GENESEE — Gus Rickert made a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds to help the visiting Deary Mustangs handle Genesee 53-30 in season-opening nonleague boys basketball play Tuesday.

Caleb Rickard of Deary (1-0) was the game’s top scorer with 14 points, while Blaine Clark scored eight and had seven assists. Teak Wareham put up 13 points for the Bulldogs (0-1).

“In the second half, we really were just getting really good looks on offense, moving the ball well,” Mustangs coach Jalen Kirk said. “Tonight was just a really, really good overall team win. We worked really hard, and that’s kind of the thing we’re trying to praise for these guys. It was kind of good to see them start the season off fresh and have the effort to want to go after it.”

Tags

Recommended for you