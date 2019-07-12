Hayden Thompson drove in five runs to lead a 12-hit Moscow attack in the opener and a trio of Moscow pitchers combined on a three-hitter in the nightcap as the Moscow Blue Devils swept the Lewis-Clark Cubs in American Legion baseball action Thursday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
Scores of the games were 17-2 and 10-1.
The Blue Devils improved to 23-9 and have won nine of their last 10 games.
Thompson, hitting out of the three-spot in the lineup, finished the first game with a team-leading three hits including a triple. CJ Anderson, Dalton Conway and Isaac Staszkow each doubled for the Blue Devils, who led 4-2 after four innings but plated 13 runs over the final three frames.
Peyton Waters picked up the pitching victory for Moscow with relief help from Ryan DeLusa and Conway.
In the nightcap, starter Kyle Lynas and relievers Staszkow and Chad Redinger combined to strike out 10 batters and hold the Cubs scoreless after the first.
Marcus Delusa collected three hits for the Devils from the lineup's No. 9 spot. He drove in two runs and scored twice.
Redinger, Lynas, Anderson, Mack Hagenbaugh and Staszkow each had multiple hits for the Devils, who finished with 16 hits. The Devils' defense turned a pair of rally-ending double plays in the fourth and fifth innings.
The Blue Devils complete their regular season this weekend with doubleheaders against Sandpoint at 1 p.m. Saturday and Camas Prairie at noon Sunday. All games will be at the Moscow School District Community Playfields on Joseph Street.
Game 1
Moscow 040 052 6 -- 17
Lewis-Clark 100 100 0 -- 2
Game 2
Moscow 420 031 0 -- 10
Lewis-Clark 100 000 0 -- 1
Southridge Bandits 11, Palouse Patriots 1
WALLA WALLA — The Palouse Patriots scored the first run of their Walla Walla tournament opener, but it was all downhill from there as they fell to the Southridge Bandits in six innings.
Payton Kallaher hit the RBI single that drove in teammate Carson Coulter for the Patriots’ lone run of the day. Nate Akesson threw six strikeouts in the course of pitching four innings for Palouse.
The Patriots continue round-robin play in the seven-team event today.
Patriots 100 000—1 4 1
Bandits 340 004—11 12 0
Nate Akesson, Peter Smith (5) and Tristan Wilson. Taz Milton and Noah Sawyer.
Palouse hits — Carson Coulter, Konner Kinkade, Payton Kallaher, Reece Chadwick.
Southridge hits — Wesley Hickman 2, Aidan Morrison 2 (2B), Nick Grade 2 (2 3B), Jack Sanders 2 (2B), Ashton Sawyer 2, Noah Sawyer 2.
Motocross
Inaugural ClassicX races this weekend
CLARKIA — Eric Christiansen and his motocross company, EC Enterprises, will field a unique range of vintage through modern bikes for their next program — a two-day event called the ClassicX at the Fossil Bowl track in Clarkia.
“It’s been a staple in the motocross community forever,” Christiansen said of the Fossil Bowl. “It’s a family-owned track, and I’m pretty lucky to be able to lease it for the weekend. This race we’re doing has never been seen. ... Basically, there’s vintage races that happen around the country, which is older bikes, then there’s new bikes. We’re combining the two, which will be really cool.”
Much of the event will be divided into classes by time period, beginning with a field of pre-1975 bikes, then races for models dating from 1976-81, 1982-86, 1987-97, 1998-2008 and 2009-19. There will be junior events for models as small as 50cc up through adult 450.
“Already today, there’s people here from California; there’s a big motor home and a group; there’s 25 riders plus coming from Seattle; another guy from Montana’s here already,” said Christiansen, who believes audiences will enjoy the sight of classic models such as Macios and Huskies. “I had no idea the word got out that far.”
Tickets cost $10, with children younger than 5 admitted free of charge. Racing on Saturday and Sunday will begin at 10:30 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Cougs add volunteer coach
PULLMAN — Greg Bergeron has been named Washington State baseball’s volunteer assistant coach, first-year head coach Brian Green announced Thursday.
Bergeron comes to WSU after working the previous four seasons at Long Beach State and owns two decades of coaching experience, primarily in Southern California. Prior to his stint at LBSU, Bergeron spent 11 seasons as an assistant coach and hitting coach at UC Irvine (2005-07), Cal State Fullerton (2008-11) and Tennessee (2012-15). He has helped develop over 100 players who have been selected in the MLB Draft, including five first-rounders and 11 who have advanced to the major leagues.