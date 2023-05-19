The defending champion Potlatch Loggers and dark horse Genesee Bulldogs each won back-to-back games in the Idaho Class 1A state softball tournament on Thursday at GALS Quad Park in Caldwell to set up a showdown in the winners’ bracket final.
Potlatch reached double-digit run totals in both of its victories, finishing Lighthouse Christian of Twin Falls 15-5 by mercy rule in five innings before handling Kendrick 10-4. Hayley McNeal fired two hits, one of them a triple, in the Lighthouse Christian win, while Dareese Brown notched three hits and Tayva McKinney had two including a triple against the Tigers.
Genesee topped third seed Glenns Ferry 11-2 in its opener, then upset second-seeded Clearwater Valley of Kooskia 1-0 with Kendra Meyer going the distance in both games. The lone run against CV came thanks to a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning.
The sixth-seeded Bulldogs (14-9) take on the top-seeded Loggers (16-3) today at 9 a.m. Pacific with a spot in the title round at stake.
Clearwater Valley (14-5) and Kendrick (17-10) bounced back from their defeats with wins over Vision Charter and Greenleaf Friends, respectively. They remain alive in the true-double-elimination bracket, and will face each other at 9 a.m. for a shot at the loser of the Genesee-Potlatch game.
Potlatch 15, Lighthouse Christian 5
Lighthouse Christian 020 30— 5 5 2
Potlatch 022 1(10)—15 7 2
Kylee Robertson, Aubrey Gibbons (5) and Audrey Wood; Kaylen Hadaller, Josie Larson (2) and Tayva McKinney. W—Larson; L—Gibbons.
Lighthouse Christian hits — Gibbons (2B), Wood, Robertson, Ella Clark, Kaylie McCoy.
Potlatch hits — Hayley McNeal 2 (3B), Jaylee Fry 2, Brooklyn Mitchell (3B), McKinney (2B), Delaney Beckner.
Genesee 11, Glenns Ferry 2
Glenns Ferry 002 000 0— 2 3 8
Kendra Meyer and Maxine English; Taylor Martinez and N/A.
Genesee hits — Sydney Banks 2, Makayla Herman 2, Harlei Donner, Meyer, Riley Leseman, Audrey Barber.
Glenns Ferry hits — Shelby Dickson, Taylor Martinez, Kambelle King.
Kendrick 7, Vision Charter 4
Vision Charter 200 200 0—4 8 1
Jamie Ruiz and Leticia Wilson; Taylor Boyer and Kenadie Kirk.
Vision Charter hits — Jaide Pinkston 2 (2B), Lilli Dibben 2 (2B), Lilli Williams, Kassidy DeLano, Raelynn Nickel, Rayah Buster.
Kendrick hits — Morgan Silflow 4, Hayden Kimberling 3, Harley Heimgartner (2B), Lilly Hanson (2B).
Clearwater Valley 4, Greenleaf Friends 2
Greenleaf 000 110 0—2 10 x
Clearwater Valley 200 110 x—4 6 2
K. Mardis and C. Knight; Jessica Ketola and Rayne Martinez.
Greenleaf hits — Knight 3, S. Olsen 2 (3B), H. Miller 2 (3B), S. Mellish, H. Kirschbeurn, E. Wilson.
Clearwater Valley hits — Martinez 2 (2B), Megan Myers (2B), Ketola, Gracie Schuster, Macy Morrow.
Kendrick 012 000 1— 4 6 3
Potlatch 004 114 x—10 12 3
Taylor Boyer and Kenadie Kirk; Josie Larson and Tayva McKinney.
Kendrick hits — Morgan Silflow 2, Harley Heimgartner, Kirk, Sage Cochrane, Lilly Hanson.
Potlatch hits — Dareese Brown 3, McKinney 2 (3B), Delaney Beckner 2, Jaylee Fry 2, Hayley McNeal (2B), Larson, Brookyln Mitchell.
Genesee 1, Clearwater Valley 0
Clearwater Valley 000 000 0—0 2 0
Kendra Meyer and Maxine English; Jessica Ketola and Rayne Martinez.
Genesee hits — Meyer 2, Shelby Hanson 2, Katie O’Connell 2, Riley Stout, Harlei Donner, English.
Clearwater Valley hits — Macy Morrow, Gracie Schuster.
Kendrick 10, Greenleaf Friends 7
Greenleaf Friends 500 20— 7 16 1
Shaelyn Olsen and Connie Knight; Hayden Kimberling and Kenadie Kirk.
Greenleaf Friends hits — Hope Miller 3, Lidia Ovalle 3, Olsen 2 (HR), Ashlyn Allaire 2 (2B), Holli Kirschbaum 2, Knight 2, Keelyn Mardisk (2B), Emma Wilson.
Kendrick hits — Kimberling 2 (2 2B), Morgan Silflow 2 (2B), Kirk 2, Harley Heimgartner 2, Taylor Boyer 2, Natalie Kimbley 2.
Clearwater Valley 6, Vision Charter 1
Vision Charter 010 000 0—1 5 x
Clearwater Valley 110 004—6 9 1
Ruiz and Wilson; Jessica Ketola and Rayne Martinez.
Vision Charter hits — Wilson, Pinkston, Dibben, Nickel, Buster.
Clearwater Valley hits — Myers 2, Chloe Spencer 2, Autumn Martinez 2, Morrow (2B), Emmalyn Boller, Serenity Soun.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Moscow started strong with a three-run first inning, but could not keep it up in an Idaho Class 4A state tournament opening-round defeat to Skyview of Nampa.
The Bears (9-18) would not score again until the top of the seventh, when their single run was too little, too late. They enjoyed a triple from Mike Kiblen.
Moscow returns to the field today at noon facing Bonneville (20-6) in consolation play.
Skyview 311 115 x—12 13 0
Levi Anderson, K. Clark (2) and Tyson Izzo; D. Gonzalez, J. Bernal (1), L. Renschler (5) and C. Tucker.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen (3B), Jack Driskill, Connor Isakson, Izzo, J. Breese.
Skyview hits — H. Downey 2 (2B), N. Palomares 2, V. Caringella 2, T. Russell 2, C. Yesford (2B), M. Krahn (2B), C. Tucker, G. Daniels, L. Renschler.
PULLMAN — An explosion of home runs was not quite enough to lift Washington State past Stanford in a Pac-12 Conference game which saw the visitors eke out a 10-inning victory.
The Cougs (29-20, 10-16) led most of the way, going up 2-0 after the first inning and holding a 5-2 advantage through four, but a three-run seventh from Stanford (47-18, 21-9) knotted things up, and two more runs in the top of the 10th were answered by only one from the hosts.
Jacob McKeon had a scintillating performance at bat for Wazzu, going 5-for-5 with two home runs, while teammates Bryce Matthews and Sam Brown notched homers of their own.
This was the first of a three-game series, with Game 2 starting today at 3 p.m.
Stanford 010 010 300 2—7 10 2
B. Pancer, M. Scott (3), D. Dowd (7), R. Bruno (10) and M. Moore; D. Hawkins, C. Kaelber (7) and W. Cresswell. W — Dowd; L — Kaelber. S — Bruno.
Stanford hits — T. Troy 2 (2 HR), S. Campbell 2, Moore 2, A. Rios (2B), C. Graham, B. Montgomery, J. Sapien.
WSU hits — J. McKeon 5 (2 HR), B. Matthews 3 (HR), S. Brown 2 (HR), J. Advincula (3B), E. Hainline, K. Russell.