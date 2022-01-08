NAMPA, Idaho — The Zimmerman sisters from Moscow each posted a pair of victories Friday to lead the way among the area’s wrestlers at the 21st annual Rollie Lane Invitational at the Ford Idaho Center.
Keira Zimmerman, competing at 106 pounds, and Skyla Zimmerman, at 113, each had two win by pinfall to advance to the quarterfinal round of their respective classes. They will be competing, along with the rest of the athletes, starting at 8 a.m. today for placement.
The pair helped Moscow’s girls score 53 points to sit in a tie for 18th place after the first day of action.
Potlatch’s Hayley McNeal earned a bye and a second-round win by decision at 138 pounds to advance.
The Loggers has four points and is tied for 44th.
Potlatch 170-pounder Izack McNeal had pins in the second and third round after earning a first-round bye. Eli Prather also won all three of his matches at 152 pounds, securing one by pin, one by technical fall and one by decision.
The Loggers are 49th with 31.5 points.
Potlatch
120 — Magnus Bryngelson 1-2. 120 girls — Shelby Prather 0-2. 126 — Benjamin Johnson 1-2. 138 girls — Hayley McNeal 2-0. 145 — Avery Palmer 2-2. 152 — Eli Prather 3-0. 160 — Tyson Tucker 1-2. 170 — Izack McNeal 2-0.
Moscow
106 girls — Keira Zimmerman 2-0. 113 girls — Skyla Zimmerman 2-0.
Bollinger still unbeaten at Mountain View event
MERIDIAN — Moscow 145-pounder Andrew Bollinger is unbeaten after the first day of the two-day Mountain View JV Invitational at Mountain View High School here.
The meet continues at 8 a.m. Pacific today.
Moscow
106 — Alex Palmer 1-1. 126 — Will Vieux 1-1. 145 — Andrew Bollinger 2-0.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Pullman Christian 61, Country Christian 27
In a tune up game before a battle of two of the top teams in the Mountain Christian League, Pullman Christian dispatched Country Christian to move to 4-1 in league.
Brock Weller scored 18 points to lead the Eagles (6-1, 4-1), who sprinted to a 35-9 halftime lead. Shane Shaffer added 12 points.
Brett Nyce paced Country Christian (0-7, 0-6) with 10 points.
COUNTRY CHRISTIAN (0-7, 0-6)
Jesse Goin 0 0-0 0, Colton Doetzka 0 0-0 0, Josiah Prantle 1 0-0 2, Zach Peode 1 0-2 2, Winston Miller 1 0-0 2, Ryan Brubaker 2 1-2 5, Brett Nyce 5 0-4 10, Carter Dunn 2 0-0 4, Chad Klataeu 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 1-8 27.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (6-1, 4-1)
Kyle Gleason 4 1-2 9, Shane Shaffer 6 0-0 12, Brock Weller 9 0-0 18, Liam Fitzgerald 3 0-0 6, Ethan Coldiron 3 0-0 6, Brayden Olson 0 0-2 0, Judah Fitzgerald 1 0-0 3, Chilton Gleason 0 0-0 0, Justin McClure 3 0-0 7. Totals 29 1-4 61.
Country Christ. 4 5 4 14—27
Pullman Christ. 17 18 14 12—61
3-point goals — J. Fitzgerald, McClure.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Kamiah 40, Logos 16
KAMIAH — The Kubs played tough defense and came away with a Whitepine League Division I win against the Knights.
Kamiah (7-3, 4-3) held Logos to just two points in each of the first two quarters, building a 23-4 halftime lead.
Logan Landmark hit two 3s and led the Kubs with nine points.
Logos (2-7, 0-7) was led by Ameera Wilson’s five points.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (2-7, 0-7)
Cora Johnson 0 1-2 1, Ameera Wilson 2 0-0 5, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 1 1-3 3, Eve Rench 2 0-0 4, Sara Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Sydney Miller 1 1-3 3, KatieBeth Monjure 0 0-0 0, Tabitha Miller 0 0-0 0, Jubilee Joiner 0 0-0 0, Bridgid Monjure 0 0-0 0, Signe Holloway 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 3-8 16.
KAMIAH (7-3, 4-3)
Logan Landmark 3 2-2 9, Laney Landmark 1 1-3 3, Delaney Beckman 2 0-0 4, Reesa Loewen 1 1-2 3, Kelsee Hunt 4 0-0 8, Mariah Porter 3 0-1 6, Karlee Skinner 2 0-0 5, Maddie Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Zayda Loewen 0 0-2 0, Ragen Farris 0 0-0 0, Addison Skinner 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 6-12 40.
Logos 2 2 6 6—16
Kamiah 13 10 3 14—40
3-point goals — Wilson, Landmark, K. Skinner.
JV — Kamiah won 16-8.
Lapwai 86, Genesee 17
LAPWAI — The Wildcats had more than a week off since the Avista Holdiay Tournament, but there was no rust to be found in a Whitepine League Divsion I win against the Bulldogs.
“We went back to the drawing board after the Avista tournament,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “Working on moving around and blocking out more.”
Marks said she was pleased with the improvements she saw.
Sayq’is Greene led Lapwai (9-2, 7-0) with 24 points. Kahlees Young had 13 points and Samara Smith added 11. Soa Moliga had eight points and led the team with 10 rebounds.
Isabelle Monk led Genesee (3-8, 2-5) with eight points.
GENESEE (3-8, 2-5)
Monica Seubert 1 2-4 4, Riley Leseman 0 1-4 1, Shelby Hanson 0 0-2 0, Isabelle Monk 2 2-4 8, Rory Mayer 1 0-0 2, Kristen Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 0 0-0 0, Malia Jensen 1 0-0 2, Kendra Meyer 0 0-0 0, Maxine English 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 5-14 17.
LAPWAI (9-2, 7-0)
Grace Sobotta 4 0-0 9, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 4 1-2 9, Soa Moliga 4 0-0 8, Lauren Gould 3 0-0 6, Kahlees Young 4 3-4 13, Samara Smith 5 0-0 11, Sayq’is Greene 11 0-0 24, Jayden Layton 3 0-0 6 . Totals 38 4-6 86.
Genesee 5 2 7 3—17
Lapwai 18 25 25 18—86
3-point goals — Monk 2, Young 2, Greene 2, Sobotta, Smith.
JV — Lapwai won.
BOYS SWIMMING
Pullman posts solid times in dual against Walla Walla
PULLMAN — Pullman’s swimming team was missing six swimmers for their meet agains Walla Walla, but two swimmers stepped up and set personal records in a home dual meet.
Senior Adam Carter placed first in the 200 freestyle, knocking off six seconds off of his personal best time with a time of 2:09.56.
Teo Uberuaga, a sophomore, swam a 52.06 in the second leg of the 400 free relay, a personal record for him.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU announces signing of transfer
The Washington State volleyball coaching staff has announced Shea Rubright will transfer to the program.
Rubright, who played in high school at Yakima West Valley, has spent the past three seasons playing for Minnesota in the Big Ten. A 6-foot-4 middle blocker, she finished with 39 kills and a .312 attack percentrage for the Gophers, who finished 22-9 overall and were ranked No. 7 in the country. She also had 45 blocks, and was an academic All-Big Ten pick in 2020 and 2021.
In high school, she was a two-time Columbia Basin Big Nine player of the year and an Under Armour All-American.
“We are thrilled that Shea is coming home,” coach Jen Greeny said in a news release. “She will be a great asset to our team.”