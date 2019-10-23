In a seesaw five-set Idaho 4A District II prep volleyball semifinal, Moscow overcame visiting Sandpoint to earn a berth to the title game.
The 24-26, 25-13, 25-17, 18-25, 15-8 victory improved the Bears’ season record to 15-7.
Makayla Gilkey compiled 13 kills and three blocks for Moscow, while teammates Morgan Claus and Izzy Burns struck 10 kills apiece. Peyton Claus provided 34 assists and Ellie Randall made 13 digs.
“This is a good group of girls that have that never-give-up attitude,” said Moscow coach Toni Claus. “I never have doubted them — I know they’re going to turn it around at some point they just have that never-give-up attitude.”
Moscow travels to regular-season league champion Lakeland’s home court in Rathdrum for the district championship game, which will be played Thursday at 6 p.m.
Pullman stays perfect in GNL
Pullman defeated East Valley 25-20, 15-25, 25-18, 25-23 in a Great Northern League contest to move to 11-0 in the conference and 12-2 overall.
Leading the Greyhounds were Addie Hawes (40 assists, four aces, 10 digs), Mikayla Uhlenkott (26 kills, nine digs) and Mia Ohki (16 digs).
Knights sally forth to final
Logos beat Deary 25-19, 28-26, 25-16 in an Idaho 1A Division II District II semifinal to move into the title match against Kendrick today at 7:30 p.m. back at the Activity Center.
The winner clinches a berth to State, and the loser moves to a play-in match Saturday against an opponent to be determined.
The Knights were led by Lucia Wilson (six kills, three aces), Kirstin Wambeke (five kills, 12 digs) and Marilea Canul (21 digs).
“They’re a tough team,” Logos coach Jessica Evans said. “It was hard going the whole time and back and forth the whole way.”
Pirates whip Wildcats
COLTON — Visiting Pomeroy remained unbeaten in Southeast 1B League play after a straight sets defeat of Colton.
The 25-14, 25-19, 25-21 victory improved the Pirates to 19-2 overall and 10-0 in league.
Leading Pomeroy in kills and blocks was Maddy Dixon with 14 and four respectively. Teammate Alyssa Wolf had 10 digs.
For Colton, Josie Schultheis made 18 digs and Rylee Vining provided 17 assists.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
East Valley 2, Pullman 0
Visiting East Valley scored once in each half to defeat the Greyhounds in Great Northern League play.
Goalkeeper Hallie McDougle had nine saves for Pullman (0-14, 0-10).
“She’s now been a goalie for six weeks almost and she’s improved dramatically,” coach Doug Winchell said of McDougle. “She’s making a lot better decisions. She’s done quite well.”
East Valley 1 1—2
Pullman 0 0—0
EV — Angel Denke, 8th
EV — Denise Cousins, 64th
Shots — EV 19, Pullman 9
Saves — EV: Green 7, Pullman: McDougle 9
COLLEGE SOCCER
UI’s Brust earns Big Sky honor
FARMINGTON, Utah — Taylor Brust was named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week, after helping the Vandals earn their first conference win of the season Sunday.
Brust, who has moved to the center back role in recent weeks, scored a pair of goals in two games during the weekend. Her first was a 50-yard kick to tie the score at 1 in the 60th minute Friday against Northern Arizona.
Then Sunday, after a foul about 30 yards out with one minute left in the first overtime, Brust patiently lined up her shot and struck with under 20 seconds to play to give the Vandals the 2-1 overtime win against Southern Utah.
Idaho next plays at 3 p.m. Friday at Sacramento State.