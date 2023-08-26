KELLOGG — Junior quarterback Noah Velasco accounted for all five Moscow touchdowns, freshman Keaton Frei snagged a touchdown and an interception and the Bears grabbed their first football victory in nearly two years Friday night.

Moscow defeated Idaho Class 2A Kellogg 34-0 to avenge a loss to the Wildcats to open last season.

“Our defense was absolutely filthy and our offensive line was phenomenal,” Moscow coach Rob Bafus said. “Big emotional win for us.”

Tags

Recommended for you