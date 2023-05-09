Roundup
SANDPOINT — The Moscow Bears had a red-letter day Monday in Idaho Class 4A district tournament baseball play, topping Lakeland 6-1 and host Sandpoint 3-0 to earn a spot in the championship game.
In the first game, Moscow (8-17) enjoyed 10 strikeouts in six innings from starting pitcher Levi Anderson plus two hits with a double and two RBI courtesy of Jack Driskill.
Driskill added another three hits and two RBI against Sandpoint, which had beaten the Bears in three of four regular-season meetings. Connor Isakson had two hits in each game for the Bears, including a triple in their nightcap.
The Bears face Sandpoint again in the title game Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Moscow 6, Lakeland 1
Lakeland 000 000 1—1 6 0
Moscow 100 023 x—6 10 0
T. Ellwood and J. Cooksey; Levi Anderson, Mike Kiblen (7) and Tyson Izzo.
Lakeland hits — R. Ellwood 2, C. Mason, Cooksey, T. Ellwood, H. Pluid.
Moscow hits — Jack Driskill 2 (3B), Connor Isakson 2, Anderson 2, M. Kiblen (2B), JP Breese, Ethan McLaughlin, Butch Kiblen.
Moscow 3, Sandpoint 0
Moscow 000 102 0—3 10 0
Sandpoint 000 000 0—0 3 0
B. Kiblen and Izzo; A. Dillon, J. Zimmerman (6) and G. Day.
Moscow hits — Driskill 3, Isakson 2 (3B), B. Kiblen 2, Jamison Green (3B), Anderson, M. Kiblen.
Sandpoint hits — Zimmerman, C. Newhart, K. MacDonald.
Pullman 8, East Valley 2
CLARKSTON — Brady Coulter pitched a complete game while Joey Hecker notched two hits and two RBI to help Pullman top East Valley of Spokane Valley in Washington Class 2A district tournament play at Clarkston.
The Greyhounds (15-8) kept up a steady offensive output, bringing at least one run home for every inning they batted in other than the fifth. Coulter had six strikeouts whlie conceding just one earned run.
Pullman will next face Clarkston today at 3 p.m. at Shadle Park in Spokane.
East Valley 101 000 0—2 7 7
Pullman 221 201 x—8 5 1
O. Spendlove and J. Hanson; Brady Coulter and Kris Schroeder.
East Valley hits — B. Windhorst 2, T. Conrath, Spendlove, J. McGraw, T. Duke, R. Wagemann.
Pullman hits — Joey Hecker 2, Brayden Randall (2B), Brendan Doumit, Caleb Northcroft.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman 5, Rogers 0
Brothers Clarens and Carlens Dollin along with Lukas Wexler combined for five goals and four assists in a Washington Class 2A district tournament win for the top-seeded Greyhounds against visiting Rogers.
Pullman (15-1) also benefited from an assist by Leon Lange on the first goal of the day.
The Hounds advance to face West Valley for the district title at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Rogers 0 0—0
Pullman 4 1—5
Pullman — Clarens Dollin (Leon Lange), 14th.
Pullman — Lukas Wexler (Dollin), 16th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Clarens Dollin), 22nd.
Pullman — Wexler (Carlins Dollin), 29th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Wexler), 75th.
Shots — Rogers 2, Pullman 17.
Saves — Rogers: Hernandez-Torres 11; Pullman: Aaron Oatley 2, Milo Wexler 0.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Greyhound-Bengal clash canceled
The nonleague boys and girls tennis duals between Pullman and host Lewiston scheduled for Monday were canceled due to inclement weather.
There are no plans for a makeup.
COLLEGE GOLF
Habgood tied for 18th at NCAA Regional
PULLMAN — Washington State women’s golfer Darcy Habgood sat tied for 18th after Day 1 in the NCAA Pullman Regional event at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.
A fifth-year senior who is participating in the NCAA Pullman as an individual, Habgood opened play on her home course by shooting under par in a round for the seventh time this season.
Second-round action starts today at 8 a.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Vandals’ Bascon is Big Sky MVP; Hangstefer Coach of the Year
The Idaho men’s tennis team collected eight conference honors in the Big Sky Men’s Tennis All-Conference Awards and Teams announced on Monday, highlighted by Francisco Bascon’s second consecutive MVP nod and Daniel Hangstafer receiving Coach of the Year recognition.
Bascon went 19-4 overall and 6-1 in conference play at the No. 1 position this spring, while Hangstefer coached the team to its second consecutive Big Sky title.
The Vandals’ Francisco Gay was named second team All-Big Sky for singles, with Bruno Casino and Taiyo Kurata receiving honorable mentions. Bascon and partner Matteo Masala were doubles second team.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Three transfers join Vandal lineup
The Idaho men’s basketball has signed transfers Trevon Blassingame, Julius Mims and D’Angelo Minnis for the 2023-24 season, it was announced.
Blassingame brings three years of eligibility after spending his freshman year with the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, while Mims has played two years with North Idaho College, and Minnis is a fifth-year senior hailing from Western Washington.