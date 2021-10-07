Moscow’s football team opens Class 4A Inland Empire League play at Lakeland of Rathdrum (4-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
“To compete in this league, you have to play tough,” Moscow coach Phil Helbling said. “We have to execute on both sides of the ball and play a tougher brand of defense.”
The Bears (3-3) have learned a lot from their nonleague losses, according to Helbling. Two of those came against Class 5A IEL teams Lake City and Lewiston.
“I think, overall as a team, we’ve played above expectations,” Helbling said. “They’ve won games that they should’ve won. Our losses just came against some tough opponents. I wish we played a better game against Lewiston, but those mistakes will help us get better from here on out. I told the team it’s a new season, we’re 0-0 from here on out.”
The Bears were held to 26 rushing yards this past Friday against Lewiston. Helbling said he needs better production out of his backfield against against the Hawks (4-3).
“We have to get something going on the ground, because 30 yards isn’t going to cut it,” he said. “Lewiston did a good job making us one-dimensional, and we can’t let that happen again. Even though we passed the ball pretty well, when you add in the run game, that’s a whole other element the defense has to prepare for.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Hoffman, Kunkel win
Leo Hoffman and Elly Kunkel each placed first Wednesday as the Pullman boys’ cross country team won a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual meet against Rogers on the hilly Pullman High School course.
The Greyhounds beat the Pirates 24-33 on the boys’ side. Rogers didn’t have enough athletes to earn a team score on the girls’ side.
Hoffman, a sophomore, won the boys’ race in a time of 18 minutes on the 5,000-meter course. Kunkel, a senior, was the first girl to finish, in 22:24.
“It was a very strong day for both teams,” Pullman coach Allix Potratz-Lee said.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Pullman 24; 2. Rogers 33.
Individual — Leonardo Hoffman (Pullman) 18:00.
Other Pullman individuals — 4. Raul Najera 18:50; 5. Abdur Islam 18:51; 6. Peter Jobson 19:02; 8. Seth Hathaway 19:11; 10. Brendan Doumit 19:48; 11. Kolby Uhlenkott 19:58.
GIRLS
Team score — 1. Pullman 15.
Individual — Elly Kunkel (Pullman) 22:24.
Other Pullman individuals — 3. Abigail Wacker 23:08; 4. Abigail Hulst 23:11; 5. Alison Hathaway 24:34; 6. Erin Tolleson 25:16; 8. Jordan Hendrickson 26:11; 9. Chloe Jones 26:23; 11. Audrey Tan 26:43; 12. Shahad Akasha 28:13; 14. Hazel Welling 28:49.
PRO/AMATEUR GOLF
Nunn, partner in top five
University of Idaho coach David Nunn and his amateur partner are among seven teams tied for fourth place at the PGA PNW Pro-Amateur Championship at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.
Nunn and partner Kevin Tucker, who plays out of Canyon Lakes Golf Course in Kennewick, Wash., shot a 9-under-par 63 to sit two shots behind the teams of Corey Prugh/Reid Hatley and Jeff Gove/Darren Slackman, who each shot 11-under 61.
Pro Loren Jegulm and amateur partner Eric Johnson, playing on their home course, along with pro Chris Lien and amateur partner Dave Strerath, playing out of Lewiston Golf and Country Club, are part of a group tied at 7-under 65.
The final round of the two-round event starts at 9 a.m. today.