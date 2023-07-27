Colfax High girls basketball player Brynn McGaughy continues to be one of the more highly touted recruits in the class of 2025.

BTN Scouting, an NCAA-certified scouting service, ranks McGaughy as the No. 2 overall forward in the country in the class of 2025.

McGaughy is also listed as a five-star recruit and the No. 15 overall player in the country in her class according to ESPN and the No. 1 ranked girls basketball player in the state of Washington according to Prep Hoops.

