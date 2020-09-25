PREP VOLLEYBALL
Avenging a five-set prep volleyball defeat from earlier in the season, visiting Prairie of Cottonwood pulled out a 25-21, 25-14, 15-25, 19-25, 15-9 victory against Logos of Moscow in Whitepine League Division I play.
Ellea Uhlenkott had a team-high 15 kills along with four aces and three blocks for the Pirates (5-4, 3-4).
Prairie’s Tara Schlader served 12-for-13 while adding 12 assists, five kills and a block. Hope Schwartz made a team-high 15 assists, and Madison Shears had eight kills and six assists.
For Logos (5-5, 5-5), Lucia Wilson had 11 kills, five blocks and four aces, while Kirstin Wambeke notched six kills and 10 digs.
“It was just a really good, evenly matched game,” Logos coach Jessica Evans said.
JV — Logos def. Prairie 2-1
Loggers rout Rams
POTLATCH — In Whitepine League Division I play, Potlatch rolled to a 25-7, 25-9, 25-16 victory against visiting Clearwater Valley.
Middle blocker Jordan Reynolds recorded a 10 kills without a single error on the day for the Loggers (8-2, 6-2).
“That’s ridiculous,” coach Ron Dinsmoor said of Reynolds’ statistical showing.
Josie Larson provided 20 assists along with five kills and five digs for Potlatch, while Olivia Wise added eight kills and five aces.
“Another really good team win,” Dinsmoor said. “We got contributions from everybody. We served really well, we kept the pressure on CV all night, and we played with very few mistakes.”
JV — Potlatch def. CV
BOYS’ SOCCER
Sandpoint 3, Moscow 0
SANDPOINT — Traveling Moscow was shut out by 4A Inland Empire League foe Sandpoint.
Further information was not available.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Sandpoint 2, Moscow 0
SANDPOINT —The visiting Bear girls failed to get on the board in a 4A Inland Empire League defeat by the Bulldogs.
Details were unavailable at press time.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
WSU earns team academic award
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Washington State women’s soccer team earned the team Academic Award from the United Soccer Coaches for the 2019-20 academic year. A total of 889 college teams (333 men, 556 women) received the honor, including 172 schools who had their men’s and women’s programs among the recipients.
Last season, the Cougs finished the year with a 3.25 grade-point average.