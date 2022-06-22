COLFAX — Tony Solono-Schultz fired a five-hitter and Mitch Lavielle doubled home the only run in a 1-0 win against the Spokane Northstars on Tuesday night in the second game of a Legion baseball doubleheader.
The Patriots won the opener 13-2.
Brendan Doumit of the Pats singled in the third inning of the second game and scored on Lavielle’s double.
In the first game, Palouse piled up eight runs in the second inning and never looked back. Tyler Elbracht and Calvin Heusser each registered two hits in that one.
GAME 1
Spokane 200 00—2 4 5
Palouse 085 0x—13 8 2
Jace Lovato, NA (3) and NA. Tyler Elbracht and NA.
Spokane hits — Tony Solono-Schultz (2B), Anthony Nelson, Justice Bowman, NA.
Palouse hits — Mitch Lavielle, Max McCloy (2B), Tyler Ebracht 2 (2B), Cade Hill, Calvin Heusser 2, Brady Coulter.
GAME 2
Spokane 000 000 0—0 1 2
Palouse 001 000 x—1 5 1
Tony Solobo-Schultz and NA. Brady Coulter and NA.
Spokane hits — Brayden McPhedran (2B).
Palouse hits — JD Peterson, Brendan Doumit, Mitch Lavielle (2B), Cade Hill, Coulter.