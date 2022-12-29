LEWISTON — Strong second and fourth quarters propelled the Moscow Bears to a 58-37 victory against Kellogg in Avista Holiday Tournament girls basketball consolation play at the P1FCU Activity Center on Wednesday.

“I thought defensively, we were able to put a lot of pressure on them and force some turnovers that led to easy baskets,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick Tripp said.

Lola Johns was the top offensive force for the Bears (3-9), scoring 20 points on the day with eight field goals and a 4-of-6 free-throw showing, while Jacque Williams provided another 12 points. Eight players got on the board for Moscow.

Tags

Recommended for you