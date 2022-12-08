Moscow split two duals with Clarkston and Timberlake during a home tri-match Wednesday.
The Bears opened things up with a 48-30 victory against the Bantams.
Logan Tompkins notched a pin in the first period against Connor Nitz. James Greene also earned a first-period finish in the 152-pound weight class against Ean Ulrich.
Against Timberlake, the Bears fell 40-36.
Alex Palmer made quick work of Owen Zahnow, pinning him in 37 seconds. James Greene got another pin in this one against Johnathan Loutzenhizer. At 220, Wyatt Hartig finished Isaiah Schultz in 34 seconds via pin.
Moscow 48, Clarkston 30
98 — Double forfeit; 106 — Ali Betts, Clk, by forfeit; 113 — Alex Palmer, Mos, by forfeit; 120 — Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, by forfeit; 126 — Jason Swam, Mos, dec. Gabe Weza 5-0. 132 — Dawson Bailey, Clk, pinned Sam Young 1:03. 138 — Logan Tompkins, Mos, pinned Connor Nitz 0:52; 145 — Aidan Prakash, Mos, dec. Bodee Thivierge 9-2; 152 — James Greene, Mos, pinned Ean Ulrich 0:56; 160 — Erik Gulbrandsen, Mos, pinned Braydon Flinders 2:39; 170 — William Mosman, Clk, by forfeit; 182 — Gavin Wood, Clk, by forfeit; 195 — Paul Dixon, forfeit; 220 — Wyatt Hartig, Mos, pinned Braydon Flinders 1:09. 285 — Justyn Waters, Clk, by forfeit.
Timberlake 40, Moscow 36
98 — Sawyer Huston, Tim, by forfeit; 106 — Wyatt Carey, Tim, by forfeit; 113 — Alex Palmer, Mos, pinned Owen Zahnow 0:37; 120 — Stryker Huston, Tim, dec. Skyla Zimmerman 11-3; 126 — Jason Swam, Mos, pinned Carter Loutzenhiser 2:51; 132 — Ayden Meehan, Tim, pinned Sam Young, 4:20; 138 — Cayden Knight, Tim, pinned Logan Tompkins, 1:47; 145 — Aidan Prakash, Mos, pinned Cole Handley 2:00; 152 — James Greene, Mos, pinned Jonathan Hansen 3:17. 160 — Erik Gulbrandsen, Mos, by forfeit; 170 — Double forfeit; 182 — Luke Schell, Tim, by forfeit; 195 — Briley Arnett, Tim, pinned Paul Dixon 0:51; 220 — Wyatt Hartig, Mos, pinned Isaiah Schultz 0:34; 285 — Double forfeit.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Potlatch 50, St. Maries 18
POTLATCH — Jordan Reynolds recorded a double-double in the Loggers’ nonleague victory against the Lumberjacks.
Reynolds had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Potlatch (5-2). Jaylee Fry added 15 points for the Loggers, who held St. Maries (3-2) to seven points or fewer in all four quarters.
“Two nights in a row with a strong defensive showing,” Potlatch coach Mandy Reynolds said.
Taci Watkins led the Lumberjacks with nine points.
ST. MARIES (3-2)
Berkli Mcgeral 1 0-0 2, Kara Sexton 0 0-0 0, McKayla Spray 0 0-0 0, Taci Watkins 4 0-0 9, Stacie Mitchell 0 1-4 1, Brenna Elliott 0 0-0 0, Sami Sindt 1 0-0 2, Kayla Jansen 1 0-0 3, Jacklyn Linneneger 0 0-0 0, Stormi Lockridge 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 2-6 18.
POTLATCH (5-2)
Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Daesha Nelson 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 4 0-0 8, Jaylee Fry 7 1-2 15, Bailyn Anderson 2 1-1 5, Jordan Reynolds 8 2-2 18, Katherine Burnett 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 4-5 50
St. Maries 4 6 1 7—18
Potlatch 16 16 11 7—50
3-point goals— Watkins, Jansen.
Colton games postponed
COLTON — The girls and boys basketball games between Colton and Tekoa-Rosalia, originally scheduled for 6 and 7:30 p.m. today, were postponed. No other information was available and a make-up date was unknown at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Area players make all-state teams
Several area high school volleyball players made the All-Idaho teams, it recently was announced.
Voting was conducted by the coaches put together by SBLive Idaho.
Most of the selections came in Class 1A Division I, where Troy junior middle hitter Jolee Ecklund earned player of the year honors and the Trojans’ Debbie Blazzard was coach of the year.
Making the first team was Genesee senior outside hitter Isabelle Monk and senior setter Makenzie Stout, Troy junior outside hitter Dericka Morgan and junior setter Olivia Tyler, and Logos senior setter Lily Leidenfrost. On the second team were Kamiah junior outside hitter Laney Landmark and Potlatch senior setter Josie Larson. Honorable mention picks were Logos junior middle blocker Evelyn Grauke and Prairie senior libero Kristin Wemhoff.
In Class 1A Division II, Deary junior right-side hitter Kenadie Kirk and Kendrick junior outside hitter Hailey Taylor were second-team selections.
Moscow senior outside hitter Morgan Claus was a Class 4A honorable mention pick.