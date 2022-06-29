SPOKANE — The Palouse Patriots won the first game 10-0 and the Spokane Bandits won the second 7-2 to split an American Legion doubleheader Tuesday at Shadle Park High School.
Mitch LaVielle, JD Peterson, Max McCloy and Brady Coulter combined for six doubles for the Patriots (8-11), who outhit the Bandits 15-3 and eight different batters got a hit.
Tyler Elbracht allowed two hits in four innings and Caleb Northcroft closed out the shutout.
Jorlandy Garcia took over Game 2 for the Bandits (6-9). Garcia threw a complete game, giving up six hits and two runs, one of them earned, while striking out 12. He also went 4-for-4 with two runs and two RBI.
Coulter and Northcroft each went 2-for-3 in the second game for the Patriots.
GAME 1
Palouse 003 421—10 15 2
Spokane 000 000— 0 3 2
Tyler Elbracht, Caleb Northcroft (5) and N/A; Michael Peasly, Glenn Stites (4) and N/A. W—Elbracht. L—Stites.
Palouse hits — Mitch LaVielle 3 (2 2B), JD Peterson 2 (2B), Max McCloy 2 (2 2B), Brady Coulter 2 (2B), Cade Hill 2, Calvin Heusser 2, Brendan Doumit, Josh Greene.
Spokane hits — Logan Thome, Blake Wilkinson, Gabe Daniel.
GAME 2
Palouse 000 200 0—2 6 2
Spokane 120 022 x—7 11 1
Brady Coulter, Nate Elbracht (6) and N/A; Jorlandy Garcia and N/A. L—Coulter.
Palouse hits — Caleb Northcroft 2 (2B), Brady Coulter 2, Joey Hecker, Josh Greene.
Spokane hits — Jorlandy Garcia 4, Trenton Matthews 2 (2B), Owen Cotter, Logan Thome, Blake Wilkinson, Gabe Daniel, Tyson Crawford.
MEN’S BASKETBALLWSU adds Hunter to coaching staff
The Washington State men’s basketball program added Wayne Hunter as an assistant coach, it was annnounced.
Hunter was on the staff briefly in 2021-22 as a recruiting coordinator before going back to his alma mater, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) as an assistant.
Previously, he was an assistant for two seasons at UC Riverside. Hunter also has coached in the high school and AAU ranks.
The 2010 graduate of Saint Mary’s led the Gaels to three postseason appearances as a player, including a run to the Sweet 16 as a senior.
“Wayne will play a big role on the floor coaching,” coach Kyle Smith said in a news release. “He will have a hand in all facets of our program, and he will specialize with working with the guards. His familiarity with our coaching style and our analytics will be vital.”
COLLEGE ROWINGWSU has 12 named scholar athletes
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Twelve members of the Washington State rowing team were named 2022 national scholar athletes by the College Rowing Coaches Association, the organization announced.
Fifth-year senior Emma Barrett, seniors Gabby Hannen, Meg Montgomery, and Samantha Schmidt, juniors Caitlin Donaldson, Cate Field, Ella Greenslade, and Maddy Pollard, along with sophomores Audrey Gulig, Ilaria Macchi, Ainsley Tiernan, and Sydney Wick were named to the list.
To be eligible, each student-athlete must maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5-or-higher; be in their second, third, or fourth year of eligibility and row in a minimum of 75 percent of the spring races in an NCAA boat.