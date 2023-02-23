LEWISTON — The Potlatch Loggers, just two seasons after going winless in 17 games, are just one win away from advancing back to the state tournament.

Jaxon Vowels finished with 18 points and the Loggers held the Troy Trojans to just three first-half points in a 42-19 Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball district tournament elimination game Wednesday at Lewiston High School.

With the victory, Potlatch (17-7) moves on to face Kamiah (20-5), 84-57 losers to Lapwai in the district title game that was played later in the day, at 6 p.m. today at the same site for the district’s second berth to the state tournament.

