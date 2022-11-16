DEARY — Araya Wood piled up 17 points and nine steals to lead the Deary Mustangs to a season-opening victory against nonleague rival Potlatch in girls basketball play Tuesday.
“The highlight of our first game was the tremendous defensive effort,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said. “The girls did a great job working together, getting touches, getting steals, getting defensive rebounds.”
POTLATCH (0-1)
Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 1 0-0 2, Jaylee Fry 5 0-0 13, D. Nelson 0 0-0 0, B. Mitchell 0 0-0 0, B. Anderson 3 0-0 6, Jordan Reynolds 5 1-2 11, K. Burnette 0 0-2 0. Totals 14 1-4 32.
DEARY (1-0)
Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 2 0-0 4, Kenadie Kirk 3 2-2 8, Emily Scott 1 0-0 2, Araya Wood 6 2-2 17, Triniti Wood 3 1-2 9, Macie Ashmead 2 0-0 4, Dantae Workman 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 7-8 46.
3-point goals — Fry 3, T. Wood 2, A. Wood.
Potlatch 7 9 9 7—32
Deary 16 11 10 9—46
Genesee 80, Highland 12
CRAIGMONT — Isabelle Monk put up 18 points and Chloe Grieser added 16 to lead nine scorers for Genesee in a season-opening rout against Highland of Craigmont.
Rory Mayer had a team-high nine steals to go with her three points for the Bulldogs, while Sophie Johnson led the team in rebounds with six.
“I was just happy the way they came out and played aggressively,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “They did a good job sharing the ball all the way through the game.”
GENESEE (1-0)
Riley Leseman 3 1-2 7, Monica Seubert 4 0-4 8, Rory Mayer 1 1-2 3, Kiersten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 4 2-4 10, Shelby Hanson 1 0-0 3, Isabelle Monk 8 0-0 18, Malia Jensen 3 2-2 8, Chloe Grieser 7 2-2 16, Kendra Meyer 3 1-4 7, Sophie Johnson 0 0-2 0. Totals 34 9-22 80.
HIGHLAND (0-1)
Kaylee Owens 0 0-0 0, Hannah Smith 2 1-5 6, Shaylee Stamper 2 0-2 4, Kenzie Hix 0 0-0 0, Jaylen Brunzel 0 0-0 0, Kindle Thomason 0 0-0 0, Laney Bovey 0 0-3 0, Kylee Beck 1 0-2 2, Ashlin Miller 0 0-0 0, Shyanne Stamper 0 0-0 0, Sydney Trueblood 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 1-12 12.
3-point goals — Monk 2, Hanson, Smith.
Genesee 26 24 15 15—80
Highland 4 3 5 0—12
Kendrick 40, Kamiah 34
KENDRICK — Rose Stewart racked up 16 points and 18 rebounds to help Kendrick hold off visiting Kamiah in nonleague play.
The Tigers (2-0) trailed early, but surged ahead in the second quarter and held on thereafter.
“I was really happy with the way we adapted and got after it,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said.
KAMIAH
Emma Krogh 1 0-0 2, Laney Landmark 3 0-0 6, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Hunt 1 1-3 3, Mariah Porter 2 0-0 5, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Karlee Skinner 3 0-2 9, Logan Landmark 2 0-1 4, Ashlyn Schoening 1 2-4 5, Reagen Farris 0 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 3-10 34.
KENDRICK (2-0)
Rose Stewart 8 0-1 16, Harley Heimgartner 2 1-2 5, Hali Anderson 2 1-4 7, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 0 0-0 0, Star Flint 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 0 0-0 0, Ruby Stewart 3 0-2 7, Hailey Taylor 2 0-1 5, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 2-10 40.
3-point goals — Skinner 3, Porter, Schoening, Anderson 2, Ru. Stewart, Taylor.
Kamiah 10 10 4 10—34
Kendrick 7 16 7 10—40
JV — Kendrick 18, Kamiah 14 (one half)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Leger-Walker named to Wooden watch list
LOS ANGELES — Washington State junior Charlisse Leger-Walker was named to the Wooden Award Top 50 watch list, it was announced.
The guard leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 25 points per game, scoring a career-high 35 in a come-from-behind win Friday at San Francisco. She tied the program record for quickest player to 1,000 career points as the Cougars beat Prairie View A&M in a Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series game at Beasley Coliseum.
The Wooden Award is presented annually to the player of the year in the sport.
WSU next plays at 5 p.m. Pacific against BYU in the Northshore Showcase in Laie, Hawaii.
Idaho signs two in early period
The Idaho women’s basketball coaching staff it has signed a pair of players to national letters of intent.
The Vandals signed point guard Aspen Caldwell and guard Madelynn Muniz.
Caldwell, who plays for Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls, helped her team to the Class 5A state tournament a year ago. She averaged 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals. Caldwell already has scored more than 1,000 points in her career.
Muniz, who plays for Boulder Creek High School in Phoenix, was second in her conference in 3-pointers made and fourth in total points scored. She was an all-district and second-team all-region honoree as a junior. Muniz played for the Jason Kidd Select girls basketball 17U team.
Idaho next plays at 7 p.m. today at California.