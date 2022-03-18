CHENEY — Making their season debut, the Pullman Greyhounds broke through for all of their runs in the fourth inning Thursday to top nonleague rival Cheney 6-2 in prep baseball play.
“Cheney started a good pitcher,” Pullman coach Kevin Agnew said. “He went four, and we got to him in the fourth and put up a big inning. Tyler Elbracht threw really well for five; we didn’t have any walks the whole day between him and Caleb (Northcroft), so that was pretty awesome, and we played good defense and just played really clean.”
A complete linescore was not available.
Pullman 000 600 0—6 8 0
Cheney 000 101 0—2 4 1
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Deer Park 15, Pullman 9
The Greyhound girls dropped their season opener to Deer Park in nonleague action.
Keleigh Myers had three hits for the Hounds in the losing effort, while Ava Petrino added a triple and four RBI.
“We had a few too many (walks) and a couple costly errors,” Pullman coach Brooke Dahmen said. “However, we had runners in scoring position and, unfortunately, we hit balls hard that just happened to be right at people. Deer Park put the ball in play and made plays when they needed to. Overall, I was pleased with our first outing. I am excited to continue to improve and see what we can accomplish this season.”
A complete linescore was not available.
DP 416 001 3—15 11 6
Pullman..140 101 2— 9 8 2
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Pullman boys make top 10 at Pirate Open
SPOKANE — Pullman traveled to Esmerelda golf course in Spokane and placed sixth in the Pirate Open boys golf tournament.
The Greyhounds finished sixth on the par 70 course with a five-man stroke total of 262. Karson Weiser paced the clubs of the Greyhounds with a plus-15 score of 85, 12 strokes behind tournament winner Ty Sanders of Mt. Spokane High School.
“It was (our players’) first time on a golf course since they opened in the spring here,” Pullman coach Parker Ruehl said. “We were shaking off the rust a little bit. Karson and Tray (Fredrickson) played really well for their first time out, and our seniors played really well for their first competition this season, and they’re only going to get better. I’m excited for them to continue off of last season and for our young players to come in and contribute.”
Medalist — Ty Sanders, Mt. Spokane, 73.
Team scores — T1. Mt. Spokane A 233, Shadle Park A 233; 3. Mead A 243; 4. Lewis & Clark A 251; 5. Gonzaga Prep 255; 6. Pullman 262; 7. Ridgeline A 269; 8. Lewis & Clark B 270; 9. Mt. Spokane B 278; 10. Ridgleine B 285; 11. Mead B 291; 12. West Valley 299; 13. Freeman 303; 14. University A 307; 15. Rogers 328; 16. East Valley A 330; 17. Shadle Park B 355; 18. East Valley B 370; 19. University B 373.
Pullman individuals — Karson Wieser 85; Tray Frederickson 87; Tate Frederickson 90.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Larson eliminated in 50 free prelims
ATLANTA — Washington State senior Chloe Larson competed in the first of two events this week in the NCAA championships, swimming in the 50 freestyle at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the campus of Georgia Tech.
Larson, who is the first athlete from the school to compete in consecutive NCAA meets since Michela Ahlin in 2009-10, finished in 25th place in the preliminaries and failed to move on the final rounds.
The 50 free was Larson’s best event during the season. Of the nine individual wins she posted, she won seven times in the event.
Larson will compete in the preliminaries of the 100 freestyle sometime after 7 a.m. Pacific on Saturday. The final for that event takes place at 3 p.m. the same day.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
LHS grad Frei preps for MMA bout in Florida
Lewiston High School graduate Carson Frei, a mixed martial arts competitor now living in the Portland, Ore., area, figures to raise his national profile in a bout Friday in the Professional Fighters League Challenger Series at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla.
Frei (9-4) faces Bruno Miranda (13-3) in the lightweight main event in a four-bout card, the fifth of eight installments in the Challenger Series on consecutive Fridays, televised by the Fubo Sports Network. The card starts at 6 p.m. Pacific.
Frei, 28, a former LHS wrestler, is getting his first fight since a TKO loss in May 2021. He’s a paraprofessional for the West Linn-Wilsonville School District in Oregon.
Miranda, 31, a Brazilian now training in Thailand, has won four consecutive bouts but has been idle since July 2019.