LEWISTON — The Potlatch Loggers, just two seasons after going winless in 17 games, are just one win away from advancing back to the state tournament.
Jaxon Vowels finished with 18 points and the Loggers held the Troy Trojans to just three first-half points in a 42-19 Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball district tournament elimination game Wednesday at Lewiston High School.
With the victory, Potlatch (17-7) moves on to face Kamiah (20-5), 84-57 losers to Lapwai in the district title game that was played later in the day, at 6 p.m. today at the same site for the district’s second berth to the state tournament.
Two seasons ago, having to rebuild with a young group after advancing to the state tournament, the Loggers didn’t win a single game.
A year ago, Potlatch made some improvements in going 13-10 overall and getting eliminated by Prairie by just two points.
This season, the Loggers won their first six games before settling in. Heading into today’s game, they’ve won five of their past seven overall.
The Trojans (15-8), who also saw improvement this season, just didn’t have the horses to keep up in this game. They scored three points in the first quarter and were shut out in the second in finding themselves down 32-3 at intermission.
Vowels was 6-for-13 overall, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range, to pace the Loggers. Everett Lovell contributed 14 points. Jack Clark finished with 10.
Troy was led by Eli Stoner’s six points.
Derrick Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 2 1-2 6, Chandler Blazzard 1 0-2 2, Dominic Holden 1 0-0 2, Aiden Heath 0 0-0, Connor Wilson 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 1 1-1 3, Kaiden Strunk 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 1 0-0 2, Joseph Bendel 1 2-4 4, Rowan Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 4-9 19.
Chase Lovell 0 0-0 0, Waylan Marshall 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 4 0-0 10, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 5 2-4 14, Jaxon Vowels 6 2-2 18, Jameson Morris 0 0-0 0, Brayden Brown 0 0-0 0, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0, Jacob Keck 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-6 42.
Troy...................3 0 9 7—19
Potlatch............16 16 8 2—42
3-point goals — Stoner, Vowels 4, E. Lovell 2, Clark 2.
Class 1A Division II district games moved to today
The Idaho Class 1A Division II boys basketball district tournament games that were scheduled for 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday were postponed because of inclement weather and school cancellations.
The games, to take place at Lapwai High School, were moved to today at the same times. The 6 p.m. game pits Deary and St. John Bosco in an elimination game. The 7:30 p.m. game is the district final between Kendrick and Timberline, with the winner advancing to the state tournament.
The loser of the district final will play the winner of the 6 p.m. game at the same time Friday at the same site for the district’s second berth.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WSU gets four on academic all-district team
Four members of the Washington State women’s basketball team earned spots on the College Sports Communicators academic all-district team, the organization announced.
Seniors Ula Motuga, Grace Sarver and Johanna Teder, and junior Charlisse Leger-Walker all made the team. Leger-Walker made the team for the second time.
An athlete must be at least a sophomore in standing with a 3.50 cumulative grade-point average and be a starter or key reserve.
The Cougars (18-9, 8-8) next play at 6 p.m. today at No. 17 UCLA.