Challis’ Kelli Ann Strand carded a 7-under 209 and Boise’s Quinn Haigwood logged an even-216 Wednesday during the third round of the Idaho Junior Amateur, each taking first place in their respective 15- to 18-year-old age classes at the University of Idaho’s golf course.
Strand was a freshman last season at Challis High, where in 2019, she won every tournament she competed in en route to a state championship. Her closest competitor Wednesday was 13 strokes back. Haigwood was a top-two seed at Boise High last season.
Makena Rauch, a ’19 Moscow High grad and future Marshall golfer, placed fifth with a 9-over aggregate in the girls’ 15-18 division. Fellow Bear Bryden Brown shot 8-over in the boys’ 15-18 division, placing 10th.
TOP PLACERS
Girls 15-18 — 1, Kelli Ann Strand, 209; 2, Carly Carter, 222; T3, Brooke Patterson, Darby Rickel, 224.
Girls 13-14 — 1, Emry Gibbs, 234; 2, Hailee Cole, 243; 3, Avery Bayer, 244.
Boys 15-18 — 1, Quinn Haigwood, 216; 2, Daniel Uranga, 218; 3, Brayden Miles, 220.
Boys 13-14 — 1, Will Strong, 216; 2, Zach Carter, 217; 3, Blake Helms, 219.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WSU women’s b-ball nonleague slate released
The Washington State women’s basketball team announced its 2019-20 schedule Wednesday, which features six nonleague home games and a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam.
The season opens Nov. 5 at home against Pepperdine. Four days later, BYU will face the Cougars in Beasley Coliseum.
Wazzu faces Boise State on the road (Nov. 24), then will be met with a mammoth task in the Reef Bracket at the Virgin Islands tournament — it features matchups with 2019 national champion Baylor (Nov. 28), ’17 champ South Carolina (Nov. 29) and Indiana (Nov. 30).
To close nonleague play, the Cougs will host Gonzaga on Dec. 8, then travel to the Florida Sunshine Classic (Dec. 20-21), hosted by Miami.
League games have not been finalized yet, but WSU knows it’ll open its conference slate in late December, hosting Washington. With the Pac-12’s unbalanced schedule, WSU will only face Utah, Colorado, Oregon and Oregon State once each.
The Pac-12 tournament begins March 5 in Las Vegas.
NONLEAGUE SCHEDULE
Nov. — 5, vs. Pepperdine; 9, vs. BYU; 20, at Boise State; 24, vs. Cal State-Northridge; 28, vs. Baylor; 29, vs. South Carolina; 30, vs. Indiana.
Dec. — 4, vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff; 8, vs. Gonzaga; 15, vs. UC Irvine; 20-21, at Florida Sunshine Classic.