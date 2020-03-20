The Palouse Youth Hockey Association, which fields players from Moscow, Pullman, Troy and Potlatch, took second in the Idaho State High School A Division tournament at Idaho Ice World in Boise this past weekend.
The Bears came in runner-up to Sun Valley in a tight 3-2 final on March 8. Luke Ting led Palouse in total goals with five in the tournament, while captain Neo Ting scored three, including one to keep his team in contention during the final.
This was the PYHA’s second consecutive year reaching a state final, with the Bears having finished second in the B tournament last year before moving up to the A level this season and repeating the result.
RUNNING
Seaport run postponed; makeup date undecided
Sponsors of the Seaport River Run announced Thursday they are postponing this year’s race because of the coronavirus outbreak and hope to choose a makeup date soon.
The 43rd edition of the Seaport had been scheduled for April 25.
The postponement came a day after the popular Lilac Bloomsday Run, in Spokane, was pushed from May 3 to Sept. 20 because of the virus.
The Seaport River Run traditionally has been staged eight days before Bloomsday, but that apparently won’t happen this year, because a Sept. 12 scheduling would conflict with another major community event, the Lewiston Roundup rodeo, set for Sept. 9-12.
Jayson Ulrich, recreation coordinator for Lewiston Parks and Recreation, said it’s a priority to choose a date for the Seaport that would encourage a large turnout and provide a significant boost to this year’s beneficiary, Lewis-Clark Valley YoungLife.
Seaport sponsors are Lewiston Parks and Rec, McVey Entertainment Group, Art Beat and the Lewiston Tribune. The race, which begins at Swallows Park in Clarkston and finishes at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston, offers 2.9- and 6.2-mile courses.