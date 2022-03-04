Colton outlasted Pomeroy in the teams’ 11th meeting in the past four seasons, 57-43 on Thursday, to advance to the semifinal round of the Washington Class 1B girls basketball state tournament at Spokane Arena.
Maggie Meyer went on a personal 6-0 run in the first quarter giving Colton (21-2) a 13-3 lead.
Meyer, who led all scorers with 25 points, hit a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 28-14 point lead late in the second quarter.
Pomeroy (17-8) would score six of the final eight points in the half to cut lead to 10 at the break. Keely Maves, who had all of the Pirates’ points in the spurt, finished with 22.
Pomeroy cut the Colton lead to four early in the third quarter before both teams went cold.
Kyndra Stout, who added 16 points, hit a 3 as the buzzer sounded to give the Wildcats a 39-30 lead.
Mary Pluid chipped in with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Colton, who next will play Neah Bay at 9 p.m. today at the same site for the right to advance to Saturday’s title game.
POMEROY (17-8)
Haliee Brewer 0 0-0 0, Chase Caruso 2 2-2 7, Elizabeth Ruchert 3 0-2 6, Taylor Gilbert 1 0-0 3, Jillian Herres 2 1-3 5, Keely Maves 8 4-10 22, Isabella Field 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-17 43.
COLTON (21-2)
Holly Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Maggie Meyer 8 6-11 25, Mary Pluid 3 4-5 10, Kyndra Stout 6 0-0 16, Ella Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Kaydee Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Sidni Whitcomb 0 6-8 6, Lola Baerlocher 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 16-24 57.
Pomeroy 5 15 10 13—43
Colton 13 17 9 18—57
3-point goals — Maves 2, Caruso, Gilbert, Stout 4, Meyer 3.
Garfield-Palouse 40, Mossyrock 35
Garfield-Palouse won the battle of the Vikings versus Mossyrock to advance to the semifinal round of the Washington Class 1B girls state basketball tournament at Spokane Arena.
Kenzi Pedersen scored 20 of Gar-Pal’s 27 points in the opening half as the fifth seed pulled out to a 27-14 halftime lead. Pedersen finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds.
“(Pedersen) was unstoppable in the first half,” Gar-Pal coach Garrett Parrish said. “Didn’t score as much in the second half, but got some big rebounds for us.”
Garfield-Palouse next plays at 7:15 p.m. today against Mount Vernon Christian at the same site for the right to advance to Saturday’s title game.
Mossyrock (15-7) did not score for the first 5:40 of the game.
Caelyn Marshall took charge in the third quarter for Mossyrock as she went on a personal 6-0 run to cut the lead to seven. Marshall finished with 11 points to lead Mossyrock.
Garfield-Palouse (18-5) struggled to find the bottom of the basket as their Mossyrock shutdown Pedersen and Madi Cloninger in the second half. Cloninger finished with just three points.
“We played as good as you could in the first half, the second half we could just never get it going on offense,” Parrish said, who added that the defense played a complete game and was the reason for the win.
Hailey Brooks, who finished with 10 points for Mossyrock, hit a 3 with 4:20 to go in the game to cut the lead to one. It then had several good looks to take its first lead, but failed to do so.
Makenzie Collier, who had nine points, hit four clutch free throws late to help Gar-Pal stay in front.
MOSSYROCK (15-7)
Abbie Lovan 2 0-0 4, Teaguen Weise 0 0-0 0, Payton Torrev 2 5-6 9, Caelyn Marshall 3 4-6 11, Hailey Brooks 3 3-3 10, Areonna France 0 0-0 0, Chesney Schultz 0 0-0 0, Adyson Barrows 0 0-0 0, Delaney Marshall 0 1-1 1. Totals 10 13-16 35.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (18-5)
Kara Blomberg 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 1 0-0 3, Mackenzie Collier 1 6-6 9, Maci Brantner 2 0-0 4, Kenzi Pedersen 9 4-6 24, Kennedy Cook 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 10-12 40.
Mossyrock 4 10 14 7—35
Gar -Pal 13 14 5 8—40
3-point goals – Marshall, Brooks, Pedersen 2, Cloninger, Collier.
Rockland 55, Kendrick 40
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Tigers held even through the first quarter, but fell into a hole in the second and never recovered in a first-round defeat against the Bulldogs in the Idaho Class 1A Division II boys basketball state tournament at Caldwell High School.
“We kind of, in the first quarter, kept that Tieg Matthews in check,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “They really changed some things up, and they got a lot of offensive rebounds.”
Matthews would finish with 24 points for Rockland (21-3), which outrebounded Kendrick 42-29 on the day.
The Tigers (12-9) enjoyed a team-high 18 points from Jagger Hewett, along with 10 points and six rebounds from Hunter Taylor.
Kendrick faces Timberline of Weippe in consolation play at 6 p.m. today at the same site. The Tigers have already faced the Spartans twice so far this season, going 1-1.
KENDRICK (12-9)
Lane Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Jagger Hewett 5 7-9 18, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cook 1 0-1 2, Hunter Taylor 2 3-4 10, Mason Kimberling 0 1-2 1, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Xavier Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Anthony Lewis 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 1 0-0 2, Carson Hogan 0 0-0 0, Leyton Brown-Sherrill 0 0-0 0, Dallas Morgan 3 1-2 7. Totals 13 12-20 40.
ROCKLAND (21-3)
JT Parish 1 1-2 3, Clay McLean 0 0-0 0, Ezra Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Gavin Permann 0 0-1 0, Teague Matthews 10 4-9 24, Easton Hall 0 0-0 0, Wes Matthews 2 0-0 5, Dylan Merritt 0 1-2 1, Tyson Kress 0 0-0 0, Eli Hendrickson 0 0-0 0, Brigham Permann 6 3-4 17, Hayden Smith 0 0-0 0, Brandon Neal 2 1-1 5. Totals 21 10-19 55.
Kendrick 13 9 12 6—40
Rockland 13 17 14 11—55
3-point goals — Hewett, Taylor, B. Permann 2, W. Matthews.
Morton-White Pass 64, Colfax 60
SPOKANE — Playing against a larger team, Colfax’s Washington Class 2B boys basketball state tournament quarterfinal game against Morton-White Pass came down to the final minute in true March Madness fashion.
Bulldogs star John Lustig had a heroic 40-point, 12-rebound performance, but it wasn’t enough to lift his Bulldogs past the Timberwolves.
“You get to this point in the year and we know that regardless of who we’re going to play, all there is is good teams left,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “Morton-White Pass was tough, that was a tough matchup for us with their size.”
Lustig’s driving layup tied the game at 60 and he had a chance for a traditional three-point play. But Lustig missed the free throw and fouled a T-Wolves (17-7) player on the rebound, ending his game with 41 seconds left as he fouled out.
“He’s done a great job for us,” Jenkin said. “Obviously, he’s the heartbeat of our team. I think it’s tough to put that one into words a little bit. That was a big call there at the end of the game … but sometimes those things happen. That was a big foul.”
Colfax (18-5) didn’t score again and MWP closed out the game at the free-throw line.
The more-balanced T-Wolves put four players in double figures, led by Gary Dotson with an 18-point, 10-rebound effort. Leytan Collette, Josh Salguero and Hunter Hazen each finished with 12 points.
The game was tied at 45 early in the fourth quarter and neither team led by more than five the rest of the way.
MORTON-WHITE PASS (17-7)
Leytan Collette 5 1-4 12, Kysen Collette 1 1-5 3, Gary Dotson 7 4-5 18, Carter Dantinne 1 0-0 2, Josh Salguero 4 4-6 12, Judah Kelly 1 2-2 4, Hunter Hazen 5 2-5 12, Jace Peters 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 15-29 64.
COLFAX (18-5)
Damian Demler 2 0-0 5, Carson Gray 2 0-0 5, Seth Lustig 1 3-4 6, John Lustig 13 9-10 40, Bradyn Heilsberg 0 0-2 0, Mason Gilchrist 2 0-0 4, JP Wigen 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 12-16 60.
MWP 17 12 15 20—64
Colfax 17 17 11 15—60
3-point goals — L. Collette, J. Lustig 5, Demler, Gray, S. Lustig.
WOMEN’S SOCCERIdaho adds assistant coach
MOSCOW — The Idaho women’s soccer coaching staff has announced the addition of Madison Kroger to the staff.
Kroger previously was a volunteer assistant in the fall with Hawaii, working on scouting reports and film breakdown.
“I am very excited for this opportunity to join a veteran staff and work with a fantastic program,” Kroger said in a news release.
She began her career as an assistant in 2019 at Central Washington, specializing in defenders. The next year, she assisted at NCAA Division II Stanislaus State (Calif.), where he was the recruiting coordinator and planned training sessions.
“Madison is a great addition to our staff,” Idaho coach Jeremy Clevenger said. “She is very experienced and knowledgeable. She is high energy with a great work ethic.”