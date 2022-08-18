LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Moscow finished sixth Wednesday at the Liberty Lake Scramble tournament hosted by Lake City.
Coeur d’Alene won the event with a 201. The Bears tallied a 260.
The Bears’ Chase Lovell was two shots behind the leader, Brady Harris of Lakeland, with an 8-over 78.
The Bears’ teams of Gage Schuletter/Brice Lambert had an 80, and Jamison Green/Tyson Izzo finished with a 102.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 201; 2. Lakeland 218; T3. Lewiston 219; T3. Sandpoint 219; 5. Lake City 228; 6. Moscow 260; 7. Post Falls 266.
Top individual — Brady Harris (Lakeland) 76.
Moscow individual — Chase Lovell 78.
Moscow teams — Gage Schuletter/Brice Lambert 80; Jamison Green/Tyson Izzo 102.
Idaho signs Melba standout
The Idaho track program announced that Joe Reiber from Melba High School recently signed with the program.
Reiber, who also was the Class 2A state player of the year in boys basketball, broke three school records, including a 43-year-old mark in the high jump.
Reiber had a mark of six feet, 10 inches at the state meet, and he earned wins in the 100, 200 and as a member of the 400 relay.
“Joe is just getting started in track and field and has already put together an impressive resume,” director of track and field and cross country Tim Cawley said in a news release.
The program also announced the addition of Kelsey Betthauser as an assistant specializing in throws. She was an assistant the past three seasons at Southern Arkansas.