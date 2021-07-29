JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — Moscow senior-to-be Bryden Brown beat Jeff Seong 1-up on Wednesday to win the Washington Junior Golf Association’s Match Play Championship at Eagles Pride Golf Course.
Brown, who finished fifth in this year’s Idaho Class 4A boys’ state tournament and won the District 5 Sub-District 3 at MeadowWood Golf Course in Liberty Lake, Wash., fired a 1-over 72 during Monday’s stroke play to earn the No. 3 seed in the match-play portion of the event.
Playing twice Tuesday, he beat No. 14 Elliott Hoang, of Mercer Island, Wash., 3-and-2 before proceeding to down 11th-seeded Wesley Bothel, of Bellingham, Wash., 4-and-3 to move on to the semifinal round.
In the semis Wednesday, Brown was extended to an extra hole against No. 7 seed Logan Medcalf, of Lynden, Wash., to advance to the final.
Against Seong, Brown took the early lead with a birdie on the par-5 No. 1. Seong would bogey the par-5 No. 3 but Brown bogeyed the par-4 No. 5. Seong again carded a bogey, this time at the par-4 No. 6 before rallying with a birdie on the par-4 No. 7.
Brown hung on to his 1-up lead through the next three holes before Seong bogeyed the par-4 No. 11 and par-3 No. 12. Brown bogeyed the par-3 no. 15 and par-4 No. 15 but held on for the win.
EQUESTRIAN
Lyle earns silver at Olympics
TOKYO — Adrienne Lyle, a former student at Washington State University, took the silver medal in the team dressage grand prix special Tuesday at the Olympic Games.
Lyle, who moved to Idaho in 2005 after studying animal science/pre-vet to take lessons from top dressage rider Debbie McDonald, was aboard Salvino and earned a 76.109 percent early in the competition.
Lyle’s partners and their horses, Steffen Peters on Suppenkasper and Sabine Schut-Kery on Sanceo, each posted scores of 77.776 and 81.596, respectively, to edge past Great Britain team for second place.
It is the team’s best finish in the grand prix special since the 1948 Olympics, where Team USA also placed second.
Lyle, who also competed in the 2012 Olympics in London, had qualified for the individual final which was supposed to take place Wednesday, but she withdrew Salvino because the horse was not feeling good.
“I couldn’t be more proud of Salvino and his extraordinary effort to capture the silver medal (Tuesday) night,” Lyle said on Instagram. “I love this horse more than words can ever describe. Salvino will now rest up before the long trip home...”
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
WSU to play in the Bahamas this season
PULLMAN — Washington State’s women’s basketball team announced it will be competing at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas, from Nov. 25-27.
The Cougars will play Miami (Fla.) on Nov. 25. The Hurricanes had been to the previous five NCAA tournaments before missing the event this past season. It will be the second meeting between the teams.
WSU then will take on North Carolina State on Nov. 27. The Wolfpack advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament this past season after finishing 22-3 overall. This will be the third meeting between the schools.
The Cougars advanced to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 30 years this past season.