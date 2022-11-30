GENESEE — Gus Rickert made a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds to help the visiting Deary Mustangs handle Genesee 53-30 in season-opening nonleague boys basketball play Tuesday.
Caleb Rickard of Deary (1-0) was the game’s top scorer with 14 points, while Blaine Clark scored eight and had seven assists. Teak Wareham put up 13 points for the Bulldogs (0-1).
“In the second half, we really were just getting really good looks on offense, moving the ball well,” Mustangs coach Jalen Kirk said. “Tonight was just a really, really good overall team win. We worked really hard, and that’s kind of the thing we’re trying to praise for these guys. It was kind of good to see them start the season off fresh and have the effort to want to go after it.”
DEARY (1-0)
Lathen Proctor 3 0-3 8, Caleb Rickard 6 1-3 14, Wyatt Vincent 1 0-0 2, Blaine Clark 3 2-6 8, Gus Rickert 6 1-4 13, TJ Beyer 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 2 1-2 6, Tucker Ashmead 1 0-0 2, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Nolan Hubbard 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 5-18 53.
GENESEE (0-1)
Vince Crowley 0 0-0 0, Kaden Schwartz 2 2-3 8, Teak Wareham 6 0-0 13, Kalitri Hubbard 0 0-2 0, Derek Burt 0 2-7 2, Derek Zenner 2 0-0 5, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Joe Johnson 1 0-0 2, William Clark 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-12 30.
Deary 9 11 20 13—53
Genesee 8 3 8 11—30
3-point goals — Proctor 2, Rickard, Fletcher, Schwartz 2, Wareham, D. Zenner.
Asotin 64, Colton 29
COLTON — AJ Ulrich notched 26 points and 10 rebounds for Asotin en route to a 64-29 season debut win over nonleague opponent Colton.
“It was a really good first win for us,” Asotin coach Perry Black said. “Everyone on the team was able to score.”
The Panthers next play at Pomeroy today.
ASOTIN (1-0)
Gavin Ells 1 0-0 2, Cody Ells 1 0-0 2, Sawyer Biery 2 0-0 4, Cooper Biery 4 1-2 9, Cody Moore 2 0-0 6, Sam Hall 1 0-0 2, Rueben Eggleston 1 1-2 3, Dylan Finney 1 0-0 3, Kamea Kauhi 3 0-0 7, Justin Boyea 1 0-0 2, AJ Ulrich 12 0-0 24. Totals 29 2-6 64.
COLTON (0-1)
Angus Jordan 1 8-12 10, Ryan Impson 0 0-0 0, Skyler Purnell 0 0-0 0, Tanner Baerlocher 2 1-5 5, Matt Reisenaeur 4 4-5 14, Joey Huemighaus 0 0-0 0, Dakota Cook 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 13-22 29.
Asotin 12 21 17 14—64
Colton 3 5 8 13—29
3-point goals—Moore 2, Kauhi, Finney, Reisenaeur.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Genesee 67, Logos 30
Chloe Grieser led three double-digit Genesee scorers with 19 points as the Bulldogs swept past Logos of Moscow in Whitepine League Division I play.
Isabelle Monk and Audrey Barber each supplied another 12 points for Genesee (3-1, 1-1), while Sara Casebolt led scoring for the Knights (0-3, 0-2) with 11.
GENESEE (3-1, 1-1)
Riley Leseman 0 0-0 0, Monica Seubert 3 2-2 8, Rory Mayer 1 0-0 2, Kirsten Flodin 2 0-0 5, Audrey Barber 5 2-3 12, Isabelle Monk 4 3-4 12, Malia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Chloe Grieser 8 1-2 19, Kendra Meyer 2 0-0 6, Sophie Johnson 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 8-11 67.
LOGOS (0-3, 0-2)
Sara Casebolt 4 0-1 11, Eve Rench 1 3-4 5, Grace Ann VandePloeg 1 0-3 2, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, E. Bowen 1 1-3 3, E. Spillman 4 1-2 9, L. Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 5-13 30.
Genesee 24 11 22 10—67
Logos 10 10 5 5—30
3-point goals — Grieser 2, K. Meyer 3, Johnson Flodin, Monk, Casebolt 3.
JV — Gensee 42, Logos 33.
Potlatch 64, Troy 24
TROY — Four players reached double-digit point totals for Potlatch in a Whitepine League Division I victory against host Troy.
Tayva McKinney led all scorers with 16 points, while Jaylee Fry, Bailyn Anderson and Jordan Reynolds each added 12 for the Loggers (2-3, 2-2). Alaura Hawley put up a team-high eight points for the Trojans (1-3, 0-2).
“The ball was shared and moved around well,” Potlatch coach Mandy Reynolds said. “Offense is looking better, and then defensively, we held them to single digits every quarter.”
POTLATCH (2-3, 2-2)
Brianna Winther 1 0-0 2, Daesha Nelson 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Tayva McKinney 8 0-0 16, Jaylee Fry 5 2-4 12, Bailyn Anderson 6 0-0 12, Jordan Reynolds 6 0-2 12, Kathryn Burnett 4 0-1 8. Totals 31 2-7 64.
TROY (1-3, 0-2)
Hailey van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Dancia Salerno 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 1 0-0 2, Katelynn Moore 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 2 0-0 4, Alaura Hawley 3 2-5 8, Laura House 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 2 1-2 5, Gretchen Fiedler 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 1 3-3 5, Alexis Wolverton 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 6-10 24.
Potlatch 18 18 18 10—64
Troy 6 7 9 2—24
Colton 59, Asotin 41
COLTON — Grace Kuhle rained down 10 field goals and recorded 24 points while Kyndra Stout added another 20 in a season-opening nonleague victory for Colton against the visiting Panthers.
Kuhle was “real aggressive tonight offensively” and “did some really good things,” according to Wildcats coach Clark Vining.
For Asotin (0-1), Emily Elskamp notched 13 points and Haylee Appleford had 10.
ASOTIN (0-1)
Kelsey Thummel 0 0-0 0, Sadie Thummel 0 0-0 0, Emma Barney 2 0-0 4, Cady Browne 0 0-0 0, Lily Denham 5 1-3 11, Sophia Carrasco 0 0-0 0, Carlie Ball 1 1-3 3, Hannah Appleford 0 0-0 0, Emily Elskamp 2 9-13 13, Haylee Appleford 4 2-7 10. Totals 14 13-26 41.
COLTON (1-0)
Grace Kuhle 10 2-4 24, Holly Heitstuman 1 0-0 2, Rori Weber 0 0-0 0, Kyndra Stout 6 3-4 20, Ella Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Kaydee Heitstuman 1 0-0 3, Clair Moehrle 1 0-1 3, Sydni Whitcomb 1 4-11 7. Totals 19 9-20 59.
Asotin 5 6 14 16—41
Colton 14 18 19 8—59
3-point goals — Stout 5, Denham, Kuhle 2, K. Heitstuman, Moehrle, Whitcomb.
Colfax 57, Lakeside 49
COLFAX — In its season debut, Colfax erased a five-point halftime deficit against Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls en route to a nonleague win.
“Lakeside has an amazing team,” Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said. “It was a big deal for us to come from behind tonight, because we didn’t do that a whole lot last year. We were really mentally tough tonight.”
Sophomore Brynn McGaughy notched a game-high 27 points, adding eight rebounds. Jaisha Gibb added seven points.
Macey Cummings led Lakeside with 13 points and Ayanna Tobeck added 11.
LAKESIDE (0-1)
Paige Larson 0 1-2 1, Ayanna Tobeck 3 3-6 11, Rylee Darnold 3 0-0 8, Elena Larson 1 0-0 3, Sopiha Saddler 0 0-0 0, Macey Cummings 6 0-0 13, Maddi Cummings 4 0-0 11, Avery Haff 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 4-8 49.
COLFAX (1-0)
Jaisha Gibb 2 2-4 7, Brenna Gilchrist 2 0-0 4, Hailey Demler 2 1-4 5, Lauryn York 2 1-2 5, Ava Swan 3 0-0 6, Brynn McGaughy 10 7-10 27, Harper Booth 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 11-20 57.
Lakeside 14 17 13 5—49
Colfax 11 15 19 12—57
3-point goals— Maddi Cummings 3, Tobeck 2, Darnold 2, Larson, Gibb, Booth.
JV — Colfax def Lakeside.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Jones earns Big Sky honor
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho junior forward Isaac Jones was named the Big Sky Conference’s men’s basketball player of the week, the conference announced.
Jones was 11-for-14 from the field and 9-of-12 at the line in scoring a career-high 31 points, along with seven rebounds, in an 84-81 win Friday at Pacific in the California Thanksgiving Jam in Stockton, Calif. He also had 19 points and six rebounds in the Vandals’ 82-71 loss at Cal Poly on Nov. 23.
Jones currently is sixth nationally in field-goal percentage at 76.1 percent (51-of-67).
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Northern Illinois.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Bea earns Big Sky honor
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho senior forward Beyonce Bea shared the Big Sky Conference’s women’s basketball player of the week, the conference office announced.
She had 46 points and 21 rebounds in two games at the Navy Classic this past weekend. On Sunday, Bea finished with 34 points and 13 rebounds in a 90-84 win against the Midshipmen.
She is 11th in the nation and first in the conference at 22.5 points per game. Bea also is tied for 11th at 8.2 defensive rebounds per outing.
Idaho next plays at 4 p.m. Saturday against Nevada in the USD Winter Classic in San Diego.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Four from WSU named all-conference
SAN FRANCISCO — Four Washington State players were named All-Pac-12 by the conference office, it was announced.
Senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova and senior outside hitter Pia Timmer each were named to the first team, and senior outside hitter Laura Jansen and sophomore opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan were honorable mention selections.
Jehlarova is eighth in the nation and first in the Pac-123 with 1.50 blocks per set this season. She is second in program history with 1.44 blocks per set in her career as well as her 592 total blocks. Jehlarova is a four-time first-team pick.
Timmer is ninth in program history with 1,248 kills and is averaging 1.97 digs per set this season. She is a three-time first-team selection.
Jansen led the team with 3.51 kills per set this season and had four matches with 20 or more kills. She was a three-time first-team All-Sun Belt pick.
Ryan has 272 kills and 93 total blocks this season. She was named to the conference all-freshman team in 2021.
The Cougars (22-9) will play UNLV in the first round of the NCAA tournament at 5 p.m. Thursday in San Diego.