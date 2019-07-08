COEUR d’ALENE — In Saturday action, Payton Kallaher provided half his team’s offense and went the distance on the mound in the Palouse Patriots’ mercy-shortened 10-1 win over the Ridge Meadow Royals at the Wood Bat Classic at Lake City High.
Later in the day, the Patriots fell to the Spokane Expos 6-1.
In the first game, Kallaher fanned six while scattering five hits and issuing a walk. Offensively, Kallaher had five RBI on three hits, one of them a homer.
Also for the Patriots in the first game, Cameron Vis hit a two-RBI double while Mitch LaVielle, Nate Akesson and Peter Smith also notched run-scoring hits.
Patriots catcher Konner Kinkade picked off a runner at second in the sixth to stymie the Royals’ efforts to avoid a mercy-shortened loss. This tournament has an eight-run mercy rule after five innings.
FIRST GAME
Palouse Patriots 204 013—10 13 3
Ridge Meadow 100 000— 1 5 2
Payton Kallaher and Konner Kinkade. Keaton Squires and Nathan Perley.
Palouse Patriots hits — Carson Coulter 2, Konner Kinkade, Payton Kallaher 3 (HR), Mitch LaVielle 2 (3B), Nate Akesson, Cameron Vis (2B), Brady Lees (2B), Peter Smith.
Ridge Meadow Royals hits — Nicholas Blatchford 2, Ashton Frank, Zach Armstrong, Nathan Perley.
SECOND GAME
Spokane Expos 101 211 0—6 11 1
Patriots 000 000 0—0 5 1
Quin Bennett and Brock Sween. Carson Coulter, Kellen Becker (6) and Tristan Wilson.
Spokane Expos hits — Brock Sween (2B), Devin Johnson 2 (2B), Quentin Bunch (2B), Austin Reed 3, Thomas Blakney (2B), Dalen Simbler, Jace Wessells 2.
Palouse Patriots hits — Mitch LaVielle 2 (2B), Nate Akesson 2, Tristan Wilson.
Eastside Dodgers 11, Palouse Patriots 3
MEDICAL LAKE — The Palouse Patriots lost in a consolation contest to the Eastside Dodgers from Tri-Cities in a mercy-shortened, five-inning contest. The Patriots were led by Payton Kallaher’s two RBI. Kallaher had two hits, as did teammates Konner Kinkade and Tristan Wilson.
The Patriots were outscored 10-1 in the third and fourth innings combined to fall off pace, after playing the Dodgers evenly through two innings.
Palouse Patriots will face the Lewis-Clark Twins on Tuesday at Harris Field and will dive into a tournament in Walla Walla next weekend.
Eastside Dodgers 104 60—11 9 1
Palouse Patriots 101 01—3 7 3
Renzelman and Robertson. Cam Vis, Kellen Becker (4), Peter Smith (5) and Tristan Wilson.
Eastside Dodgers hits —Rutz (2B), Robertson, Gibson, Brown, Mulholland 2 (3B), Lopez (2B), Skinner 2 (2B, 3B).
Palouse Patriots hits – Carson Coulter, Konner Kinkade 2, Payton Kallaher 2 (3B), Tristan Wilson 2.
Blue Devils split with Savages, sweep Orofino
ST. MARIES — The St. Maries Savages beat the Moscow Blue Devils 6-4 before the Blue Devils bounced back to beat the Savages 13-1 on Saturday.
In another twinbill that wrapped up late Friday night at Orofino, the Blue Devils swept the Orofino Merchants, 6-3 and 16-3. The Blue Devils are 21-9 on the year.
In the mercy-shortened second game against the Savages, the Blue Devils’ Chad Redinger pitched all six innings and limited the Savages to one earned run and four hits. Redinger fanned four and walked two.
“He was on,” Blue Devils coach Stan Mattoon said. “I flip-flopped between having him start the first or the second (game on Saturday) and just figured he’d go and do well in the second and he didn’t disappoint.
“(Redinger) did exactly what we needed him to do and we came out much more focused than we were in the first game.”
Providing the offense for the Blue Devils in their win over St. Maries, Hayden Thompson and Kyle Lynas had three RBI apiece.
Entering the fifth inning of their second game against St. Maries, the Blue Devils were tied 1-1 when Dalton Conway laid down a “beautiful bunt,” in Mattoon’s words, that rolled four feet before stopping, allowing Conway to reach and load the bases for the Blue Devils.
Moscow 100 000 3—4 6 2
St. Maries 320 100 x—6 12 3
Isaac Staszkow and CJ Anderson. Shaun Anderson, Jacob Hillis (7) and Cade Truscott.
Moscow Blue Devils hits — Chad Redinger, Peyton Waters, Mack Hagenbaugh, Isaac Staszkow, Marcus Delusa 2.
St. Maries Savages hits — Cole Boag 2 (2B), Shaun Anderson 3, Cade Truscott, Trevor Baumgartner 3, Hayden Villa 2, Zack Olson.
Moscow 100 075—13 8 1
St. Maries 010 000—1 4 5
Chad Redinger and CJ Anderson. Trevor Baumgartner, Cade Truscott (5), Cole Boag (6) and Hayden Villa.
Moscow Blue Devils hits — Hayden Thompson 2, Kyle Lynas 2, CJ Anderson, Mack Hagenbaugh, Ryan Delusa, Dalton Conway.
St. Maries Savages hits — Cole Boag, Shaun Anderson, Trevor Baumgartner, Hayden Villa (3B).
———
Moscows 021 111 0—6 8 4
Orofino 000 002 1—3 3 1
Hayden Thompson, Ryan Delusa (7) and Chad Redinger. Joe Sparano, Austin Bullock (4), Willis Williamson (5) and Kai Naranjo.
Moscow Blue Devils hits — Chad Redinger, Peyton Waters, Billy Adams 2, Ryan Delusa 2, Dalton Conway, Marcus Delusa.
Orofino Merchants hits — Peyton Daily 2, Rylan Larson.
Moscow 0(10)2 04—16 9 0
Orofino 020 01—3 3 1
Peyton Waters, Mack Hagenbaugh (2), Dalton Conway (4), Billy Adams (6) and CJ Anderson. Rylan Larson, Dominic Williams (2), Kai Naranjo (4) and Rylan Larson.
Moscow Blue Devils hits — Chad Redinger, Billy Adams, CJ Anderson 2, Mack Hagenbaugh, Isaac Stazkow 2, Dalton Conway, Marcus Delusa.
Orofino Merchants hits — Rylan Larson, George Bolling, Emmett Lilly.
Whitman County Cougars 6-8, Moses Lake 12-9
The Whitman County Cougars American Legion baseball team lost both games of a doubleheader on Sunday to Moses Lake, though in both contests, the Cougars finished strong — and they very nearly rallied to beat the visitors in the nightcap.
But what might have been a walkoff, in-the-park, grand slam by Oak Held was changed to a ground-rule double after the ball slipped under the outfield fence, and the visitors held on for the sweep. Moses Lake won the first game 12-6, that game lasting just five innings because of a time limit. Moses Lake won the second game 9-8. Both contest were at Pullman High.
“It was the layout that got us today,” Cougars coach Pat Doumit said of the field, referring to Held’s ball slipping under the fence.
Doumit believed if Held’s last hit hadn’t slipped under the fence, he would surely have come all the way around for a 10-9 walkoff hit.
“But instead, it’s 9-8,” Doumit said, noting that a Cougars runner who had already crossed home plate to tie the game up had to go back “by rule.
“And then they ended up getting a strikeout to end it,” Doumit said.
Held, in the second game, was 3-for-5, with three RBI. He scored twice and “gave us a very good start in the mound,” Doumit said, noting that Held threw three innings and didn’t give up an earned run while fanning seven.
The Cougars fell to 19-10-1 on the year.
In both games, the Cougars had a scoring surge in the last inning.
“The first game wasn’t as close as the second, but we got four runs in the last inning of that one and three in this one,” Doumti said. “I’m real proud of the guys for playing like that. Especially with this stretch we’re in. ... The only days that we didn’t play last week were the Fourth of July and Monday. So it’s not like there’ve been a lot of off days. .. And yet they still competed right to the end. It was great.
“Right now, guys are physically tired, but mentally it can come at you, too. But these guys have been really good about doing so much more than just showing up.”
FIRST GAME
Moses Lake ...............250 50—12 5 0
Cougars .....................001 14— 6 8 3
Meacham, Davidson (4) and MacDonald. Ryan Bickelhaupt, Braden Plummer (2), Kolby Fisk (4) and Cody Inderrieden.
Moses Lake hits — West, Fisk, Meacham, Davidson (3B).
Cougars hits — Bickelhaupt, Plummer (2B), Brendan Doumit, Marcus Hilliard, Anthony Becker 2, Inderrieden, Joseph Bendel.
SECOND GAME
Moses Lake 102 150 0—9 6 3
Cougars 121 100 3—8 10 3
Murray, Greninger (6) and Kern. Oak Held, Nick Robison (4), Colby Fisk (5) and Anthony Becker, Oak Held (4).
Moses Lake hits — Melby, Kern 2 (3B), Davidson 2 (2B), Murray.
Cougars hits — Held 3 (2-2B, 3B), Nick Strenge, Doumit 2, Fisk, Colin Dreewes, Plummer, Gavin Shrope.
Cougars 19-18, Lakers 9-29
The Whitman County Cougars totaled 30 base hits and won the first before losing the second in a high-scoring Spokane Legion League doubleheader against the North Idaho Lakers on Saturday.
“A couple teams that can hit it, and a couple teams who also didn’t throw a ton of strikes today,” Doumit said. “In the second game, we had 21 walks and seven hit batters, so just way too much giveaway right there. I did like how we battled — in the second one, I think we came back and retook the lead a couple times.”
Nick Robison batted 7-for-8 on the day with three doubles and six RBI for the Cougars. Anthony Becker went 4-for-4 with a double, two triples, six runs scored and nine RBI.
Whitman County moves to 19-8-1 on the season and 11-2 in league play. The league season, through which the Cougars currently rank first, wraps up this week.
FIRST GAME
North Idaho 060 03— 9 8 3
Whitman County 053 65—19 18 2
Kody MacDonald, Cole Sherrill (2), Zach Miller (3), Paden Garfield (4) and Carter Sherrill. Marcus Hilliard, Cody Inderrieden (4) and Nick Robison.
North Idaho hits — MacDonald, Mick Koch 2 (3B), C. Sherrill, Jack Zender 2, Chase Sherrill (2B), Shane Smithson.
Whitman County hits — Nick Strenge, Hilliard 3 (2 2B), Elliott Lee 2, Robison 3 (3 2B), Inderrieden 2, Anthony Becker 2 (3B), Colin Drewes 3 (2B), Braden Plummer, Gavin Shrope.
SECOND GAME
North Idaho 704 03(11) 4—29 12 1
Whitman County 503 370 0—18 12 5
Jack Zender, Mick Koch (4), Chase Stone (5), Shane Smithson (6) and Cole Sherrill. Brendan Doumit, Cody Inderrieden (1), Joseph Bendel (5), Nick Strenge (6), Anthony Becker (6) and Elliott Lee, Robison (6).
North Idaho hits — Zender 3 (2B), C. Sherrill, MacDonald 3 (3B), Koch (2B), Finn Mayson, Paden Garfield 2, Alex Thompson.
Whitman Counts hits — Strenge, Doumit, Hilliard, Lee 2, Robison 4, Becker 2 (2B, 3B), Bendel.
Moscow Junior Blue Devils 15-12, Mead 9-1
MOSCOW — The Moscow Junior Blue Devils beat Mead 15-9 and 12-1 in a doubleheader. In the second game, the Junior Blue Devils’ Levi Anderson went the entirety of the five-inning contest, fanning four and walking five. He scattered four hits.
Leading the Junior Blue Devils offensively was Matt Fletcher, who finished his day with eight RBI. His teammate, Tyler Howard, had six RBI on the day.
Mead 013 104 0—9 11 4
Moscow Junior Blue Devils 360 222 x—15 15 3
_______________
Mead 100 00—1 4 2
Moscow Junior Blue Devils 104 7x—12 6 0
TRACK AND FIELD
Comets’ Avery gets another PR in javelin
TACOMA — Nicole Avery of the Comets Track Club finished 10th out of 19 competitors in the javelin among girls ages 15-16 with a PR of 96-feet, 3-inches on Sunday at Mount Tahoma High at the Region 13 Junior Olympics. Avery, an incoming sophomore at Pullman High wasn’t the only member of her track club to compete at the Junior Olympics.
Anna Lynn, of Moscow, competed in the girls’ 11-12-year-old age group and finished 16th in the 80-meter hurdles (18.97 seconds) and 14th in the 800 (2:55.11).
“I think it was good experience for both young ladies and I think they’re both looking forward to coming back next year,” coach Mike Hinz said.