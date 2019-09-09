The Moscow High volleyball team took the title at the Judy Fong Memorial Tournament, defeating conference foe Lakeland 21-10, 21-19 in the title match to finish 5-1 at the event.
The tournament was held at both Lewiston High and Lewis-Clark State College.
Moscow improved to 5-3 on the year, with one of those setbacks coming to Troy in pool play. But after going 2-1 in that stage to advance to the championship bracket, the Bears got another crack at Troy and beat the Trojans in the semifinals 17-21, 21-17, 15-4.
The Bears beat Lewiston in the quarterfinals 21-11, 21-12.
On the day, Peyton Claus had 73 assists and six aces for the Bears, Morgan Claus had 20 kills and 36 digs, Izzy Burns had 29 kills and 13 blocks, Ellie Randall had 57 digs and five aces and Caily Wilson had 14 kills, 30 digs and six aces.
“I’m really proud,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “Our team rallied around one another and we kept improving as the day went on and we had great contributions from everyone on the roster.
“That makes it even more fun that we came out on top.”
Troy beat Moscow in pool play 12-21, 21-17, 15-11.
“They’re a great team — their Lindsey Kwate and Morgan Blazzard are two great players, two great kids,” Claus said. “We knew we needed to of course focus on them when we played them in the semifinals.
“It was a great fight between two local teams, who are 11 miles apart.”
Also in pool play, Moscow beat Timberlake (21-18, 21-14), and Colville (21-14, 21-14).
A dozen teams participated in the tournament.
CROSS COUNTRY
Moscow's Hicke ninth at Farragut Invite
ATHOL, Idaho — Moscow High's Laurel Hicke was the region's top girls finisher at the Timberlake Farragut Invitational Saturday, placing ninth with a time of 20 minutes, 38 seconds on the 5,000-meter cross country course.
Bec Kirkland and Elliot Benson of Moscow also placed in the top 50 in the girls race.
For the Moscow boys, Korben Bujnicki placed 17th and Henry Stodick 46th. The Bears placed 11th as a team.
Lewiston’s Caden Byrer used a strong kick to win the boys’ race in 16 minutes, 11.5 seconds. Timberlake’s Logan Hunt was runner-up in 16:14.8.
BOYS
Team scores —1, Meridian, 74. 2, Sandpoint, 82. 3, Borah, 87 ... 5, Lewiston, 150. ... 11, Moscow, 247. ... 17, Potlatch, 490.
Top 50 (local) — 1, Caden Byrer, Lew, 16:11.5. 17, Korben Bujnicki, Mos, 17:27.1. 22, Payton Bigler, Lew, 17:37.2. 28, Elijah Sabo, Lew, 17:48.6. 35, David Phillis, Troy, 18:00.6. 46, Henry Stodick, Mos, 18:21.9.
GIRLS
Top 50 (local) — 9, Laurel Hicke, Mos, 20:38.3. 27, Athena Leonard, Lew, 21:46.0. 33, Bec Kirkland, Mos, 22:01.3. 46, Elliot Benson, Mos, 22:50.7.
PREP FOOTBALL
Valley 72, Genesee 30
MIDDLETON, Idaho — Defending state champion Valley eventually pulled away from Genesee in a game the Bulldogs’ coach described as “a battle.”
“It was kind of a war of attrition,” Genesee coach Tim Sperber said. “They had more guys they could sub. And it was hot so they just wore us down.
“It was a great first half. We were in it the whole way.”
The Bulldogs pulled to within three scores early in the second half, Sperber said, before wearing out.
“They had 30-some guys and were subbing liberally and we couldn’t take our guys off the field,” Sperber said. “So they ran out of gas but our kids played their hearts out.”
The Bulldogs employ a two-quarterback system. Cy Wareham was 10-for-14 passing for 169 yards three TDs and Dawson Durham went 8-for-16 for 135 yards and one TD.
Seven receivers caught passes for Genesee, including Durham (101 yards and three TDs on six catches) and Jack Johson caught (84 yards on four catches).
Defensively, Genesee was led by Jack Johnson, Dillon Sperber and Ethan Graves, the Bulldogs’ coach said.
COLLEGE SOCCER
UCSB 3, Idaho 0
Idaho started slow and never recovered en route to its third straight loss, this one a shutout at the hands of nonconference foe UC Santa Barbara, which won its first soccer match of the year Sunday.
The Vandals (2-4) surrendered three goals in the first 20 minutes, the first coming on a well-placed cross from Dylan Lewis into the box, where it was finished off by Jessica Wright.
Not five minutes later, Christine Maurer fired from 30 yards out off a touch to double the edge.
The Gauchos (1-1-2) put it out of reach five minutes later on a perfect free kick from Emma Vanderhyden to Shaelan Murison, who headed it in.
UCSB didn’t shoot once in the second half and UI only took four attempts.
The Vandals will go on a road trip for matches against UC Riverside and Cal Baptist this weekend.
UC Santa Barbara 3 0—3
Idaho 0 0—0
UCSB — Jessica Wright (Dylan Lewis), 10th.
UCSB — Christine Mauer, 15th.
UCSB — Shaelan Murison (Emma Vanderhyden), 20th.
Shots — Idaho 4, UCSB 6.
Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox 3; UCSB: Hanna DeWeese 2.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Cougars sweep Vandals
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jocelyn Urias and Charity Bradley each had 11 kills Saturday as the Washington State women’s volleyball team knocked out rival Idaho in three sets, winning 27-25, 25-17, 25-18 in the Portland Marriott Invitational.
Penny Tusa added six aces, Alexis Dirige had 11 digs and Hannah Pukis finished with 32 assists for the Cougars (5-1). Urias chipped in five blocks.
Kennedy Warren paced the Vandals (2-4) with 10 kills. Donnee Janzen had 23 assists, Delaney Hopen finished with 15 digs and Kyra Palmbush added three blocks.
Washington State will play host to the Cougar Invitational starting Friday, playing matches against Idaho State at noon and UT Arlington at 7:30 p.m.
Idaho next competes at the UNLV Invitational with two matches Friday, playing the hosts at 10 a.m. and Pacific at 5 p.m.