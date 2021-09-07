Moscow High School graduate Veronica Ewers has signed a two-season contract to race for Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank in women’s World Tour cycling, it was announced.
The 27-year-old Ewers, who took up cycling after graduating from Willamette University in Salem, Ore., emerged as a professional-level competitor earlier this year while racing for Fount cycling guild out of Seattle. She will begin touring with her new team this week at the Tour Cycliste Feminin International de l’Ardeche in France, which runs Sept. 8-14.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Bridget Rieken of Washington State was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week in women’s soccer Monday. In two shutout wins, Rieken and her defensive teammates allowed just six total shots.