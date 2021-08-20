SAN FRANCISCO — The Washington State men’s basketball team will begin the Pac-12 conference season in earnest with a home game against Washington the week of Dec. 29-Jan. 2, it was announced Thursday.
The Cougars found out earlier this summer its first two conference games will be in early December, as WSU visits Arizona State on Dec. 1, then play USC on Dec. 4 at Beasley Coliseum.
After the game against the Huskies, the Cougars will alternate weekends on the road, then at home, starting with a stretch to Colorado and Utah from Jan. 5-9.
WSU wraps up the season with Oregon and Oregon State at home the week of March 2-5.
The Pac-12 tournament takes place March 9-12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Specific times and dates for each game will be announced within a week of the contest, along with who will broadcast the game on TV.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Nov. 9 — Alcorn State; 12— Seattle; 15 — UC Santa Barbara; 18 — at Idaho; 22 — Winthrop; 27 — Eastern Washington; Dec. 1 — at Arizona State*; 4 — USC*; 8 — Weber State; 11 — South Dakota State+; 15 — New Mexico State; 18 — Northern Colorado; 22 — Boise State+; 29-Jan. 2 — Washington*; Jan. 5-9 — at Colorado*/at Utah*; 12-16 — California*/Stanford*; 19-23 — at Oregon*/at Oregon State*; 26-30 — Colorado*/Utah*; Feb. 2-6 — at California*/at Stanford*; 9-13 — Arizona*/Arizona State*; 16-20 — at UCLA*/at USC*; 23-27 — at Washington *; March 2-5 — Oregon*/Oregon State*; 9-12 — Pac-12 tournament, Las Vegas
* — Pac-12 games
+ — at Spokane Arena
UI gets transfer from Bellevue University
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho men’s basketball program recently announced the addition of JeMeil King, a transfer from NAIA Bellevue University.
King started 33 games for the Bruins a year ago, averaging a team-high 14.2 points to go with 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He was a first-team All-North Star Athletic Association pick as Bellevue finished 20-14 overall.
“We are very fortunate to add someone of JeMeil’s talent and success to our program. We are confident that his skillset and competitiveness will be a positive addition for Idaho basketball,” coach Zac Claus said in a news release.
Also, the athletic department will host a seat selection event for all season-ticket holders for the new Idaho Central Credit Union Arena on Sept. 2-3.
Priority will be given based on donations of at least $5,000 toward the construction of the arena, with the top donors receiving the first time spots to choose. After donors have chosen, remaining season ticket holders will have their opportunity to pick their seats Sept. 3. Ticket holders will have four options to choose from to select their seats. Go to govandals.com for more information.
Those who attend the in-person event will have the chance to meet the school’s coaches and athletes.
MEN’S GOLF
WSU announces schedule
After playing just six tournaments in the spring during a pandemic-delayed season, the Washington State men’s golf team announced it will compete 11 times in the fall and spring in a more normal return.
“We’re looking forward to having everyone together and getting to work,” sixth-year coach Dustin White said in a statement. “The strides we made in the spring were pretty significant and showed the guys what we’re capable of. Their summer play has been solid and we have a great schedule set up for the fall.”
WSU opens the fall portion of the schedule Sept. 20-21 with the Husky Invitational at Gold Mountain Golf Club in Bremerton, Wash., and will play four other times in the fall.
The spring opens Jan. 24-25 at the Arizona Intercollegiate at the Tucson (Ariz.) Country Club. The Cougars also will comnpete in the Bandon Dunes Championship, hosted by Idaho, from March 6-8 at the Sheep Ranch Golf Club in Bandon, Ore. WSU concludes the regular season with the Pac-12 championship tournament, which takes place April 25-27 at Aldarra Golf Club in Sammaish, Wash.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Sept. 20-21 — Husky Invitational, Bremerton, Wash; Oct. 4-5 — Fighting Irish Classic, South Bend, Ind; Oct. 11-12 — Oregon State Invitational, Corvallis, Ore.; Oct. 21-23 — Visit Stockton Invitational, Stockton, Calif.; Nov. 8-10 — Saint Mary’s (Calif.) Invitational, Monterey, Calif.; Jan. 24-25 — Arizona Intercollegiate, Tucson, Ariz.; Feb. 17-19 — John Burns Intercollegiate, Kapaa, Hawaii; March 6-8 — Bandon Dunes Championship, Bandon, Ore.; March 24-26 — The Goodwin, Stanford, Calif; April 22-23 — Ping Cougar Classic, Provo, Utah; April 25-27 — Pac-12 championship, Sammamish, Wash.
CROSS COUNTRY
UI men picked to finish sixth, women fifth
FARMINGTON, Utah — The University of Idaho women’s cross country team recently was picked fifth, and the men’s team sixth in the Big Sky preseason coaches’ poll.
The Vandal women, who placed fifth at the conference meet in the shortened season that took place in the winter, tallied 79 points in the poll. Northern Arizona was the unanimous top choice, followed by Weber State, Montana State and Southern Utah,
The Vandal men, who placed seventh last season at the conference meet, tallied 64 points in the poll. Defending NCAA national champion Northern Arizona was picked to win, followed by Southern Utah, Weber State, Montana State and Portland State.
Nell Baker is the top returner for Idaho’s women. The junior placed 21st in the Big Sky meet last season
Idaho’s men returns all of its scorers from the conference meet, including junior Gabriel Dinnel, who placed 33rd.
The Vandals begin the season at the Clash of the Inland Northwest on Sept. 3 at Eastern Washington. The conference meet takes place Oct. 29 in Portland.
MEN’S PRESEASON POLL
1. Northern Arizona (10) 120; 2. Southern Utah (1) 110; 3. Weber State 97; 4. Montana State 91; 5. Portland State 65; 6. Idaho 64; 7. Idaho State 59; 8. Montana 46; 9. Sacramento State 29; 10. Eastern Washington 28; 11. Northern Colorado 17.
WOMEN’S PRESEASON POLL
1. Northern Arizona (11) 121; 2. Weber State 104; 3. Montana State 93; 4. Southern Utah 89; 5. Idaho 79; 6. Portland State 57; 7. Idaho State 53; 8. Montana 52; 9. Sacramento State 33; 10. Eastern Washington 30; 11. Northern Colorado 15.
JUNIOR GOLF
Brown, Greeny compete in PNGA event
PULLMAN — Bryden Brown advanced to the round of 32 and Lauren Greeny got to the round of 16 before each were eliminated this week in the Pacific Northwest Golf Association’s amateur tournament at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.
Greeny, a senior-to-be at Pullman High School, tied for sixth place in the stroke-play portion of the event, shooting a 2-over 74 on Monday and a 7-over 79 on Tuesday for a two-round total of 9-over 153.
In match play, she fell in the round of 16 on Wednesday to Emersyn Walker of Lakewood, Wash., 6 and 5.
Brown, a senior-to-be at Moscow High School, tied for eighth with a 2-under 142 in stroke play. He shot a 1-over 73 on Monday and had a sparkling 3-under 69 on Tuesday.
Then in the round of 32 on Wednesday, Brown, who won the Washington Junior Golf Association’s match play title July 28 at Eagles Pride Golf Course in Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Wash., extended Vancouver, Wash., product Grady Miller to extra holes before falling on the 22nd hole.