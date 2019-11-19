SAN FRANCISCO — Gina Marxen’s two free throws with 14 seconds left helped the Idaho women’s basketball team hold on for a 66-60 nonconference victory over San Francisco on Monday evening.
The Vandals led 59-44 heading into the fourth quarter after shooting 66.7 percent from the floor during the first three periods. But they went cold in the final quarter and the Dons managed to rally, cutting to within 64-60 with less than a minute left.
But Marxen’s free throws made it a six-point game, and neither team scored again.
Four Vandals scored in double figures, led by Marxen with 19. Beyonce Bea added 15 points while Natalie Klinker and Hailey Christopher chipped in 12 and 10 respectively. Bea and Klinker nabbed nine rebounds apiece.
Idaho (2-1) will next travel to Seattle to take on Washington at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
IDAHO (2-1)
Bea 6-12 0-0 15, N.Klinker 6-9 0-0 12, Christopher 4-8 1-2 10, Marxen 5-9 4-4 19, L.Klinker 2-9 0-2 4, Hadden 2-7 0-0 4, Kirby 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-3 2-2 2, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 7-10 66.
SAN FRANCISCO (2-2)
Williams 8-17 3-4 19, Balogun 2-8 0-0 5, Rathbun 1-8 3-6 5, Hoskova 7-11 3-4 19, Krimili 4-15 0-0 8, Vigil 2-9 0-0 4, Sharifi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-68 9-14 60.
Idaho ..........................14 19 26 7—66
San Francisco .............18 9 17 16—60
Three-point goals — Idaho 9-22 (Bea 3-7, Christopher 1-3, Marxen 5-9, Kirby 0-1, Jones 0-2); USF 3-17 (Balogun 1-5, Rathbun 0-3, Hoskova 2-3, Krimili 0-5, Vigil 0-1). Rebounds — Idaho 37 (Bea, Klinker 9); USF 44 (Vigil 19). Assists — Idaho 13 (Marxen, L.Klinker 4); USF 5 (Krimili 3). Total fouls — Idaho 16; USF 14). Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. Attendance — 204.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
WSU men sign two
The basketball season has barely begun and Washington State men’s coach Kyle Smith is already adding to his recruiting class.
The first-year boss announced the additions of Efe Abogidi (Delta State, Nigeria) and TJ Bamba (Bronx, N.Y.) to the 2020 class.
Abogidi, a 6-foot-9 forward with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, will join the Cougars out of the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia. He already has the nickname “The Klaw” because of his long arms and enormous hands — phonetically the same nickname of Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard of the NBA.
“He possesses an insatiable work ethic to complement his elite athleticism,” Smith said. “Amazingly for us, Efe has family that lives in Pullman.”
Bamba, a 6-5 guard, comes to the Cougs from Abraham Lincoln High in Denver. As a junior, he averaged 13.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists for the Lancers.
“TJ is a six-tool player,” Smith said. “He can dribble, pass, drive, shoot, defend and rebound. This gives him the ability to play all three perimeter spots on offense and he can guard 1-4 as an interchangeable defender.”
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Genesee opens with win vs. Logos
GENESEE — Coming off a second-place showing in last year’s state tournament, the Genesee girls’ basketball team opened the 2019-20 season with a 63-27 nonleague victory Monday night against Logos of Moscow.
The Bulldogs got points from 10 of their 11 players, with Bailey Leseman scoring a game-high 13 points. Genesee also got nine points and six rebounds from Lucie Ranisate; 10 steals and four assists from Emerson Parkins; 11 points from Claira Osborne; and six rebounds from Taylor Mayer.
“This may be, from 1 to 11, the deepest team I’ve ever had in 29 years (of coaching),” said Greg Hardie, who is entering his second season as Genesee’s coach.
LOGOS (0-1)
F.Miller 1 3-4 5, L.Wilson 1 2-3 4, N.Michaels 1 1-2 3, E.Meyer 0 0-0 0, K.Wambeke 2 1-2 5, A.Driskill 0 0-0 0, J.Urquidez 0 0-0 0, L.Urquidez 4 2-2 10. Totals 9 9-13 27.
GENESEE (1-0)
Lucie Ranisate 4 1-6 9, Molly Hanson 3 0-0 6, Emerson Parkins 1 2-2 4, Mikacia Bartosz 1 0-0 3, Regan Zenner 3 0-0 6, Kendra Murray 1 0-2 2, Bailey Leseman 4 5-12 13, Isabelle Monk 2 1-2 7, Makenzie Stout 0 0-2 0, Claira Osborne 4 3-3 11, Taylor Mayer 1 0-2 2. Totals 24 12-31 63.
Logos............................7 7 7 6—27
Genesee ......................19 18 16 10—63
Three-point goals — Monk 2, Bartosz. Total fouls — Logos 20, Genesee 12. Fouled out — Miller, Wilson.
JV — Genesee 19, Logos 15.