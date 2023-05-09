Roundup

SANDPOINT — The Moscow Bears had a red-letter day Monday in Idaho Class 4A district tournament baseball play, topping Lakeland 6-1 and host Sandpoint 3-0 to earn a spot in the championship game.

In the first game, Moscow (8-17) enjoyed 10 strikeouts in six innings from starting pitcher Levi Anderson plus two hits with a double and two RBI courtesy of Jack Driskill.

