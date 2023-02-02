POTLATCH — Jordan Reynolds notched 25 points for the Potlatch Loggers in a 52-33 win against the Genesee Bulldogs in the first round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I tournament Wednesday.
“She came to play for sure,” Potlatch coach Mandy Reynolds said. “She’s a senior and she knows that this is it for her. She really stepped up.”
Bailyn Anderson also was in double figures for the Loggers (13-9) with 11 points.
Isabelle Monk paced Genesee (11-12) with seven points.
Potlatch next faces Lapwai at 6 p.m. Saturday in a semifinal-round game at Lewiston High School. Genesee next will play Logos at 3 p.m. the same day in an elimination game at the same site.
GENESEE (11-12)
Riley Leseman 0 0-0 0, Monica Seubert 0 0-0 0, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 2 2-2 6, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 1 5-8 7, Chloe Grieser 2 1-3 6, Mia Scharnhorst 0 0-0 0, Kendra Meyer 3 0-0 8, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0, Sydney Banks 0 4-5 4, Riley Baysinger 0 2-2 2. Totals 8 14-20 33.
POTLATCH (13-9)
Brianna Winther 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Tayva McKinney 3 2-2 8, Jaylee Fry 2 0-2 4, Bailyn Anderson 5 1-1 11, Jordan Reynolds 11 3-9 25, Elena Vowels 0 0-0 0, Peyton Reynolds 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 6-14 52.
Genesee.........6 7 12 8 — 33
Potlatch 9 15 13 15—52
3-point goals— K. Meyer 2, Grieser.
Lapwai 75, Logos 12
LAPWAI — The Lapwai defense notched 40 turnovers as it routed eighth-seeded Logos 75-12 in the opening round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I girls basketball district tournament.
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks had six steals to go along with her 13 points. Lauren Gould paced the Wildcats (20-1), the top-ranked team in the state as well as the No. 1 seed in the district tournament, with 19 points. Qubilah Mitchell chipped in 10 points.
Sara Casebolt led the Knights (0-19) with nine points.
Lapwai next faces Potlatch at 6 p.m. Saturday in a semifinal-round game at Lewiston High School. Logos next will play Genesee at 3 p.m. the same day in an elimination game at the same site.
LOGOS (0-19)
Sara Casebolt 3 1-2 9, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Hailey Wambeke 0 0-0 0, Piper Beauchamp 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 0 0-1 0, Elena Spillman 1 0-0 2, Grace VanderPloeg 0 1-2 1, Lizzie Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 2-5 12.
LAPWAI (20-1)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 5 3-3 13, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 3 0-0 6, Amasone George 2 1-2 5, Skylin Parrish 1 0-0 2, Andraeana Domebo 2 0-0 4, Lauren Gould 9 1-1 19, Jayden Leighton 1 1-1 3, Taya Yearout 3 0-1 7, Qubilah Mitchell 5 0-0 10, Madden Bisbee 3 0-0 6. Totals 34 6-8 75.
Logos 1 4 3 4—12
Lapwai 19 19 15 22—75
3-point goals — Casebolt 2, Yearout.
Prairie 64, Troy 14
COTTONWOOD — Kristin Wemhoff had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals to lead the Pirates of Cottonwood past the Trojans in the first round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament.
Kylie Schumacher notched eight points and 11 rebounds. Lexi Schumacher had 16 points for Prairie (18-4), the No. 2 seed.
Olivia Tyler and Alaura Hawley had six points each Troy (6-15), the No. 7 seed.
The Pirates next will play Kamiah at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the semifinal round at Lewiston High School. The Trojans will play Clearwater Valley at 4:30 p.m. the same day in an elimination game at the same site.
TROY (6-15)
Hailey Van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Dancia Salerno 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 1 4-7 6, Katelynn Moore 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 1 0-0 2, Alaura Hawley 0 1-6 1, Laura House 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 0-1 0, Gretchen Fiedler 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 0 5-7 5, Alexis Wolverton 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 9-21 14.
PRAIRIE (18-4)
Lexi Schumacher 7 0-0 16, Kristin Wemhoff 11 2-9 25, Riley Enneking 1 1-2 3, Tara Schlader 1 2-8 4, Sydney Shears 0 0-0 0, Alli Geis 1 0-0 2, Kaylie Lockett 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 1 2-2 4, Sage Elven 1 0-0 2, Kylie Schumacher 4 0-1 8. Totals 27 7-22 64.
Troy 2 4 7 1—14
Prairie 16 14 28 6—64
3-point goals —L. Schumacher 2, Wemhoff.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Potlatch 37, Kendrick 31
POTLATCH — After a slow start, the Loggers managed to pull ahead in the second half to down the Tigers in a nonleague contest.
Everett Lovell paced Potlatch (12-4) with 14 points.
Nathan Tweit led Kendrick (13-2) with nine points.
KENDRICK (13-2)
Lane Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Jagger Hewett 3 0-4 7, Nathan Tweit 4 1-3 9, Wyatt Cook 2 0-0 4, Hunter Taylor 2 0-0 4, Mason Kimberling 1 0-1 2, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 2 0-0 5. Totals 14 1-8 31.
POTLATCH (12-4)
Chase Lovell 2 2-2 7, Jack Clark 3 0-0 7, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 4 6-10 14, Jaxon Vowels 1 3-3 5, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 11-15 37.
Kendrick 6 9 4 12—31
Potlatch 6 7 13 11—37
3-point goals — Hewett, Koepp, Lovell, Clark.
JV — Kendrick 54, Potlach 46.