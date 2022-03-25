The Moscow High baseball team split games Thursday at the Buck's Bags Spring Classic in the Boise area by beating Century of Pocatello, 8-2, before falling to Jerome, 8-6.
Both games were played at Owyhee High School in Meridian.
The Bears (1-1) continue play today with a game against Fruitland, then Saturday against Skyline of Idaho Falls.
Starting pitcher Mike Kiblen was the catalyst for the Bears against Century, striking out nine batters in his four inning of work, allowing just two hits and two earned runs.
At the plate, Kiblen singled twice and scored twice from the No. 2 spot in the lineup. Center fielder Cody Isakson added a pair of hits and two RBI for Moscow and struck out two of the three batters he faced in his one inning of relief. The game ended after 5 innings due to time limitations.
The Bears fell behind 7-1 early against Skyline and despite a four-run outburst in the third inning and another in the fourth could not close the gap.
Overcoming a rocky outing on the mound, starting pitcher Barrett Abendroth led the Moscow offense with three hits. First baseman Levi Anderson added a pair of hits for the Bears to cap a three-hit day.
Freshman Connor Isakson tossed three innings of effective relief for the Bears against Jerome.
Century 020 00—2 2 0
Moscow 330 2x—8 6 0
Flynn, Call (2), Blackhawk (3) and Mattox. Mike Kiblen, Cody Isakson (5) and Tyson Izzo.
Century hits — Vialpando, Zaccardi.
Moscow hits: Kiblen 2, Cody Isakson 2 (2B), Levi Anderson, Cody Wilson (3B).
Jerome 502 01—8 7 1
Moscow 104 10—6 9 2
Whittaker, Olmos (4) and Wallace. Barrett Abendroth, Connor Isakson (3) and Keaton Clark.
Jerome hits — Elison, Whittaker, McDonald, Wallace 3 (2B).
Moscow hits — Devon Conway, Kiblen (3B), Abendroth 3 (2B), Connor Isakson, Anderson 2, Ethan McLaughlin.
Prairie 15, Troy 14
KOOSKIA — Colton McElroy’s one-out double scored two runs to highlight a four-run sixth inning as the Pirates beat the Trojans in the Southfork Slugfest at Clearwater Valley.
McElroy was 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and five RBI for Prairie (4-2). Chase Kaschmitter went 3-for-5 with a second-inning solo home run, five runs scored and three RBI.
“We had to figure out depth (at pitcher) for this tournament,” Prairie coach Kyle Westhoff said. “We’re play three games this tournament so we’re trying to figure out our depth while saving some arms for this this weekend.”
Joseph Bendel had three doubles, two runs scored and four RBI for Troy (1-1), which outhit the Pirates 12-9. Boden Demeerleer went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI.
Alex McElroy picked up the win with 1 1/3 innings of perfect relief.
Prairie will play Northstar Charter today at 9
Troy 006 260—14 12 7
Prairie 612 024—15 9 5
Boden Demeerleer, Dominic Holden (1), Kaiden Strunk (5) and Cameron House; Noah Behler, Cody Kaschmitter (4), Alex McElroy (5) and Cody Kaschmitter, Chase Kaschmitter (4), Co. Kaschmitter (5). W—McElroy. L—Strunk.
Troy hits — Joseph Bendel 3 (3 2B), Boden Demeerleer 3, Dominic Holden (2B), Cameron House, Brody Patrick, Kaiden Strunk, Joseph Doumit, Ari Wagman.
Prairie hits — Chase Kaschmitter 3 (HR), Colton McElroy 3 (2 2B), Cody Kaschmitter, Noah Behler, Carter Shears.
GIRLS SOFTBALL
Genesee 17, Troy 3
GENESEE — In Whitepine League softball action, Genesee got a 17-3 win on a fifth-inning stoppage at home Thursday against Troy.
Despite the stoppage, Genesee coach Brian Malcom was impressed with Troy’s performance, given the circumstances.
“Troy hasn’t had a team for a couple years,” Malcom said. “Steve Corr did a really good job getting a team rogether after two years. They didn’t really play bad for not playing for two years.”
Sharing the two-year gap in play is Genesee catcher Maxine English, who Malcom said did a “really good job defensively.”
Kendra Meyer got the win for the Bulldogs (2-1). Meyer had six strikeouts. Shelby Hanson led the team behind the plate with two hits and a double.
Troy was led at the plate by a triple from D. Morgan, E. Ecklund, T. Neville and M. Bendell rounded out the total hitting output for the Trojans.
Troy 101 10— 3 4 3
Genesee 169 1x—17 14 3
M. Bendell, and T. Neville; Kendra Meyer and Maxine English.
W—Meyer; L—Bendell
Troy hits — D. Morgan (3B), E. Ecklund, T. Neville, M. Bendell
Genesee hits — Shelby Hanson 2 (2B), Kendra Meyer 2, Riley Leseman 2, Makayla Herman 2, Mia Scharnhorst 2, Brinley Lowe 2, Harlei Donner (2B), McKenna Miller.
Colton 21, DeSales 9
DESALES — Colton dominated DeSales in a contest that ended early via five-inning mercy rule.
DeSales was only down by run heading into the third inning, but a twelve-run third inning gave the Bulldogs the lead over the Irish that they never give up.
DeSales was able to put up a three-run third inning and a four-run fourth inning to keep the game within under then runs, but Colton was able to score four runs at the top of the fifth and blank out the Irish in the bottom of the inninng to get 12-run lead and the mercy rule call.
Colton was led at the plate by Rachel Becker, who win for two hits and a double. Kaydee Heitstuman and Kyndra Stout added two runs of their own. Maggie Meyer pitched the entire game for the Bulldogs and got the win.
DeSales’ bats were paced by Mary Elizabeth Balof’s three hits and one double.
Colton 21(12) 24—21 9 6
DeSales 20 3 40— 9 8 5
Maggie Meyer and Rachel Becker; Caroline Kutsch, Hadley Dunham (4) and Kate Dunham.
W — Maggie Meyer; L — Caroline Kutsch.
Colton hits — Rachel Becker 2 (2B), Kaydee Heitstuman 2, Kyndra Stout 2, Mary Pluid, Amy Keller, Elysa Rogerson.
DeSales hits — Mary Elizabeth Balof 3 (2B), Veronica Renholds 2, Kate Dunham, Natalia Balderas, Caroline Kutsch.
PREP TENNIS
Pullman boys 7, Gonzaga Prep 0
SPOKANE — In its season opener for team dual action, Pullman routed nonleague foe Gonzaga Prep, sweeping the day’s matches with the loss of only one set.
The Hounds were most dominant at the top of their roster, with Ambrose Wang dropping just one game in his No. 1 singles victory while No. 2 singles player Vijay Lin and the No. 1 doubles team of Garrison Hoiland/Kieran Hampson conceded two games apiece.
“We were excited to test ourselves against a larger-division school,” said Pullman coach Cody Wendt, whose Class 2A team was facing a 4A foe in G-Prep. “I feel that we passed.”
Singles — Ambrose Wang, Pul, def. Ryan Dougherty 6-1, 6-0; Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Dante Machi 6-2, 6-0; Seth Luna, Pul, def. Kai Van Curler 6-1, 4-6, 10-6; Kolby Uhlenkott, Pul, def. Aidan Hatzke 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — Garrison Hoiland/Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Evan Bowers/Kyan Blewett 6-0, 6-2; Brian Fugh/Parker Hipp, Pul, def. Lemberg/Jack Sodorff 6-2, 6-1; Mir Park/Neal Wang, Pul, def. Spencer Bergstedt/Dylan Lee 6-4, 7-5.
Gonzaga Prep girls 5, Pullman 2
SPOKANE — In Pullman’s season debut in team dual play, Rhoda Wang and Gwyn Heim were dominant in the top two singles spots, but the Greyhound girls dropped the rest of the day’s matches to suffer a nonleague defeat to Gonzaga Prep.
Most of Pullman’s losses came in close battles, with the No. 3 and 4 singles and No. 3 doubles matches all ending in tiebreaks that went G-Prep’s way. Heim delivered the day’s only shutout for either team, prevailing 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
“G-Prep is a tough team,” Pullman coach Dan Vollmer said. “The PHS girls played well for our first match.”
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Juliet McFarland 6-0, 6-1; Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Sydney Henneberg 6-0, 6-0; Savannah Crisp, GP, def. Diana Gutierrez-Garcia 6-0, 0-6, 10-7; Carly Walton, GP, def. Subashree Venkatasubramanian 6-3, 7-6 (6).
Doubles — Kate Palelek/Marie Loroz, GP, def. Audrey Pitzer/Renee Sun 6-4, 7-5; Anikah Keinzle/Annie Camp, GP, def. Margot Keane/Lynlinn Qiao 6-3, 6-2; Natalie Kamp/Sonny Richter, GP, def. Kei Bromley/Lydia Nelson 6-3, 7-6 (0).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Leger-Walker finalist for WBCA All-American team
ATLANTA — Washington State sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker is a regional finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division I All-American team for the second consecutive year, the organization announced.
She was a part of the nine-member Region 5 team, consisting of schools in the western portion of the country. Leger-Walker averaged 16 points per game in helping the Cougars to a second consecutive NCAA tournament berth. She was the leader in total points scored in the Pac-12 at 483. Leger-Walker scored 20 or more points 11 times.
Leger-Walker is one of 52 players up for consideration for the All-American team, which will be announced March 31.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Smith named Senior CLASS candidate
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Washington State senior infielder Jack Smith is one of 30 Division I players who are candidates for the 2022 Senior CLASS award, it was announced.
To be eligible, a student-athlete must be a senior or graduate student and excel in the community, classroom, competition and have good character.
Smith is a three-time academic All-Pac-12 honoree and was selected to the team’s leadership council the past two years. He’s also helped with the Whitman County Special Olympics and the WSU ROAR program.
On the field, he has 28 doubles and 73 runs scored in his career.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UI announces tickets go on sale for spring game
The University of Idaho athletic department announced tickets for this year’s spring game, which will take place at noon April 30 in the Boise area, will go on sale at 9 a.m. today.
Tickets are $10 per person if done before the game. Game-day price is $20.
The game will take place at Thunder Stadium on the campus of Eagle High School.