SPOKANE — The Pullman Patriots scored the lone run in the third inning to take a hard-fought win against the Spokane Cannons on Wednesday in a Legion baseball game.
It was a classic pitching battle, with the teams combining for five hits. Tyler Elbracht earned the win from the mound with nine strikeouts, allowing three hits and walking three.
Elbracht had one of two hits for the Patriots, with Brendan Doumit recording the other. Cade Hill scored the run on an error.
Palouse 001 000 0—1 2 2
Spokane 000 000 0—0 3 1
Tyler Elbracht, Mitch Lavielle (7) and N/A; Isaac Nesbitt and N/A. W—Elbracht
Palouse hits — Brendan Doumit, Elbracht
Spokane hits — Kaleb Cain, Joe Griffey, Joseph Oliver.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Cougars on TV 12 times
The Washington State women’s soccer team will appear on national television 12 times this season, including eight times at home, according to a season schedule announced Wednesday.
The Cougars went 14-3-4 last season and finished in third place in the Pac-12 Conference.
Televised games
Aug. 28 — Eastern Washington, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Network.
Sept. 11 — Cal Poly, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Sept. 15 — Northern Colorado, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Network.
Sept. 29 — Colorado, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Oct. 2 — Utah, noon, Pac-12 Network; Oct. 20, Arizona State, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Oct. 23 — Arizona, noon, Pac-12 Network.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
McKeon makes second team
Washington State infielder Jacob McKeon was named to the second unit of the ABCA All-West Region team, the American Baseball Coaches Association announced.
McKeon finished 10th in the Pac-12 with a .348 batting average. He led the Cougs in most offensive categories, including in hits (69), doubles (17), RBI (36), multiple-hit games (20) and multiple-RBI games (12).