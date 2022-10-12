In its Class 4A district tournament opener, the Moscow High girls soccer team held visiting Lakeland scoreless while receiving two goals apiece from Addy Rainer and Lola Johns en route to victory.

“The shutout would not have been possible without defensive powerhouse Punk Knott, stopping four goals from being made,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said.

Goalkeeper Makai Rauch also preserved the sweep with five saves.

