POTLATCH — The Potlatch Loggers opened their girls’ high school basketball season by jumping out to a 15-point halftime lead, then survived a second-half rally from visiting Troy en route to a 39-36 Whitepine League Division I victory Tuesday.
Five different players scored five or more points for Potlatch. Tayva McKinney led with nine points, Emma Chambers and Becca Butterfield had eight each.
“Good first game, good first win,” Potlatch coach Mandy Reynolds said. “Played really well in the first half, then (we) lost (our) composure in the second half but came back together to pull off the win.”
Troy (1-2, 0-1) outscored Potlatch 20-5 in the third quarter to tie the game going into the fourth.
Morgan Blazzard led the Trojans with 14 points and Isabelle Raasch added 12 points.
Troy goes on the road to play Prairie on Thursday. Potlatch hosts Clearwater Valley on Friday.
TROY (1-2, 0-1)
Halee Bohman 0 2-2 2, Isabelle Raasch 4 3-4 12, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 3, Morgan Blazzard 3 7-12 14, Dericka Morgan 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 0 1-2 1, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 1 0-0 2, Alaura Hawley 1 0-0 2, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 13-20 36.
POTLATCH (1-0, 1-0)
Emma Chambers 2 4-4 8, Tayva McKinney 4 0-0 9, Jaylee Fry 1 3-5 5, Bailyn Anderson 1 0-2 2, Becca Butterfield 4 0-2 8, Jordan Reynolds 3 1-4 7, Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Josephine Johnson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zims 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-17 39.
Troy 6 5 20 5 — 36
Potlatch 12 14 5 8 — 39
3-point goals — Raasch, Chamberlin, Blazzard, McKinney.
Kendrick 54, St. Maries 14
KENDRICK — Erin Morgan had a game-high 20 points and eight players got on the board to help the Tigers make a dominant start to their season with a nonleague victory against the Lumberjacks.
“I thought we came out and ran the floor pretty well,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “Good even scoring out there with the younger girls.”
Stacie Mitchell paced St. Maries (0-2) with five points.
ST. MARIES (0-2)
Berkli McGreal 1 1-2 3, Stacie Mitchell 1 3-6 5, Kara Sexton 0 0-0 0, McKayla Spray 0 0-0 0, Tayla Janssen 0 0-0 0, Kammi Rimel 0 0-0 0, Averie Baird 0 0-0 0, Sami Sindt 0 3-4 3, Mia Asbry 0 0-0 0, Danika Sloper 0 1-2 1, Jacklin Linnemeyer 0 0-0 0, Taci Watkins 1 0-0 2. Totals 3 8-14 14.
KENDRICK (1-0)
Rose Stewart 3 0-0 6, Harley Heimgartner 2 0-0 4, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 1 0-0 2, Natalie Kimbley 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 1 0-0 3, Morgan Silflow 4 0-0 8, Erin Morgan 8 4-5 20, Ruby Stewart 1 1-2 3, Hailey Taylor 3 2-3 8, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 7-10 54.
St. Maries 3 6 3 2—14
Kendrick 14 17 13 10—54
3-point goals — Tweit.
Logos 42, Highland 33
CRAIGMONT — Ameera Wilson led the way with 20 points to help the Knights score a nonleague season-opening victory against the Huskies.
Sydney Miller added nine points, and GraceAnn VanderPloeg provided eight for Logos.
For Highland of Craigmont, Payton Crow put up a team-high 12 points, while Hannah Miller joined her in double digits at 10.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (1-0)
Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Ameera Wilson 8 4-7 20, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 4 0-4 8, Eve Rench 0 0-2 0, Sara Casebolt 2 1-2 5, Sydney Miller 2 5-9 9, KatieBeth Monjure 0 0-0 0, Tabitha Miller 0 0-0 0, Jubilee Joiner 0 0-0 0, Bridgid Monjure 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-24 42.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (0-1)
Payton Crow 5 2-5 12, Emily Dau 1 0-1 2, Katie Goeckner 3 0-0 7, Hannah Miller 3 2-4 10, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0, Emalissa Knowlton 1 0-0 2, Hannah Smith 0 0-0 0, Shaylee Stamper 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-10 33.
Logos 11 10 13 8—43
Highland 6 10 4 13—33
3-point goals — Miller 2, Gockner.
JV — Logos 18, Highland 6 (2 quarters)