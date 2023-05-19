The defending champion Potlatch Loggers and dark horse Genesee Bulldogs each won back-to-back games in the Idaho Class 1A state softball tournament on Thursday at GALS Quad Park in Caldwell to set up a showdown in the winners’ bracket final.

Potlatch reached double-digit run totals in both of its victories, finishing Lighthouse Christian of Twin Falls 15-5 by mercy rule in five innings before handling Kendrick 10-4. Hayley McNeal fired two hits, one of them a triple, in the Lighthouse Christian win, while Dareese Brown notched three hits and Tayva McKinney had two including a triple against the Tigers.

Genesee topped third seed Glenns Ferry 11-2 in its opener, then upset second-seeded Clearwater Valley of Kooskia 1-0 with Kendra Meyer going the distance in both games. The lone run against CV came thanks to a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning.

Tags

Recommended for you