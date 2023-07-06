AREA ROUNDUP

Moscow High alum Veronica Ewers is sitting in second place in cumulative General Classification standings through Stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia Donne, a major women’s professional cycling tour event in Italy.

Leading the way is Annemiek Van Vleuten of the Netherlands, who holds a 3 minute, 3 second lead over Ewers with an overall time of 14:58:29 across the six days of competition. Ewers, who is representing Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, has a 36-second edge on the current third-place competitor, Juliette Labous of France.

