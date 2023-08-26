KELLOGG — Junior quarterback Noah Velasco accounted for all five Moscow touchdowns, freshman Keaton Frei snagged a touchdown and an interception and the Bears grabbed their first football victory in nearly two years Friday night.
Moscow defeated Idaho Class 2A Kellogg 34-0 to avenge a loss to the Wildcats to open last season.
“Our defense was absolutely filthy and our offensive line was phenomenal,” Moscow coach Rob Bafus said. “Big emotional win for us.”
It was Moscow’s first win in 706 days. Its last victory was a 47-7 win over rival Pullman 47-7 on Sept. 17, 2021.
Velasco passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another in the fourth quarter.
Levi Anderson, Butch Kiblen, Connor Isakson and Frei all caught TD passes for the Bears. Velasco’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Anderson opened the scoring in the fourth quarter.
On defense, the Bears amassed five turnovers.
Moscow 7 7 7 13—34
Kellogg 0 0 0 0— 0
Deary 34, Troy 28 (OT)
TROY — In a nonleague rivalry game between neighboring towns, quarterback Nolan Hubbard made the decisive score in overtime for Deary to complete a rally to victory against host Troy.
The Trojans made the first two touchdowns of the game and led 14-6 at halftime. Hubbard, who figured in four of the team’s five scoring plays for the day, threw a 40-yard touchdown to Tucker Ashmead within the last two minutes of regulation to level things at 28 apiece. Blaine Clark ran the ball to the 3-yard line in overtime before Hubbard brought it in.
Troy’s Makhi Durrett ran for two touchdowns and passed for another.
“It was a very fun opening game,” Deary coach Tim Olson said. “Gritty performance by both teams; you had guys going out with cramps toward the end of the game. ... We just had some young guys step up, some senior and junior leaders really kind of buckled down and got things done when it mattered, and we were able to come away with the ‘W’ in overtime.”
Deary 0 6 16 6 6—34
Troy 6 8 8 6 0—28
Troy — Makhi Durrett 12 run (run failed)
Troy — Cooper Valle 62 pass from Durrett (15 pass from Durrett)
Deary — Tucker Ashmead 7 pass from Nolan Hubbard (run failed)
Troy — Durrett 2 run (Durrett run)
Deary — Bovard 22 run (Clark run)
Deary — Hubbard 16 run (Clark run)
Troy — Valle 19 run (run failed)
Deary — Ashmead 40 pass from Hubbard (run failed)
Deary — Hubbard 1 run
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Genesee splits against league foes
GENESEE — The host Bulldogs split their season-opening doubleheader against Whitepine League Division I foes Kamiah and Clearwater Valley on Thursay.
The Kubs (1-1, 1-1) downed Genesee (1-1, 1-1) 25-20, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22 in the first match.
Karlee Skinner paced Kamiah with 12 kills. Laney Landmark added 11.
The Bulldogs took the nightcap in three over Clearwater Valley (0-2).
The set scores were 25-14, 25-8 and 25-14.
Chloe Grieser had a team high 21 kills for Genesee. Junior Kendra Meyer added 45 assists throughout the doubleheader.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU begins season with a win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Washington State volleyball team began its season and three-match road trip in Kentucky with an emphatic 3-0 win over Wright State.
The Cougars won with set scores of 25-13, 25-16 and 25-21.
After dominating the first two sets, Washington State was on its heels against the Raiders in the third but closed out to complete the sweep and get the win.
Pia Timmer led the Cougars with a game-high 12 kills, and Katy Ryan was right behind her with 11.
Argentina Ung led the team with 40 assists, Karly Basham had 17 digs and Magda Jehlarova had five blocks.
Washington State will face fourth-ranked Louisville at 4 p.m. today in Lousiville, Ky.
Idaho opens season with loss
MOSCOW — Idaho opened its season with a 3-0 loss against Seattle University in the Vandal Volleyball Invitational despite a strong showing in the final two sets.
Seattle U won with set scores of 25-16, 25-23 and 25-22.
The Vandals were able to get within three points of the Redhawks in the second and third sets but weren’t able to extend the match past three frames.
Taryn Vrieling led Idaho with 15 kills and added 11 digs. Lacy Cox had 22 assists and Rana Kamis led the team with 12 digs.
The Vandals will next play against North Dakota State University at 2 p.m. today, also a part of the Vandal Volleyball Invitational.
