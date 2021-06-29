JEROME, Idaho — Jason Huff, of Moscow, claimed a landmark win in his amateur golf exploits Saturday by grabbing the men’s title in the Idaho Golf Association Match Play tournament at Jerome Country Club.
The top-seeded Huff, a Moscow High School business teacher, defeated No. 7 Colt Jones 3-and-2 in the championship match.
Earlier he had downed No. 16 Daniel Sundall 4 and 3 before beating No. 9 Tregg Pickup 2-and-1 and getting past No. 5 Daniel Uranga 4-and-2.
In the title match, Huff collected three birdies on the front nine to put himself in command.
Huff is a two-time winner of the Whing Ding Sole Survivor in Lewiston, taking the crown in 2008 and 2018. As a Lewiston High School sophomore in 1997, he became the second-youngest golfer ever to take the overall gross title in the Whing Ding.
His latest victory qualifies him for the IGA Tournament of Champions at Elkhorn Golf Club in Sun Valley on Sept. 25-26.
LEGION BASEBALL
Moscow Blue Devils 7, Mission Valley Mariners, 5
LIBBY, Mont. — The Moscow Blue Devils exploded for six seventh-inning runs Sunday in a 7-5 victory against the Mission Valley (Mont.) Mariners to take the Big Bucks Baseball tournament at The Lumberyard.
Trailing 4-1 going to the seventh, the Blue Devils (11-4) loaded the bases with no outs, and Dylan Andrews walked. Hayden Thompson then came through with a grand slam to give Moscow its first lead at 6-4. Preston Boyer followed with a double, then eventually scored on a stolen base and an error by the Mariners’ catcher.
The Blue Devils will host Camas Prairie in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Moscow 001 000 6—7 8 4
Mission Valley 202 000 1—5 6 2
Connor Akins, Mack Hagenbaugh (6), Ryan Delusa (7) and CJ Anderson; Dylan Davis, Xavier Fisher (7) and Espn Fisher.
W—Akins. L—X. Fisher. S—Delusa.
Moscow hits — Ryan Delusa 2, CJ Anderson 2, Hayden Thompson (HR), Preston Boyer (2B), Chad Redinger, Dylan Andrews.
Mission Valley hits — Eric Dolence 2, Espn Fisher (2B), Dawson DuMont (2B), Darian Williams (2B), Trevor Lake.
Bitterroot Bucs 9, Moscow Blue Devils 5
LIBBY, Mont. — The Moscow Blue Devils started strong, but lost momentum in the latter stages of a loss to the Bitteroot (Mont.) Bucs at the Big Bucks Baseball tournament.
Chad Redinger had two hits with a triple for Moscow (10-4).
Bitterroot 113 130—9 11 2
Moscow 220 100—5 6 5
Troy Larson, Brenden Schneiter (4) and Brodie Hinsdale; Chad Redinger, Preston Boyer (4), Josh Biltonen (6) and CJ Anderson.
Bitterroot hits — Treven Mertins 2 (2 2B), Colby Kohlman 2 (HR), Brodie Hinsdale 2, Joey Cartwright, Daniel Bartheis, Brenden Schneiter, Andrew Scully, Gabe Philbrick.
Moscow hits — Redinger 2 (3B), Hayden Thompson (2B), Anderson, Dylan Andrews, Boyer.
OLYMPIC TRIALS
Brixey ousted in semifinals
EUGENE, Ore. — Former Washington State athlete Sam Brixey failed to advance in the semifinal round of the men’s 110-meter hurdles at the U.S. track and field Olympic Trials at Hayward Field.
Brixey, who was a WSU senior this past season, was timed in 13.99 seconds, the slowest of 17 runners in two heats. His personal best is 13.66.
In the first round Friday, he had won an appeal to stay in contention after getting hit with a false-start disqualification.