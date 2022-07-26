PARIS — Moscow High alum Veronica Ewers finished 59th out of 144 riders in the 52.66-mile Stage 1 of the women’s Tour de France, which began in front of the Eiffel Tower and finished at the iconic Champs-Élysées avenue on Sunday.
In the second stage Monday, Ewers improved to 26th place on a 84.75-mile stretch from Meaux to Provins, 36 seconds behind the leaders.
Ewers, who races as a member of the women’s world tour team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, hopes to place higher in later stages of the tour, as this race was held on a relatively flat and fast course, while she excels more on the climb so far in her career.
WSU’s Henley named to watch list
BRUSH PRAIRIE, Wash. — Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley was named to the 2022 Butkus Award Watch List.
The Butkus Award is given to the best linebacker in college football. Henly was one of 51 players named to the list and is first Cougar to be named to the Butkus Award watch list since Jahad Woods in the 2020 season.
Henley transferred from Nevada where he earned All-Mountain West Conference second-team honors and is set to play his first season at Washington State.
The linebacker led the Wolfpack with 103 tackles and had four interceptions, three fumble recoveries and five double-digit tackle efforts.
SPOKANE — The Palouse Patriots made a late push, but fell to Whatcom Post 6-4 in a Legion game Sunday.
Palouse (13-18) trailed 6-0 going into the sixth inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Brady Coulter hit a two-run double to get the Patriots on the board.
Bryson Hathaway scored on a groundout and Coulter came around on an error.
Palouse got the tying run on base in the seventh, but were unable to score.
Whatcom Post 003 300 x—6 4 6
Mitch LaVielle and N/A; Kyle Turnberg and N/A.
Palouse hits — Brendan Doumit 2, Joey Hecker 2 (2B), Brady Coulter (2B).
Whatcom Post hits — Ethan Brooks, Ryan Kleindell, Carter Van Diest, Jonah Terpstra (2B).