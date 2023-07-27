Colfax High girls basketball player Brynn McGaughy continues to be one of the more highly touted recruits in the class of 2025.
BTN Scouting, an NCAA-certified scouting service, ranks McGaughy as the No. 2 overall forward in the country in the class of 2025.
McGaughy is also listed as a five-star recruit and the No. 15 overall player in the country in her class according to ESPN and the No. 1 ranked girls basketball player in the state of Washington according to Prep Hoops.
McGaughy’s accomplishments have gone hand-in-hand with offers from notable universities. This summer, the Colfax native has been offered from some of the biggest programs in the country such as national championship runners-up Iowa as well as Stanford, Indiana, North Carolina, Michigan, Arizona and more.
WOMEN'S PROFESSIONAL CYCLING
Ewers 15th through midway point of women's Tour de France
Moscow High alum Veronica Ewers is sitting in 15th place at the midway point of the Tour de France Femmes, with four stages down and four remaining.
Ewers finished 27th in Wednesday's Stage 4, but gained one spot in the cumulative General Classification standings, moving up from 16th. Her net time of 15 hours, 49 minutes and 42 seconds is 02:17 behind overall Tour leader Lotte Kopecky of Belgium at 15:47:25.
The 28-year-old who races for Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank led all US riders and placed ninth last year in her Tour de France debut, and is once again leading her country this year.
The Tour de France Femmes continues today with Stage 5, traveling 78.4 miles from Onet-le-Chateau to Albi, and may be streamed on Peacock.