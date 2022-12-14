SPANGLE, Wash. — Freshman Adrik Jenkin had a breakout showing with 25 points to lead five double-digit scorers for Colfax in a 71-49 2B Bi-County League win Tuesday night against Upper Columbia Academy.

Additional leaders for the Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0) included Seth Lustig (14 points, seven rebounds), Carson Gray (10 points, four steals), Mason Gilchrist (10 points) and J.P. Wigen (10 points). For UCA (2-2, 0-2), Brayden Emshar headed things up with 18 points.

COLFAX (3-1, 2-0)

