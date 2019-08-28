POST FALLS — Chloe Baker notched a shutout for Moscow and the Bears opened their season with a 4-0 nonleague win over Post Falls.
Ally Gerke scored two goals and assisted on a third for the Bears.
“Post Falls was a solid team, girls did a phenomenal job,” Moscow coach Josh Davis said.
Moscow 2 2—4
Post Falls 0 0—0
Moscow — Angela Lassen, 19th
Moscow — Ally Gerke, 22nd
Moscow — Ally Gerke, 52
Moscow — Rory Mayer, 71st
Prep boys’ soccer
Post Falls 2, Moscow 0
Moscow dropped a nonleague game to Post Falls, which scored in the 25th and 35th minutes to get all its offense in the first half.
The Bears moved to 0-1-1 on the year.
“It was pretty physical,” Moscow coach Pedram Rezamand said, while lauding Post Falls’ athleticism.
Post Falls 2 0—2
Moscow 0 0—0
College soccer
Fox earns Big Sky honor
Idaho redshirt freshman goaltender Avrie Fox earned the Big Sky’s defensive player of the week award, it was announced Tuesday.
Fox earned her first career shutout Sunday, making five saves as the Vandals beat Cal State Bakersfield 1-0. On Friday, Fox, stopped two shots in a 1-0 home loss to Boise State.
Alger grabs Pac-12 award
Washington State junior left back Brianna Alger was named the Pac-12’s defensive player of the week.
Alger had two assists and helped the defense stymie Seattle University to just one shot in a 4-0 win Thursday. It was the first two-assist game of Alger’s career.
The Cougs and Alger kick off their home schedule Friday against Montana.
The rematch of the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament is slated for a 7 p.m. start at Lower Soccer Field.