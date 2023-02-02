POTLATCH — Jordan Reynolds notched 25 points for the Potlatch Loggers in a 52-33 win against the Genesee Bulldogs in the first round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I tournament Wednesday.

“She came to play for sure,” Potlatch coach Mandy Reynolds said. “She’s a senior and she knows that this is it for her. She really stepped up.”

Bailyn Anderson also was in double figures for the Loggers (13-9) with 11 points.

