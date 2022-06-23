SPOKANE — The AAA Palouse Patriots gave up nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings to go down by mercy rule, 11-1, against the Spokane Northstars in a Legion baseball game Wednesday night.
Mitch Lavielle registered the lone base hit of the game for the Patriots, who fell to 7-6 on the season.
The Northstars racked up eight runs in the third inning and rolled after the Patriots had swept a doubleheader the previous day.
Patriots 000 10— 1 1 1
Northstars 200 81—11 7 4
Max McCloy, Cade Hill (4), JD Peterson (5) and NA; Michael Trent and NA.
Palouse hits — Mitch Lavielle.
Spokane hits — Jackson Ables 3 (2 2B), Gunner Graves 2 (2B), Anthony Nelson, Xander Shaw.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Clarkston, Pullman athletes feted
SPOKANE — Two Pullman and two Clarkston athletes recently were honored by the Greater Spokane League with the National Electrical Contractors Association and International Brotherhood of Electric Workers scholar-athlete awards, it was announced.
From the Greyhounds, girls tennis player Audrey Pitzer and boys tennis player Connor Lee were honored. From the Bantams, girls track athlete Avah Griner and boys tennis player Nathan Gall were honored.
The award recognizes athletes who demonstrate superior balance in academics, athletics and community involvement.